PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Wednesday, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for Jayana Webb. She's charged in connection with striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian on March 21.The conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday. Usually, this is when the defendant pleads either guilty or not guilty.Investigators say state troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca were trying to help Reyes Rivera Oliveras while he was walking on I-95 near the sports complex.Charges against Webb include three counts of third-degree murder, vehicular homicide, and DUI.The murder charges were reinstated in August after they were dropped in June.Webb was released on bail. Webb, her attorney, as well as loved ones of the victims, are expected to be in the courtroom Wednesday.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO