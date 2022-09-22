Read full article on original website
Over 3m people in north of England ‘face social exclusion due to poor transport’
Fifth of region’s population prevented from taking part in opportunities and communities around them, research finds
BBC
Sark patient taken to hospital by marine ambulance
A patient has been taken to hospital via marine ambulance after help was requested by Sark's doctor. St John Ambulance's Flying Christine lll was sent from St Peter Port, in Guernsey, to the island at 18:45 BST on Friday. The crew gave the patient further care onboard before they were...
BBC
The family of six in a one-bedroom flat due to inaccessible social housing
A family of six have been living in a one-bedroom flat because the social housing they were assigned was inaccessible to their disabled child. Seven-year-old Joel Verala uses a wheelchair and is fed by a tube due to quadriplegic cerebral palsy. The house has three bedrooms but the family have...
msn.com
Mother-of-two, 57, who thought she had 'long Covid', found dead in mental health clinic
A swimming teacher who believed she had Long Covid and was developing dementia was found dead in a mental health clinic on her birthday, an inquest heard. Sandra Kirk was found dead in the bathroom adjoining her Cygnet hospital room in Woking on August 2 last year. The mother-of-two's mental...
survivornet.com
Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed
Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
Father of two children found dead in suitcase died of cancer years before
The father of two children found dead in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed.The boy and girl were thought to be aged between five and 10-years-old when they died four years before being found on 11 August in Auckland, New Zealand.Items found within the cases are being studied in an attempt to identify them. The remains were found when a family in South Auckland opened the suitcases at home after buying them last week.The family who opened the suitcases are not under suspicion.The children were concealed...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Teenager, 18, took own life after being removed from social services register
A teenage boy who took his own life was removed from children’s social services caseload just five months before, an inquest as heard.Jade Hutchings, 18, took his own life at his family home in Haywards Heath, West Sussex on May 21, 2020.An inquest into his death opened on Monday in Horsham and statements from his mother Beatrice and father Kerry said the family felt “multiple opportunities” to intervene had been missed and if they had not, Jade may still be alive.In a statement read out to the court, Mrs Hutchings said Jade’s issues first began in 2015 when she and...
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
BBC
Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day
The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
Parents left furious after school removes doors on girls' and boys' toilets
Parents have been left outraged after a secondary school made the decision to remove the doors from student toilets. Parrenthorn High, based in Bury, Greater Manchester, has recently come under fire following the school's recent choice to take the doors off in two toilet areas. The decision was announced during...
BBC
Molly Russell inquest: Instagram clips seen by teen 'most distressing'
The inquest of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has been examining the impact of material she viewed on Instagram in the run-up to her death. Molly Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with numerous accounts referring to self-harm, depression or suicide before killing herself in 2017. The...
BBC
Dewsbury brothers jailed for grooming and abusing girls
Three brothers have been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in West Yorkshire. Police said the offences took place between 1999 and 2004 and involved three girls who were aged between 13 and 15 at the time. All the victims were described as "particularly vulnerable" at the time...
BBC
Kitten and rabbit thrown from car window in Chesterfield
A kitten and a rabbit have been rescued after being "callously" thrown from a car window on to a road in Chesterfield. The RSPCA began an investigation after a woman saw the incident on Broomhill Road, Old Whittington, on Tuesday. It said she was driving along the road when she...
BBC
Boston poultry worker dismembered ex after attack, court told
A poultry worker bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and then mutilated her body as their three-year-old daughter slept, a court heard. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were then dumped in a country park by Kamil Ranoszek, Lincoln Crown Court was told. Jurors heard Ms Golabek, Mr Ranoszek...
Prince Harry's Palace Rival Leaving After Rise of King Charles
Prince Harry's tensions with Queen Elizabeth's closest aide may soon come to an abrupt end, as King Charles III will not retain the courtier's services in the long term. Members of Buckingham Palace's staff who served the queen and Charles' former team at Clarence House have been warned they may face dismissal for redundancy as the two royal divisions are merged into one. The move, announced internally while funeral planning for the queen was ongoing, caused consternation among trade union officials.
BBC
Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure
Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
BBC
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
