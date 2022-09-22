Lifting of states of emergency effectively ends many pandemic regulations for some senior living providers

Read full article on original website
Related
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Ending state of emergency won’t change staffing needs, provider group says
As Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) prepares to end the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency on Oct. 31, long-term care staffing needs have not abated, and lifting the order could affect regulations that have permitted additional flexibility in staffing. That’s according to the Washington Health Care Association. “Washington...
New York State Forcing Residents To Keep Thermostat Set
It is no secret that it is going to cost you a lot more money this year to heat your home. Utility companies suggested that your bill will be over 30% more than you were used to last year. Make sure that you are still keeping yourself and your family warm this season.
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
STD Rates Climbing ‘Out Of Control’ Across New York
Just when we thought things were getting better on the health front in the country, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drop a bombshell on us. In a recent conference that was held, officials announced that we're experiencing epidemic levels of Sexual Transmitted Diseases being spread throughout the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
NYS: At Least 4 Deaths Linked to Disease Outbreak at Manhattan Nursing Home
New York state health officials said that four deaths at a Manhattan nursing home were confirmed to be linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, a serious type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grows in warm water, while a fifth death remains under investigation. The officials from the New...
NY lays out rules for growing cannabis at home post-legalization
The New York Cannabis Control Board approved regulations for growing cannabis at home for medical patients and caregivers on Tuesday. Non-patients will have to get cannabis for recreational use from licensed dispensaries.
Report: Record number of New Yorkers switching driver’s licenses to Florida
(The Center Square) – A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a New York Post analysis of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data. The analysis comes at a time when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Bill would cap nursing home annual rent increases at 4 percent
Nursing home business owners and operators who lease their buildings would have their annual rent increases capped at 4% under a bill before the New Jersey General Assembly. The bill, according to a statement from the Assembly Health Committee, prohibits someone who leases or rents land or a building to an owner or operator of a nursing home from raising annual rent by more than 4%. The bill now heads to the state Assembly Aging and Senior Services Committee for consideration.
RELATED PEOPLE
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Providers concerned about meeting direct care worker wage increase requirements
A planned $15 hourly minimum wage requirement for home- and community-based service workers set to take effect Oct. 1 in Florida has some senior living providers concerned about how they will cover the increased costs. The Sunshine State’s fiscal year 2022-2023 budget provided more than $600 million to the state’s...
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach
NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
Nearly 70 Upstate New York Farms Getting Money For Climate Change
Farms in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State were awarded money to address the impacts of climate change. On Thursday, Gov. Katy Hochul announced that $7.9 million is being awarded through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program to help over 70 farms across the state, including in the Hudson Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Debate Over Debates: Zeldin Rips Hochul's Offer Of Single Matchup Before Gubernatorial Election
The debate stage is finally set between New York’s two gubernatorial candidates, Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin and current Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, though quarreling over the debates themselves drags on. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Hochul’s campaign committed to a single, one-hour televised debate between Zeldin, which will take place...
wwnytv.com
What Clayton plans to do with $10M from New York state
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - New York is set to do another round of its economic competition. Communities try for big bucks to improve their downtowns. Clayton wants the money and we learn what’s on the wish list for the village along the St. Lawrence River. Improvements big and...
Governors of N.Y., N.J. outline climate change initiatives
NEW YORK -- The governors of New York and New Jersey joined forces Wednesday to highlight their actions to tackle climate change.Against the backdrop of Climate Week NYC, Kathy Hochul and Phil Murphy appeared united in their commitment to the fight, each listing ambitious goals to lower emissions in their respective states."There is an urgency that we must all feel in our hearts," Hochul said, adding, "We are truly the first generation that has felt the impact of climate change and we are the last generation to be able to do anything about it.""We know climate change is not only real,...
Doing This Horrible Thing to Any Cat in New York State Is Illegal
Do you have a cat that is a treasured member of your family? Or maybe you have a few cats that visit the back door of your home? They visit long enough to get some food and say, "Meow," only to disappear when the food is gone, and return the next day?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabcradio.com
New Yorkers Leaving State In Record Numbers For Florida
NEW YORK (77WABC) – A record number of New Yorkers left the state last month and moved to sunnier places in Florida. The New York Post reports that close to 6,000 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine state in August, the highest number ever recorded. In all, over 41,000 New Yorkers have moved to Florida over the last year.
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events
OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
WKTV
Hochul announces second phase of program to address truck and bus driver shortage
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the second phase of her plan to allow third-party companies to offer Commercial Driver License (CDL) road testing, which will expand eligibility to public and private establishments. This is one of many steps the governor has taken to ease the shortage of school bus and commercial truck drivers.
Fish for free in New York State this Saturday
This free freshwater fishing day is one of six held annually and coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day.
Comments / 0