Nursing home business owners and operators who lease their buildings would have their annual rent increases capped at 4% under a bill before the New Jersey General Assembly. The bill, according to a statement from the Assembly Health Committee, prohibits someone who leases or rents land or a building to an owner or operator of a nursing home from raising annual rent by more than 4%. The bill now heads to the state Assembly Aging and Senior Services Committee for consideration.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO