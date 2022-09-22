ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb pulled early, Giants win 3rd straight against Rockies

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JFcS4_0i5OoCkh00

DENVER — Logan Webb didn't allow a hit until one out in the sixth inning and was then immediately pulled by manager Gabe Kapler after 66 pitches in the San Francisco Giants' 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Alex Young, Cole Waites and Scott Alexander held the Rockies to two hits before Elehuris Montero ninth-inning homer off Thomas Szapucki in the Giants' third straight win.

Kapler said said the team was monitoring Webb's workload as he had thrown a career-high 182 innings entering his 31st start. But Webb (14-9) showed no signs of fatigue in retiring his first 11 batters.

Webb then hit C.J. Cron with a 1-0 fastball. Cron stayed in before exiting for a pinch-hitter two innings later with a bruised left hand. The Rockies said X-rays on their leader in home runs (31) and RBIs (101) were negative.

Webb didn't allow another runner until Sean Bouchard, Colorado's No. 9 batter, hit a liner up the middle. Webb struck out four and lowered his ERA to 2.93 in what's been the 25-year-old's best season.

Jason Vosler, recalled from the minors, hit an RBI triple and scored on Luis González's single in a two-run fourth against Germán Márquez. Brandon Crawford had an RBI single in the fifth, but the Giants smoved closer to elimination as they remained 9 1/2 games behind Philadelphia with 13 to play for the final NL wild card.

Márquez (8-12) allowed four runs — three earned — and nine hits with six strikeouts in five innings in Colorado's third straight loss. The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 5 minutes by rain.

EVERYTHING'S FALLING APART

A broken glove, a broken bat and then plunked by a fastball. It was a rough night for Cron.

Vosler grounded into what should have been an inning-ending double play in the first, but Alan Trejo's throw from second ripped through the webbing of Cron's glove at first. The ball ended up in the dugout and an unearned run to score.

Cron then ended the bottom of the inning when his bat splintered on a groundout to second. The barrel ended up near the mound. Cron was hit in his next plate appearance.

TOVAR'S COMING

The Rockies confirmed SS Ezequiel Tovar, one of their top prospects, will be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

Tovar, a 21-year-old right-handed hitter from Venezuela, is batting .319 with 14 homers and a .927 OPS in 285 combined at-bats in Double-A and Triple-A this year. He missed a portion of the season with a groin injury.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. exited after showing discomfort running the bases in the fifth. ... SS Thairo Estrada, hit in the elbow Tuesday, was out of the lineup. "I think he's doing to be fine," Kapler said.

Rockies: Manager Bud Black said OF Kris Bryant (left foot) will make the season-ending, nine-game trip next week, but is uncertain if he'll play. ... 2B Brendan Rodgers (left hamstring) missed his third straight game. ... SS José Iglesias (right thumb) said he's close to returning.

UP NEXT

RHP Jharel Cotto, recently claimed from Minnesota, is among several pitchers who are expected to throw for the Giants in Thursday's series finale. A starter had not been announced. RHP José Ureña (3-6, 5.49 ERA) goes for the Rockies.

