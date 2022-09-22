Read full article on original website
The Guardian
Brad Pitt makes surprise debut as a sculptor at Finland art gallery
Actor appears with Australian musician Nick Cave and British sculptor Thomas Houseago to reveal his first public art exhibition
Dreams fulfilled at Tonantzin Casa de Cafe
The business graduates of Mi Casa Resource Center generate some $25 million a year in revenues. For the better part of 50 years, Mi Casa has been fueling the entrepreneurial dreams of Coloradans like Cynthia Diaz. The founder and owner of Tonantzin Casa de Café - Diaz said, "Tonantzin means mother earth and 'where is the best place to feel at home?' Is at your mother's house."Diaz always wanted to own a business that would build a sense of community. Tonantzin in the Santa Fe Arts District was born during the pandemic. The Casa de Café bustles with customers who appreciate the...
Maurizio Cattelan Responds to Copyright Infringement Lawsuit, Saying He Created Viral Banana Sculpture ‘Without Knowledge’ of Other Artist’s Work
Artist Maurizio Cattelan has doubled down on his denial that his viral sculpture comprised of a banana duct-taped to a wall copied another artist’s work. In a new filing, his lawyers claim that Cattelan was unaware the other artwork even existed. The legal battle over the originality in Cattelan’s buzzy piece, Comedian, began after the Miami-based artist Joe Morford accused Cattelan of infringing the copyright of Morford’s own duct tape sculpture, Banana & Orange. Morford’s work consists of an orange attached to a wall with tape and a banana affixed elsewhere on the wall. Morford says he registered his work in 2020 with the U.S. Copyright Office, and shared images...
dornob.com
Yulia Brodskaya’s Phoenix Portrait Mirrors the Life of Her Ukrainian Collaborator
Paper quilling artist Yulia Brodskaya teamed up with a Ukrainian refugee to publish her latest masterpiece, “Phoenix.” Depicting the profile of a woman whose hair appears to be bursting into a vibrantly colored bird, the piece’s entire creation process was filmed by Bohdan Rohulskyi, a native of Ukraine who recently fled from the war-torn country. A videographer by trade, he created short video stories of Brodskaya presenting several of her favorite paper portraits, including this newest piece.
Brooklyn Waterfront Art Show Plans to Spotlight Women’s Rights
RAISING VOICES: The next national juried art show from the Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition is set to begin Sept. 24 and run through Oct. 16. The exhibit, titled “Femmes Ensemble” is curated by BWAC copresident Alicia Degener, and aims to put a spotlight on women’s rights. According to the release from BWAC, “Today more than ever, women need to work together for their rights. It is in these challenging times that we organize, we care for each other and we make art. Our multidisciplinary and cross-cultural artistic creations are our lifelines. Women of all backgrounds, ages, stages of career and cultures are...
SFGate
Sámi Language Historical Drama ‘Je’vida’ Takes Top Honors at Helsinki’s Finnish Film Affair
The Finnish Film Affair, an annual industry event running parallel to the Helsinki International Film Festival, handed its top prize Thursday night to “Je’vida,” a historical drama about memory, survival and personal growth from director Katja Gauriloff. “Je’vida” was one of seven fiction feature works in progress...
Artists’ Estates, Museums, and Platforms Are Cashing In by Minting Traditional Artists’ Work as NFTs
This past Valentine’s Day, as the booming NFT market suffered an unexpected dip that proved to be an omen for this summer’s “crypto winter,” Vienna’s Belvedere Museum released its first NFT drop—a collection of 10,000 unique swatches from Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss, made by dividing the seminal painting into a 100-by-100 grid. The Belvedere’s general director Stella Rollig cast the moment in grand terms. “What does it mean to own a work of art in the digital age?” Rollig asked in the press release. “The rise of NFTs, which has preoccupied the art world since 2020, has given fresh impetus to this...
Artists featured in the “Black Joy” art exhibit inspire students to find their own meaning of joy within Black culture
Displayed in hale Hall and Thompson Library’s Special Collections Gallery, The “Black Joy” art exhibit selected art from 12 local artists that uplift Black culture and celebrate the joy in Blackness. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Roger and Vicki Sant’s Joan Mitchell Heads to Christie’s, ruangrupa Reflects on Documenta 15, and More: Morning Links for September 22, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HEADING TO AUCTION. Melanie Gerlis at the Financial Times reports on two forthcoming sales. First, major works from the collection of Roger Sant and his late wife Vicki Sant will head to Christie’s this November. While the couple has promised its stellar holdings of Les Nabis to the Phillips Collection, these 30 works are “pieces we bought just because we loved them,” Roger said. Highlights include Joan Mitchell’s dazzling 1989 Untitled, Diptych , which carries an estimate of $10 million to $15 million, and Gauguin’s Pêcheur et baigneurs sur l’Aven (1888), with an estimate of $6 million to $8 million. Meanwhile, Stanley Whitney has...
Legendary Choreographer and Artist Ralph Lemon Wins Whitney Biennial’s $100,000 Bucksbaum Award
Ralph Lemon, an influential choreographer and conceptual artist, won the Whitney Museum’s $100,000 Bucksbaum Award, which goes to one artist in the Whitney Biennial every time the show is held. Lemon is best known for his highly abstract—and often intensely memorable—dances, which have earned him the respect of many artists and a MacArthur “genius” award. But at the Whitney Biennial, which this year was curated by David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards, he shook things up by showing abstract works within the museum’s galleries. For one of the biennial’s most idiosyncratic offerings, Lemon showed what the Whitney described as “hundreds of drawings from...
nftevening.com
SuperRare: A Guide For NFT Collectors and Artists
SuperRare (home of the SuperRare token) is the exclusive crypto-art marketplace that many digital artists aspire to be a part of. Describing themselves as ‘Instagram meets Christie’s’, SuperRare is home to some of the most noteworthy NFT artists. Ultimately, SuperRare is a platform through which you can...
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
