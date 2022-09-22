ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bill would cap nursing home annual rent increases at 4 percent

Nursing home business owners and operators who lease their buildings would have their annual rent increases capped at 4% under a bill before the New Jersey General Assembly. The bill, according to a statement from the Assembly Health Committee, prohibits someone who leases or rents land or a building to an owner or operator of a nursing home from raising annual rent by more than 4%. The bill now heads to the state Assembly Aging and Senior Services Committee for consideration.
Ending state of emergency won’t change staffing needs, provider group says

As Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) prepares to end the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency on Oct. 31, long-term care staffing needs have not abated, and lifting the order could affect regulations that have permitted additional flexibility in staffing. That’s according to the Washington Health Care Association. “Washington...
Dwyer Workforce Development closes $590 million, 50-SNF deal

The Baltimore-based Jack and Nancy Dwyer Workforce Development Center announced Wednesday the $590 million acquisition of a Texas-based 50-skilled-nursing-facility portfolio managed by Regency Integrated Health Services. DWD acquired Regency from multiple owners. In what founder Jack Dwyer told the McKnight’s Business Daily is a “monumental deal,” the Regency Portfolio will...
TEXAS STATE

