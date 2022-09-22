ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man admits to running over teenager he suspected of ‘links to extreme right political group’

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
 2 days ago

A man admitted to deliberately running over a teenager in North Dakota after “a political argument”, because he believed that the pedestrian was part of a Republican extremist group, according to reports.

Shannon Brandt, 41, allegedly ran over pedestrian Cayler Ellingson, 18, with his car in a McHenry alley on early Sunday following an altercation between them at a street festival.

He was charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death on Monday in Foster County.

But Mr Brandt was released from jail after he posted a $50,000 bond on Tuesday, sparking concern and outrage among people, according to jail records.

The accused told investigators that he fled the scene after hitting Ellingson, but he returned briefly to call 911 before he left again.

He also admitted to drinking alcohol prior to the incident and thought that the teen was calling people to harm him.

“Brandt admitted to striking the pedestrian with his car because he had a political argument with the pedestrian and believed the pedestrian was calling people to come get him,” the court document said.

“Brandt admitted to leaving the scene of the incident and returning shortly after where he called 911.”

Ellingson was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

According to Inforum, the man believed that the teenager had affiliations to “a Republican extremist group”.

Investigators tracked Mr Brandt to his home in Glenfield on Sunday and consented to a chemical breath test which showed his blood alcohol content was above 0.08 per cent, the legal limit to drive.

Ellingson called his mother to pick him up after the argument with Mr Brandt and asked her if she knew the man. She talked to her son again when she was on the way to pick him up from the street dance when the teenager said “that ‘he’ or ‘they’ were chasing him”.

His parents told the police that they knew the accused but believe their son did not know him.

The Independent

Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mary Holman

Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself

What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
The Independent

The Independent

