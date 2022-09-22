ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

New York civil fraud suit could bring down the Trump Organization

By Hugo Lowell in New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LrOlD_0i5Oo4m800
NY Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference at the office of the Attorney General on September 21, 2022 in New York, New York. Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

Penalties being sought in the civil fraud suit brought by the New York state attorney general’s office against Donald Trump and three of his adult children could potentially result in the end of the Trump Organization, his real estate empire, in its current form.

The former US president, as well as Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, were named as defendants in a sprawling 214-page complaint filed by the New York attorney general, Letitia James, for allegedly falsely inflating his net worth by billions to enrich himself and secure favorable loans.

“For too long, powerful, wealthy people in this country have operated as if the rules do not apply to them. Donald Trump stands out as among the most egregious examples,” James said in a statement. “Trump thought he could get away with the art of the steal, but today that conduct ends.”

Related: New York attorney general announces civil lawsuit against Trump and family

The restrictions being sought by the New York attorney general include permanent bans on Trump and his three children from serving as executives in any company in New York, a move that would tear the Trump Organization away from his personal control.

The other penalties being sought would prevent Trump from attempting to circumvent that principal restriction to establish his business under a different guise: James is also seeking to bar Trump from acquiring commercial real estate and applying for loans in New York for five years.

Trump could also lose two loyal executives named in the suit – the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg , and its controller, Jeffrey McConney – with James asking the New York state supreme court to bar them from serving in top roles of any company in New York.

The New York attorney general may not succeed in securing all the penalties. But even some of the restrictions would spell the end of Trump’s family business – headquartered in New York and run by him alongside his children – while any federal charges would complicate re-establishing it elsewhere.

At a news conference on Wednesday, James confirmed that her office had made a criminal referral to justice department prosecutors with the southern district of New York and the Internal Revenue Service to investigate what she believed to be violations of federal statutes.

“We believe the conduct alleged in this action also violates federal criminal law, including issuing false statements to financial institutions and bank fraud,” James said, though she did not clarify the exact nature of potential bank fraud specified in the referral.

The referral to federal prosecutors involved the New York attorney general’s office compiling evidence of those specific alleged crimes in a “package” that would be sufficient to immediately open a criminal investigation, according to a person directly familiar with the matter.

The suit marks the culmination of a years-long investigation by James and though it is not a criminal prosecution, the referral to the justice department marks additional, unforeseen legal peril for the former president and his three adult children.

It adds to the lengthening list of legal woes facing Trump – from the justice department inquiry into his unauthorized retention of government records at his Mar-a-Lago resort to the January 6 investigation – as he has repeatedly suggested he will seek to run again for president in 2024.

The former president and his attorneys have castigated the New York attorney general’s investigation as a politically motivated witch-hunt, a refrain that has become his default position whenever he comes under scrutiny, and insist that the Trump Organization did not operate illegally.

“Today’s filing is neither focused on the facts nor the law – rather, it is solely focused on advancing the attorney general’s political agenda,” Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, said in a statement. “We are confident that our judicial system will not stand for this unchecked abuse of authority.”

In the 214-page complaint, James outlined an extensive record of alleged wrongdoing, such as fraudulently inflating the value of 23 Trump-owned properties, including his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump Tower in New York and what was previously the Trump International hotel in DC.

Related: Writer E Jean Carroll to file new lawsuit after accusing Trump of rape

The sprawling suit, which stems from the 2018 testimony to Congress by Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, alleges decades of deceptive practices that amounted to more than 200 examples of false or misleading asset valuations that were knowingly used on financial statements.

Among myriad examples detailed in the suit, the state alleged the former president falsely inflated the square footage of his triplex apartment in Trump Tower from 10,996 to just under 30,000, which allowed him to claim it was worth $327m.

But, James said in a statement, “that price was absurd given the fact that at that point, only one apartment in New York City had ever sold for even $100m … In the 30-year-old Trump Tower, the record sale at that time was a mere $16.5m.”

The suit also alleged that Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort was valued at $739m on the false premise that it was unrestricted property that could be developed for residential use, even though Trump had himself signed deeds donating those rights, meaning it should have been valued closer to $75m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trump Organization
Mother Jones

How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected

It’s not a good time to be a Trump.New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization as a whole, and other businesses associated with the former president.In a press conference announcing the 220-page lawsuit, James accused Donald Trump and his family of a decade of fraud in no uncertain terms: “With the help of Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Business Insider

Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says

A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge

In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
POTUS
Newsweek

Why Donald Trump Won't Release Mar-a-Lago Video of FBI Raid

An attorney for Donald Trump said the former president has not released surveillance footage of the FBI searching his Mar-a-Lago resort because he "cares too much" about the federal agents. Alina Habba spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday after district judge Aileen Cannon confirmed New York senior district...
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

451K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy