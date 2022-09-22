ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Daily Voice

DWI PA Driver Indicted In NJ Corrections Officer's Death

A Pennsylvania driver has been indicted on DWI charges in a crash that killed an off-duty New Jersey corrections officer, NJ Advance Media reported. Joshua R. Beardsworth, 25, of Pittsgrove Township, was stopped in his BMW on the right shoulder of Route 55 when a car — also on the northbound side — struck him in Vineland on Aug. 15, 2021, according to earlier reports.
VINELAND, NJ
WGAL

Philadelphia contract killer pleads guilty and admits to committing six murders

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia man plead guilty and admitted to committing six murders. Ernest Pressley, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and four counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, in connection with his role in murdering four people in Philadelphia between 2017 and 2018, all in exchange for money.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

5 Nabbed In Series Of Trenton Shootings, Police Say

Five suspects were arrested and charged in a series of Trenton shootings, authorities announced. Jasper Church was arrested for allegedly firing shots near 532 Lamberton St. in Trenton while Black Allah was found with a handgun during the investigation, local police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. Both...
TRENTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

For Years, Philly Police Dumped Crime Data at Disney World

Shineka Crawford will never forget the day her 18-year-old son Shaquille Barbour was killed. She was at a family gathering in North Philadelphia last summer, when she learned a gunman shot Shaquille more than a dozen times. Crawford found him bleeding in the street. “I can’t get that picture out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Officials: Former Employee Indicted In June Armored Car Carjacking, Robbery

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced today that a federal grand jury returned an indictment last week charging a Philadelphia man with robbing an armored security truck at gunpoint. According to the court documents, on June 10, 2022, Tayion Spencer, 31, robbed an armored truck...
NBC News

Worker found dead in kettle cooker at N.J. food processing plant

An employee at a New Jersey food processing facility was found dead inside a kettle cooker, authorities said. Dale R. Devilli, 63, was working at the Lassonde Pappas and Co. plant Monday morning in Bridgeton, about 40 miles south of Philadelphia, when police were called for a report of an unconscious man, according to New Jersey State Troopers.
BRIDGETON, NJ
thecentersquare.com

Retired cops could boost police numbers with new proposal

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania police departments struggle to recruit new officers, a proposed program would allow Philadelphia to recruit retired cops. While some questions about costs remain, the proposal is one strategy to boost police department numbers. House Bill 2830, sponsored by Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Philadelphia, would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pre-trial conference for woman accused of killing 2 state troopers, 1 pedestrian while DUI

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Wednesday, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for Jayana Webb. She's charged in connection with striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian on March 21.The conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday. Usually, this is when the defendant pleads either guilty or not guilty.Investigators say state troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca were trying to help Reyes Rivera Oliveras while he was walking on I-95 near the sports complex.Charges against Webb include three counts of third-degree murder, vehicular homicide, and DUI.The murder charges were reinstated in August after they were dropped in June.Webb was released on bail. Webb, her attorney, as well as loved ones of the victims, are expected to be in the courtroom Wednesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars

A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
