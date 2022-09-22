Read full article on original website
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
sanantoniomag.com
Aqua Zumba Brings a Party to the Pool
There are just two chances remaining this summer to try out aqua Zumba as part of the city’s free fitness program. Head to Woodlawn Lake Park Pool at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 21, for a dance aerobics class in the water. Next week, on Sept. 28, the water workout season will close with a 7:45 p.m. glow aqua Zumba class featuring all of your favorite songs and dance moves plus glow sticks, bright colored suits and more. No registration is required, and admission is free. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. 221 Alexander Ave.
seguintoday.com
City’s Fall Clean-Up Day set for this Saturday
(Seguin) – The city of Seguin is hoping that the cooler temperatures and/or the desire to spruce up before the holidays will have families cleaning up their homes and yards this weekend. Saturday is the bi-annual Clean-Up Day for the city of Seguin. Citizens who reside in the Seguin city limits will have the chance to bring a variety of unwanted items to the Seguin Coliseum parking lot for disposal on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
seguintoday.com
2022 Guadalupe County Fair Guide now available
(Seguin) — The countdown to this year’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo begins with the arrival of the new Guadalupe County Fair Guide. The Guadalupe County Fair Association and Seguin Radio KWED/Seguin Daily News have again teamed up to bring the community the one and only official fair catalog.
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds
San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest
Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
mycanyonlake.com
Comal Schools, County Offices Close Friday for Biggest County Fair in Central Texas
All Comal County schools, county and City of New Braunfels offices will close Friday in observance of the Comal County Fair Day holiday. The fair parade winds its way through New Braunfels beginning at 9 a.m. The route runs from S. Seguin Avenue. to Main Plaza then on to E....
Pearl-area Restaurant Claudine announces opening date and more in food news
Plus more San Antonio food knew you might have missed.
Wurstfest is hiring employees for 10-day New Braunfels festival
A celebration of German culture needs bartenders and more.
seguintoday.com
Welcome to the ‘ber’ months
The ‘ber’ months are finally here and so is the September issue of Seguin Today. As temperatures cool, the community is ready for the annual Guadalupe County Fair, and our cover story explores the event’s history and evolution over time. We also head over the SISD where two recent grad’s from the Early College High School are now in their second year as teachers. Then of course, Tess Coody-Anders is back with an all new Pecantown. So with the hottest days behind us, and fall on the way, we invite you to grab a copy, and step boldly into the final four months of the year.
Gonzales Inquirer
Plan Ahead! Come and Take It street closures announced
Every year, on the first weekend of October, the community of Gonzales comes together for the annual Come and Take It Celebration, commemorating the first shot of Texas Independence, which happened October 2, 1835. The three day long celebration will take place Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, 2022. The celebration...
Brackenridge Park wants to bring back the massive herd of grazing goats
Poison ivy is their caviar.
flicksandfood.com
This Popular SA Eatery Celebrates a Mexican Food Favorite
This Popular Southtown Restaurant Celebrates National Quesadilla Day. This popular local downtown restaurant, Rosario’s Mexican Cafe Y Cantina will be offering a special on their cheese Quesadillas on September 25 for National Quesadilla Day. This local downtown restaurant is located at S. Alamo St, San Antonio, TX, 78205 and...
Historic East San Antonio structure to be demolished to make way for food truck park
The landmark Achtzehn House was extensively damaged by a fire in March of this year.
Terry Black's BBQ throws shade at Black's Barbecue ahead of Lockhart opening
It's uncle vs. nephews in an ongoing Central Texas barbecue showdown.
KENS 5
You can watch a movie at Santikos for $1 this fall season
SAN ANTONIO — If you want to see a movie in theaters, but you don't want to break the bank, Santikos has you covered. They're hosting their "Fall Movie Series" beginning on Friday where some of your favorite classics will be available to watch for $1. Between Sept. 23-29,...
KXAN
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures. As we head into October, cooler temperatures typically arrive in a hurry. Average high temperatures drop from the upper 80s at the beginning of the month to the upper 70s by the end of the month. Average low temperatures drop from the mid-60s to the mid-50s by the time we reach Halloween.
KSAT 12
Pilot residential parking restrictions could be headed to a San Antonio neighborhood near you
San Antonio – The Tobin Hill community is set to be the first in San Antonio to get a pilot program that would limit residential parking through permits as part of an ongoing effort to find common ground between neighbors and late-night entertainment venues. Tobin Hill area residents and...
KSAT 12
Otterly amazing! River otter spotted in Spring Branch is ‘fairly rare’
SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Some otterly amazing animal news — river otters have been spotted in Spring Branch, something Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials call “fairly rare.”. Several Spring Branch residents have spotted at least one otter in a local waterway. “Otter sightings that far west...
universitystar.com
Community members push to rename alley after award-winning film
There's potential in an unnamed street that sits between the east 100 block of San Antonio Street and East MLK Drive, right across from the Hays County Courthouse. To some, it's nothing but another backstreet but for others, it's a street of history, art and a celebration of an award-winning film.
