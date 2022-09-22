Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
What to Expect at Philly AIDS Thrift Fall FestivalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to SeeMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
Old Bridge, NJ woman shot dead: PA suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with the murder of an Old Bridge woman found shot in her own home. Deborah Brown-Hepworth, widely known to friends as "Sonni," had been found unresponsive by a relative on Sept. 17, in her Hanna Lane residence in the Laurence Harbor area, police said.
DWI PA Driver Indicted In NJ Corrections Officer's Death
A Pennsylvania driver has been indicted on DWI charges in a crash that killed an off-duty New Jersey corrections officer, NJ Advance Media reported. Joshua R. Beardsworth, 25, of Pittsgrove Township, was stopped in his BMW on the right shoulder of Route 55 when a car — also on the northbound side — struck him in Vineland on Aug. 15, 2021, according to earlier reports.
WGAL
Philadelphia contract killer pleads guilty and admits to committing six murders
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia man plead guilty and admitted to committing six murders. Ernest Pressley, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and four counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, in connection with his role in murdering four people in Philadelphia between 2017 and 2018, all in exchange for money.
5 Nabbed In Series Of Trenton Shootings, Police Say
Five suspects were arrested and charged in a series of Trenton shootings, authorities announced. Jasper Church was arrested for allegedly firing shots near 532 Lamberton St. in Trenton while Black Allah was found with a handgun during the investigation, local police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. Both...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caught on video: Police issue warning after mother, daughter carjacked in driveway
Caught on video: A carjacker stole an SUV from a driveway as a mother and daughter were headed out for work and school in Northeast Philadelphia.
Surveillance video released in killing of Temple graduate Everett Beauregard near Drexel
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing the moment a 23-year-old Temple University graduate was shot and killed in Powelton.
fox29.com
Boy, 16, shot by older brother during argument in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after police say he was shot several times by his own brother during an argument Thursday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of North 22nd Street just after 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
2 Men Restrained Female Workers With Zipties To Rob $578K From NJ Check Cashers At Gunpoint: DA
Two men from New York City were arrested and jailed after they were apparently connected to a series of gunpoint robberies at check cashing services throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania that involved female workers being restrained with zipties, authorities announced. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Philadelphia
For Years, Philly Police Dumped Crime Data at Disney World
Shineka Crawford will never forget the day her 18-year-old son Shaquille Barbour was killed. She was at a family gathering in North Philadelphia last summer, when she learned a gunman shot Shaquille more than a dozen times. Crawford found him bleeding in the street. “I can’t get that picture out...
firststateupdate.com
Officials: Former Employee Indicted In June Armored Car Carjacking, Robbery
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced today that a federal grand jury returned an indictment last week charging a Philadelphia man with robbing an armored security truck at gunpoint. According to the court documents, on June 10, 2022, Tayion Spencer, 31, robbed an armored truck...
Arrest made in New Jersey hit-and-run crash that injured 14-year-old, killed horse she was riding
"I feel hurt. Like I don't know, just angry about it," the teen said.
Teen carjacked at gunpoint while buying milk at Devon Square Shopping Center
Police say the teen was buying milk at the Devon Square Shopping Center when two suspects jumped into his car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Worker found dead in kettle cooker at N.J. food processing plant
An employee at a New Jersey food processing facility was found dead inside a kettle cooker, authorities said. Dale R. Devilli, 63, was working at the Lassonde Pappas and Co. plant Monday morning in Bridgeton, about 40 miles south of Philadelphia, when police were called for a report of an unconscious man, according to New Jersey State Troopers.
thecentersquare.com
Retired cops could boost police numbers with new proposal
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania police departments struggle to recruit new officers, a proposed program would allow Philadelphia to recruit retired cops. While some questions about costs remain, the proposal is one strategy to boost police department numbers. House Bill 2830, sponsored by Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Philadelphia, would...
Pre-trial conference for woman accused of killing 2 state troopers, 1 pedestrian while DUI
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Wednesday, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for Jayana Webb. She's charged in connection with striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian on March 21.The conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday. Usually, this is when the defendant pleads either guilty or not guilty.Investigators say state troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca were trying to help Reyes Rivera Oliveras while he was walking on I-95 near the sports complex.Charges against Webb include three counts of third-degree murder, vehicular homicide, and DUI.The murder charges were reinstated in August after they were dropped in June.Webb was released on bail. Webb, her attorney, as well as loved ones of the victims, are expected to be in the courtroom Wednesday.
kysdc.com
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested In Cherry Hill After Two Hour Long Standoff With Police
An attempted murder suspect was taken into custody after a two-hour long standoff with police in Cherry Hill. Police and SWAT team officers barricaded an apartment building Thursday in the 2900 block of Denham Circle South in South Baltimore. Officials first responded to the scene shortly before 10 a.m. The...
Atlantic County jail inmate charged with attempted murder of fellow inmate
An Atlantic County jail inmate is charged with attempted murder after a brutal beating of another inmate last week, BreakingAC has confirmed. Shakur Aabid, 28, of Atlantic City, allegedly attacked Hassan Robinson as the two awaited court appearances Sept. 13. Robinson, 42, also of Atlantic City, is currently hospitalized in...
Berks County narcotics bust leads to seizure of stolen gun, drugs, cash
Investigators are releasing details of an ongoing narcotics investigation conducted by the Reading Police Department Vice Unit, Berks County District Attorney Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police, after serving two search warrants on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The Search Warrants were served at an apartment in the 00 block...
Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars
A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
Nazareth woman, who shot up overdose victim with meth, pleads guilty in the death, DA’s office says
A 28-year-old Nazareth woman, who tried to inject a fentanyl overdose victim with methamphetamine to revive him, pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter and a related count, the Northampton County Distort Attorney’s Office reports. Marissa Metler was sentenced by county Judge Samuel Murray to four to eight years in...
NBC News
502K+
Followers
56K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1