WAYNESBORO, VA — (Rohr) Sandra Judith (Rohr) Hoecker, 86, of Waynesboro, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Mrs. Hoecker was born in Baltimore, Maryland on August 13, 1936 a daughter of the late John and Aleen (Smith) Rohr.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Hoecker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store .