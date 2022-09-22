ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Chronicle

Healthcare Facilities Mask Mandate to Stay in Place in Washington

OLYMPIA — While most emergency orders issued by Gov. Jay Inslee in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic will end Oct. 31, the order requiring masks in healthcare facilities, and in jails and prisons in some situations, will not. Washington Secretary of Health Umair Shah said in a briefing Thursday that conditions still don't support ending that mandate.
Providers concerned about meeting direct care worker wage increase requirements

A planned $15 hourly minimum wage requirement for home- and community-based service workers set to take effect Oct. 1 in Florida has some senior living providers concerned about how they will cover the increased costs. The Sunshine State’s fiscal year 2022-2023 budget provided more than $600 million to the state’s...
Chronicle

State Employees Likely to Get $1,000 Bonuses for COVID Booster, Raises

Washington state employees would get $1,000 bonuses for receiving a COVID-19 booster shot under a tentative agreement between the state and the largest union representing state workers. The deal, between the state and the Washington Federation of State Employees, also includes 4% pay raises in 2023, 3% pay raises in...
Dear Gov. Inslee, Please Give Us These Days Off From Work

I took two months off from work this year for Paid Family Leave. It was nice and I would do it all over again. I got to bond not only with my new baby but with her older sister as well. Many days were spent at the swimming pool. When my oldest started school I was able to drop her off and pick her up. As I said, it was nice.
Chronicle

Washington in 'Markedly Different Place' in COVID Pandemic

OLYMPIA — Looking ahead at the fall and winter — seasons known for spikes in respiratory illness — Washington is in a much different place than it was a year ago, health officials said Thursday. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down, with only about 7% of hospital...
Washington physician has license suspended over alleged unjustified vaccine exemption waivers

The Washington Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery has suspended the license of osteopathic physician Anna Elperin, DO, for allegedly issuing COVID-19 vaccination exemptions without medical justification, the Washington State Department of Health said Sept. 21. Olympia, Wash.-based Dr. Elperin's license was restricted in December 2021 under the same charges....
Chronicle

SW Washington Repair Shop Fined $10K for Violating Clean Air Act

The manager of a Ridgefield repair shop was fined $10,000 and sentenced to serve 30 days of community service for altering diesel trucks and violating Washington's Clean Air Act. Nicholas L. Akerill, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 in Clark County District Court to a motor vehicle emission control systems violation, court...
Western Washington Officials Release Video Calling for Changes to State's Police Pursuit law

SEATTLE - Law enforcement agencies in Washington state are blaming laws that restrict police pursuits, and the Washington Supreme Court's State vs Blake decision which rules the felony drug possession law unconstitutional, for "a tide of rising crime" as criminals across the state are now showing blatant disregard for the law. Police say suspects have figured out they can flee law enforcement without being chased, and that's leading to a significant increase in crime.
Inslee’s nightmare before Christmas | Shiers

Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations and state of emergency will end by Oct. 31. The announcement was made Sept. 8. According to the governor’s office, 85 total COVID-19 emergency orders have been lifted already. Ten remaining orders, including the underlying emergency order and vaccination requirements for health care and education workers, will remain in place until the emergency order is lifted Oct. 31. These orders include most mask requirements as well as restrictions on restaurants and businesses, according to the AP.
