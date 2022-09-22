ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Gives Passengers a Big Gift

Most airlines treat passengers as baggage, Yes, the plane has to be full in order for the company to make money, but aside from making sure you get onboard, everything else is pretty irrelevant. The big airlines, of course, don't ever say this -- just like your cable company won't...
LIFESTYLE
KTLA.com

South Korean dogs survive tribulations, meet new parents at LAX

A Colorado family met their new dogs at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday – a heartwarming encounter that very nearly didn’t happen. The dogs, Astra, Crescent, Amira, and Hamlet, are survivors twice over, first from the dog meat trade in South Korea and then from a fire last August at the Korean rescue center where they were being housed.
PETS
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba en route to Florida

HAVANA (AP) — A strengthening Hurricane Ian’s rain and winds lashed Cuba’s western tip, where authorities have evacuated 50,000 people, as it became a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday and roared on a path that could see it hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 hurricane. Officials in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province set up 55 shelters, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region ahead of Ian’s expected landfall early Tuesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the island’s west coast could see as much as 14 feet (4.3 meters) of storm surge. “Cuba is expecting extreme hurricane-force winds, also life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall,” hurricane center senior specialist Daniel Brown told The Associated Press. After passing over Cuba, Ian was forecast to strengthen further over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before reaching Florida as early as Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h).
FLORIDA STATE

