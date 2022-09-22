ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears Looking at Familiar Coach and Scheme

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZd12_0i5OqqGB00

Former Bears coach hasn't had much success since leaving Chicago, whether at Illinois, with the Houston Texans the past two seasons or Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014-15.

After the way the Bears offensive has looked in the first two games against two of the league's better defenses, Justin Fields could use some help.

He could get it, and it's not simply the fact that Sunday's opponents are a winless Houston Texans team that went 4-13 and 4-12 the last two seasons.

Because the Texans are coached by former Bears coach Lovie Smith and he acts as his own defensive coordinator, Fields will be looking at a defensive he is very familiar with in several respects.

It's basically his team's defense.

"Their defense and our defense kind of come from the same family branch," Fields said. "A lot of the same stuff. They play hard.

"I don't think they have one, so to say what everybody would, a star player on that team. But I'll give them credit. They play hard, they play fast, they play similar to us. So, it's going to be a hard fight all day."

They have played similar to the Bears defense in another respect. The Bears are 22nd on defense and last against the run. The Texans are 30th on defense and next to last against the run.

Beyond that, the scheme is similar but not entirely the same. Smith had four years at University of Illinois to add in some college parts to what he brought there after coaching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two seasons following his 2012 firing in Chicago.

"I think it's helpful," coach Matt Eberflus said. "It's like the first week (49ers offense)—it was a little bit different but very similar.

"So I think that's very helpful in terms of early execution during the week, but it's gotta be sustained, consistent execution."

It's similar to the Bears defense in another respect beyond the fact that they both play a version of the Tampa-2.

Like the Bears, they are trying to blend in two rookie defensive backs in safety Jalen Pitre and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. It's been a tough go so far.

However, the Texans have allowed only two touchdowns in seven trips by opponents to the red zone, so they do get tougher when it counts.

They allowed Indianapolis just 20 points in a season-opening tie. Then they gave up just 16 last week to Russell Wilson and their offense scored only nine in a loss to Denver.

Smith hasn't had much team success since former Bears GM Phil Emery fired him with a 10-6 mark at the end of the 2012 season. His two Tampa Bay teams in 2014-15 were 2-14 and 10-6. At Illinois, his teams went 3-9, 2-10, 4-8 and 6-7.  Last year he was defensive coordinator for David Culley's Texans, who were 4-13.

The Bears faced Smith twice since he was fired. In 2014, Marc Trestman's team beat Tampa Bay 21-13 in November at Soldier Field, rallying from a 10-7 deficit on two Matt Forte touchdown runs. In 2015, John Fox's first Bears team beat the Buccaneers 26-21 in Tampa in the next-to-last game of the season behind a touchdown run and reception from Ka'Deem Carey and four Robbie Gould field goals.

"He's had his units playing the right way, has respected the game the right way, and the accomplishments he's had," Eberflus said of Smith, who had the Bears in Super Bowl XLI in February of 2007. "He's been a head coach for a long time and he's been steady that way and really good.

"I just appreciate that from him. And what kind of man he is, too, just from hearing from coach Rod (Marinelli) and everybody else, coach (Tony) Dungy, all of the guys I have contact with more, just what they say about him."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Sideline Photo

Erin Andrews is as good as they come in the NFL sideline reporter game. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter is off to a great start this season, taking in a couple of the best games of the season thus far. This past weekend, Andrews was on the sideline for the Bucs at Saints game in New Orleans.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Chicago, IL
Football
Houston, TX
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Outsider.com

Mike Tomlin Makes Huge Decision on Mitch Trubisky After Rough TNF Loss

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to rival Cleveland Browns 17-29, head coach Mike Tomlin made a huge decision about Mitch Trubisky’s position on the NFL team. Fox News reports that during a brief press conference following the Pittsburgh Steeler’s second straight loss, Mike Tomlin stated that Pittsburgh’s inability to stop Browns’ running Nick Chubb was their “greatest” mistake.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Browns ‘meaningless’ last-second TD

While the Cleveland Browns have shown that they can lose games in spectacular fashion, they were about as safe as could possibly be on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland led 23-17 with only nine seconds left. Pittsburgh did have the ball but was on its own four-yard line and didn’t have a time out. Scoring would have required the Stanford band and several miracles. That didn’t happen.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Bill Parcells has blunt take on NFL owners’ diversity problem

When Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and various teams over discriminatory practices, it reactivated a long-running discussion about the way the league has failed to create an environment that increases the number of Black head coaches despite the Rooney Rule. As of right...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tony Dungy cites reasons for lack of Black NFL head coaches

The Washington Post‘s blockbuster story, “How the NFL Blocks Black Coaches,” rocked the NFL world Wednesday, detailing factors behind the dearth of Black head coaches in the league. One of the most successful Black coaches of all time, Tony Dungy, gave the Post an interesting analogy. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
David Culley
Person
Russell Wilson
ClutchPoints

Packers OL David Bakhtiari’s injury status for Week 3 gets brutally honest update from Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers star left tackle David Bakhtiari has not played this season. And it doesn’t seem as if he will make his season debut on Sunday. The Packers returned to practice on Wednesday. The five-time All-Pro was not seen on the field during the practice season. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed his status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is unclear.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Super Bowl locations in 2023, 2024 and beyond

Anyone who wishes to attend a Super Bowl in the near future now can start planning. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next three seasons, with this year's game being played in Glendale, Arizona. Here are the Super Bowl locations for the next...
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Bears#Texans#49ers#American Football#Sports#University Of Illinois
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Viral Dolphins Cheerleader

The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written. After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears Week 3 injury report: Roquan Smith, Velus Jones DNP Wednesday

LB Roquan Smith (hip) WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles) S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) Linebacker Roquan Smith was a surprise name on Wednesday’s injury report. Smith is nursing a hip injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Packers. That’s certainly worth monitoring heading into Week 3. Rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. remains sidelined with a hamstring injury while tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) are nursing injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 3 of 2022

Well hey, that was a dumb week! Don’t get me wrong, dumb = fun, but still it was brutal for all of us. We’re still at the feeling out part of the season, but nobody outside of the Bills and Chiefs feel like they’re really hit their stride yet.
NFL
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy