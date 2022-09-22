ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe County, TX

2022 Guadalupe County Fair Guide now available

(Seguin) — The countdown to this year’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo begins with the arrival of the new Guadalupe County Fair Guide. The Guadalupe County Fair Association and Seguin Radio KWED/Seguin Daily News have again teamed up to bring the community the one and only official fair catalog.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
What Exactly Happened With Black’s BBQ’s Labor Violation

Black’s BBQ, the popular 90-year-old Lockhart-based mini-chain, had to pay just over $230,000 in back wages to employees this year. This was following a U.S. Department of Labor investigation that began with the restaurant’s New Braunfels location in December 2019. Since the story broke, Black’s owners have been hard at work trying to defend its reputation from a flood of accusatory headlines, but the timelines of what happened between the restaurant company and the Department of Labor don’t match up.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
texasstandard.org

San Antonio incident highlights lasting trauma from Uvalde shooting

On Tuesday parents of Jefferson High School students in San Antonio received scary news. There were unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus, reports that would later be proven false. But for the hundreds of parents who went to the school, tensions and anxiety were high. After a breakdown...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

City’s Fall Clean-Up Day set for this Saturday

(Seguin) – The city of Seguin is hoping that the cooler temperatures and/or the desire to spruce up before the holidays will have families cleaning up their homes and yards this weekend. Saturday is the bi-annual Clean-Up Day for the city of Seguin. Citizens who reside in the Seguin city limits will have the chance to bring a variety of unwanted items to the Seguin Coliseum parking lot for disposal on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
SEGUIN, TX
Pleasanton Express

St. Matthew Picnic– food and fun for the whole family!

St. Matthew Catholic Church in Jourdanton will hold its annual parish picnic this Sunday, Sept. 25. Festivities begin with a hearty fried chicken and sausage meal being served starting at 11 a.m. in the parish hall. Cost is $12 per plate. Besides ample portions of the chicken and sausage, the meal is served with pinto beans, potato salad, cole slaw, dessert and tea. The meal will be served until around 2 p.m.
JOURDANTON, TX
seguintoday.com

Welcome to the ‘ber’ months

The ‘ber’ months are finally here and so is the September issue of Seguin Today. As temperatures cool, the community is ready for the annual Guadalupe County Fair, and our cover story explores the event’s history and evolution over time. We also head over the SISD where two recent grad’s from the Early College High School are now in their second year as teachers. Then of course, Tess Coody-Anders is back with an all new Pecantown. So with the hottest days behind us, and fall on the way, we invite you to grab a copy, and step boldly into the final four months of the year.
SEGUIN, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery

Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
AUSTIN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Commissioners approve sheriff, constable fee changes

Gonzales County commissioners agreed unanimously to changes in some of the fees charged by the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office and the Gonzales County constables during their Monday, Sept. 12 regular meeting. Sheriff Keith Schmidt told the court he had spoken with Constables Johnnie Hall and John Moreno about the...
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Johnny Cash was an honorary Bexar County sheriff’s deputy

Johnny Cash, country music’s well-known outlaw and famous Folsom Prison resident, was, on at least two occasions, on the other side of the badge, including in the Lone Star State. In 1959, while in San Antonio for a concert, Cash was awarded an honorary Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy badge....
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Aqua Zumba Brings a Party to the Pool

There are just two chances remaining this summer to try out aqua Zumba as part of the city’s free fitness program. Head to Woodlawn Lake Park Pool at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 21, for a dance aerobics class in the water. Next week, on Sept. 28, the water workout season will close with a 7:45 p.m. glow aqua Zumba class featuring all of your favorite songs and dance moves plus glow sticks, bright colored suits and more. No registration is required, and admission is free. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. 221 Alexander Ave.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

San Antonio utilities prepare for the next big winter storm

The heads of CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System said on Wednesday they have taken measures to keep the lights on and the water flowing during the next big winter storm, like the deadly one that struck the city in February 2021. Tens of thousands of people were...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

