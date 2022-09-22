Read full article on original website
seguintoday.com
2022 Guadalupe County Fair Guide now available
(Seguin) — The countdown to this year’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo begins with the arrival of the new Guadalupe County Fair Guide. The Guadalupe County Fair Association and Seguin Radio KWED/Seguin Daily News have again teamed up to bring the community the one and only official fair catalog.
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
San Antonio River Authority giving away 100 native trees this Saturday
The tree giveaway will start at 9 a.m., and the event also will include an educational workshop and outdoor activities.
mycanyonlake.com
Comal Schools, County Offices Close Friday for Biggest County Fair in Central Texas
All Comal County schools, county and City of New Braunfels offices will close Friday in observance of the Comal County Fair Day holiday. The fair parade winds its way through New Braunfels beginning at 9 a.m. The route runs from S. Seguin Avenue. to Main Plaza then on to E....
Wurstfest is hiring employees for 10-day New Braunfels festival
A celebration of German culture needs bartenders and more.
KSAT 12
How parents can get a free drug to reverse the effects of a fentanyl overdose
SAN ANTONIO – The fight against fentanyl continues across the state of Texas. “It’s a drug often used to reduce pain for cancer patients,” Evita Morin said. Morin is the CEO for Rise Recovery, a nonprofit in San Antonio that provides open-ended services at no charge for youth and their families.
Eater
What Exactly Happened With Black’s BBQ’s Labor Violation
Black’s BBQ, the popular 90-year-old Lockhart-based mini-chain, had to pay just over $230,000 in back wages to employees this year. This was following a U.S. Department of Labor investigation that began with the restaurant’s New Braunfels location in December 2019. Since the story broke, Black’s owners have been hard at work trying to defend its reputation from a flood of accusatory headlines, but the timelines of what happened between the restaurant company and the Department of Labor don’t match up.
texasstandard.org
San Antonio incident highlights lasting trauma from Uvalde shooting
On Tuesday parents of Jefferson High School students in San Antonio received scary news. There were unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus, reports that would later be proven false. But for the hundreds of parents who went to the school, tensions and anxiety were high. After a breakdown...
seguintoday.com
City’s Fall Clean-Up Day set for this Saturday
(Seguin) – The city of Seguin is hoping that the cooler temperatures and/or the desire to spruce up before the holidays will have families cleaning up their homes and yards this weekend. Saturday is the bi-annual Clean-Up Day for the city of Seguin. Citizens who reside in the Seguin city limits will have the chance to bring a variety of unwanted items to the Seguin Coliseum parking lot for disposal on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
The 'Largest County Fair in Central Texas' kicks off in New Braunfels
The Comal County Fair begins Wednesday.
Pleasanton Express
St. Matthew Picnic– food and fun for the whole family!
St. Matthew Catholic Church in Jourdanton will hold its annual parish picnic this Sunday, Sept. 25. Festivities begin with a hearty fried chicken and sausage meal being served starting at 11 a.m. in the parish hall. Cost is $12 per plate. Besides ample portions of the chicken and sausage, the meal is served with pinto beans, potato salad, cole slaw, dessert and tea. The meal will be served until around 2 p.m.
seguintoday.com
Welcome to the ‘ber’ months
The ‘ber’ months are finally here and so is the September issue of Seguin Today. As temperatures cool, the community is ready for the annual Guadalupe County Fair, and our cover story explores the event’s history and evolution over time. We also head over the SISD where two recent grad’s from the Early College High School are now in their second year as teachers. Then of course, Tess Coody-Anders is back with an all new Pecantown. So with the hottest days behind us, and fall on the way, we invite you to grab a copy, and step boldly into the final four months of the year.
bluebonnetnews.com
Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery
Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Gonzales Inquirer
Commissioners approve sheriff, constable fee changes
Gonzales County commissioners agreed unanimously to changes in some of the fees charged by the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office and the Gonzales County constables during their Monday, Sept. 12 regular meeting. Sheriff Keith Schmidt told the court he had spoken with Constables Johnnie Hall and John Moreno about the...
WFAA
In controversial migrant flight to Martha's Vineyard, SAPD says there's no crime to investigate
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is not stepping on the toes of his former public information officer-turned-Bexar County sheriff. "I'm not going to comment on anything that the sheriff is doing or has done," McManus said. "If there's a comment to be made on that, I would respectfully refer you to the sheriff."
Gonzales Inquirer
Johnny Cash was an honorary Bexar County sheriff’s deputy
Johnny Cash, country music’s well-known outlaw and famous Folsom Prison resident, was, on at least two occasions, on the other side of the badge, including in the Lone Star State. In 1959, while in San Antonio for a concert, Cash was awarded an honorary Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy badge....
sanantoniomag.com
Aqua Zumba Brings a Party to the Pool
There are just two chances remaining this summer to try out aqua Zumba as part of the city’s free fitness program. Head to Woodlawn Lake Park Pool at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 21, for a dance aerobics class in the water. Next week, on Sept. 28, the water workout season will close with a 7:45 p.m. glow aqua Zumba class featuring all of your favorite songs and dance moves plus glow sticks, bright colored suits and more. No registration is required, and admission is free. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. 221 Alexander Ave.
San Antonio ISD to have staff present on campus for future lockdowns after parents rush Jefferson HS
SAN ANTONIO — After reports of an active shooter, that turned out to be false, led parents to swarm Jefferson High School, the San Antonio ISD said it will be improving communications with parents in future lockdowns. No gun and no evidence of a threat was found, but San...
tpr.org
San Antonio utilities prepare for the next big winter storm
The heads of CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System said on Wednesday they have taken measures to keep the lights on and the water flowing during the next big winter storm, like the deadly one that struck the city in February 2021. Tens of thousands of people were...
