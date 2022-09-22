Traveler arrested for assaulting attendant on flight from Mexico to LAX

An unruly passenger was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday after he assaulted a flight attendant during a flight from Mexico.

According to the Federal Bureau of Information, who took the investigation since the assault happened in the air, the man was detained after the flight landed on suspicion of interfering with a flight crew, which is a federal offense.

Video from inside the plane shows a flight attendant walking away from the suspect, who runs up behind the victim and punches them in the back of the head before retreating to their seat.

According to a witness on the plane, who works with CBS' station in San Diego, other passengers on the plane helped restrain the suspect until they landed at LAX.

An FBI spokesperson said that a federal complaint could be filed against the suspect as soon as Wednesday morning, as they're working to present the case to the United States Attorney General's Office.

The suspects identity was not immediately available.