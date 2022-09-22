Read full article on original website
Bill would cap nursing home annual rent increases at 4 percent
Nursing home business owners and operators who lease their buildings would have their annual rent increases capped at 4% under a bill before the New Jersey General Assembly. The bill, according to a statement from the Assembly Health Committee, prohibits someone who leases or rents land or a building to an owner or operator of a nursing home from raising annual rent by more than 4%. The bill now heads to the state Assembly Aging and Senior Services Committee for consideration.
Ending state of emergency won’t change staffing needs, provider group says
As Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) prepares to end the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency on Oct. 31, long-term care staffing needs have not abated, and lifting the order could affect regulations that have permitted additional flexibility in staffing. That’s according to the Washington Health Care Association. “Washington...
Lifting of states of emergency effectively ends many pandemic regulations for some senior living providers
The lifting of COVID-19 states of emergency in two states — and the rescission of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in one of the country’s largest cities — effectively ends many pandemic regulations affecting senior living and care providers there. Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and...
Dwyer Workforce Development closes $590 million, 50-SNF deal
The Baltimore-based Jack and Nancy Dwyer Workforce Development Center announced Wednesday the $590 million acquisition of a Texas-based 50-skilled-nursing-facility portfolio managed by Regency Integrated Health Services. DWD acquired Regency from multiple owners. In what founder Jack Dwyer told the McKnight’s Business Daily is a “monumental deal,” the Regency Portfolio will...
