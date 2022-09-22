Donald C. Fish WORTON — Donald C. Fish, 83 of Worton, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on September 11, 2022

Don was born on March 3, 1939 and raised in Westville, NJ, son of the late Carl and Dorothy Bennett Fish. While attending Woodbury High School (Class of 1958) he joined the ROTC and from 1958 to 1960 he served with the U.S. Navy upon the USS Des Moines in the Mediterranean Sea and completed his obligation in 1962 from the reserves. He worked for the DuPont Company at Deepwater as a waste-water treatment tech, retiring after 36 years of service. For several years Don mowed grass at Hopkins Game Farm, which he loved doing.

