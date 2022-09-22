ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Minogue takes on America as she hosts an online tasting for her award-winning fizz after it was named the most popular booze in Britain

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Kylie Minogue is taking on America with her award-winning wine range.

The Australian pop diva, 54, will host an online wine tasting aimed at tackling the American market on Thursday.

The webinar will be held via Zoom and launched on September 22, at 4pm, American Pacific Eastern Standard time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bskhr_0i5OrkJg00
Kylie Minogue is taking on America by hosting an online webinar for her award-winning fizz on Thursday, after it was named the most popular celebrity-branded drink in Britain 

'Join me and Gwendolwyn Osborn from @wine_com for a virtual Kylie Minogue Wines wine tasting,' the hitmaker told her fans.

Kylie launched her wines in the lucrative American market in June, with a performance at New York City's famous Café Carlyle.

The Spinning Around hitmaker said bringing her wine to the U.S. market was a 'pinch-me' moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zB5q9_0i5OrkJg00
'Join me and Gwendolwyn Osborn from @wine_com for a virtual Kylie Minogue Wines wine tasting,' the hitmaker told her fans 

'What a night! A true 'pinch-me moment' performing at the iconic Café Carlyle in New York City,' she wrote.

'Thank you to the team and bar staff at Rosewood for such a special launch for Kylie Minogue wines here in the U.S.'

Kylie's wine-making venture has become an unexpected success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02QEMD_0i5OrkJg00
Kylie officially launched her wine range in America in June, performing at the iconic Café Carlyle in New York City

So far, the Australian stunner has sold 3.5 million bottles of her rosé in the UK alone.

The wine range has sold five million bottles in total worldwide.

It was announced last week that her rosé prosecco had become Britain's top-selling celebrity-branded fizz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ss1UV_0i5OrkJg00
The Spinning Around hitmaker said bringing her wine to the U.S. market was a 'pinch-me' moment

Kylie told The Australian the rapid success of her wine label had opened different avenues for her away from her 'normal job'.

Late last year, the Can't Get You Out of My Head star announced she was moving back to Australia after more than three decades living in the UK.

She made the decision after spending time in her home city of Melbourne in 2021, reported The Mirror.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3otH_0i5OrkJg00
It was announced earlier this year that her rosé prosecco had become Britain's top-selling celebrity-branded fizz

'This is something she has been thinking about for a while,' a source close to Kylie told the newspaper, adding that her love for London 'remains undiminished'.

Kylie reportedly wants to move to Melbourne to be closer to her Australian family, including her parents Carol and Ron, siblings Brendan and Dannii and nephew Ethan.

In February, Kylie bought an $8million mansion in Melbourne's east in a private sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7buB_0i5OrkJg00
The 54-year-old pop sensation launched her own wine label two years ago

Daily Mail

Her final resting place: Buckingham Palace releases official picture of Queen Elizabeth II's ledge stone in Windsor chapel which will reopen for public to pay their respects on Thursday

The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen's final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace showing that she has now been reunited with her beloved husband, loving parents, and dearest sister. Her Majesty's name is now shown simply inscribed on the Belgian...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Support for monarchy soars after Queen's funeral and more than half believe King Charles III will be good ruler, poll says

Support for the monarchy has grown following the Queen's funeral and over half of people now believe King Charles III will do a good job as ruler, a new poll has found. Almost half of those polled by Ipsos on Tuesday and Wednesday said it would be worse for Britain if the monarchy was abolished, while less than a quarter said the country would be improved as a republic.
U.K.
Daily Mail

From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide

They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
American Songwriter

10 Iconic Moments From Bruce Springsteen’s Career

Musicians that survive in the music industry for decades on end can sometimes find themselves developing into nostalgia acts, sticking close to the hits they amassed in the ’60s and ’70s and not reaching much further. While there is certainly nothing wrong with that—we are as sentimental as the next journalists—there are a fair few music veterans that shun that idea and continue to allow their music to evolve with them. Bruce Springsteen falls into the latter category.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Ready for fall! Supermodel Elsa Hosk embraces New York's cooler weather in chic all-black ensemble as she steps out for Vince Camuto event alongside fashion star pal Jasmine Tookes

Supermodel Elsa Hosk proved herself to be a true trendsetter on Thursday night when she embraced the first day of fall with a fashion-forward all-black ensemble. The 33-year-old Swedish style star jetted back to New York City from Paris Fashion Week and wasted no time in embracing the Big Apple's cooling temperatures as she stepped out at an event alongside her fellow model Jasmine Tookes, 31.
BEAUTY & FASHION
