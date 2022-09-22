Read full article on original website
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66
Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
40 Years Ago: Peter Gabriel Begins Unusual Path to Fame With ‘Shock the Monkey’
Peter Gabriel became fascinated with found sounds while recording his fourth album at a home studio being overtaken by dry rot. New Fairlight synthesizer technology allowed him to capture, process, reuse and loop these elements to create some of his most intriguing solo music beds so far. Nevertheless, deep down...
Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Wild Horses’ Is Based Around an ‘Awful’ Cliché
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had differing memories of how much Richards contributed to the lyrics of The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses."
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Doobie Brothers Drummer and Cofounder John Hartman Dead at 72: 'A Wild Spirit,' Band Says
John Hartman, a cofounder of the Doobie Brothers and the California rock band's original drummer, has died. He was 72. On Thursday, the band announced Hartman's death in posts on its official Instagram and Twitter accounts, where they complimented him as "a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman" and offered condolences to his family.
Bob Dylan Stopped Idolizing People After Meeting His Idol
Bob Dylan moved from Minnesota to New York partly because of his idol. He explained that after meeting, he stopped idolizing people.
George Harrison Wrote a Song About Eric Clapton’s Dog
George Harrison wrote a song about his long-time friend, Eric Clapton's dog.
David Coverdale once named his 20 favourite British albums ever
Whitesnake leader David Coverdale's favourite British albums included only one released this century, one of his own, and two fronted by an American
Zakk Wylde says Black Sabbath’s music turned him into a "full-blown Satanist"
Zakk Wylde discusses his entry into Black Sabbath worship and compares listening to Ozzy Osbourne's band for the first time to a religious experience
guitar.com
Nick Mason recalls the ‘rough’ circumstances Pink Floyd faced when recording Animals
In light of the newly-reissued version of their 1977 album Animals, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has opened up about the technical difficulties the band faced during the recording of the original release. In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock yesterday (15 September), Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason recalled how the...
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Jazz legend Pharoah Sanders dead at 81
Pharoah Sanders, the revered American jazz saxophonist, has died aged 81. The news was confirmed by Sanders’ label, Luaka Bop, on Twitter. “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away,” the label’s statement read. “He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.”
Pharoah Sanders, Boundary-Pushing Jazz Saxophonist, Dies at 81
Pharoah Sanders, an American jazz saxophonist whose career sprawled across six decades, has died at the age of 81. His death was confirmed to Variety by a representative for his label, Luaka Bop. “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away,” the label’s statement reads. “He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.” His soulful playing and leading role in the style often described as spiritual jazz placed him at the edge of the genre’s innovation for many years,...
Music for Animals
Nils Frahm’s work lives in the gray area between ambient, neoclassical, and other gossamer styles of experimental music. The Berlin-based composer and producer’s output tends to recall Philip Glass and Aphex Twin in equal measure, but he has released everything from dubby downtempo to theater scores. Though he performs on a battery of synthesizers, keyboards, and electronic gizmos, he’s most closely associated with the piano, both as a performer—last year’s Old Friends, New Friends was just the latest in a long line of solo piano recordings—and as the founder of Piano Day, an international celebration of the instrument. But his new album, Music for Animals, features no piano at all. Centered on a largely electronic palette, Frahm’s first collection of fresh material in four years is more evocative of Warp Records than it is of Erik Satie.
Mick Jagger Recorded Part of 1 of The Rolling Stones’ Albums in a ‘Broom Cupboard’
Mick Jagger said one of The Rolling Stones' albums included several outtakes from previous Rolling Stones albums. A track from the album was a massive hit.
REVIEW: The Black Angels Set Their Controls for the Heart of the Sun on ‘Wilderness Of Mirrors’
Oh, by the way, which one’s Pink? is Pink Floyd’s classic scathing takedown of clueless record company executives in “Have a Cigar.” But concerning The Black Angels, the question might be rather …which one’s Syd?. The reference is to Syd Barrett, Floyd’s founder and...
The definitive Grateful Dead playlist
This song is from the band's 10th studio album by the same name released in 1978. The Dead didn't go full disco on this album or with the song "Shakedown Streak," but there are more than a few hints of the vibe. For better or worse, this is one of the more unique tracks within the Grateful Dead catalog. Not for being innovative or anything, but because it took guts from the legendary jam band to put out something it knew would be criticized.
La Princesse de Trébizonde review – Offenbach’s comedy of nouveau riche values is on the money
The history of Offenbach’s La Princesse de Trébizonde is essentially a tale of bad timing. It was first performed in Baden Baden in the summer of 1869, before a hugely successful transfer to Offenbach’s own theatre, the Bouffes-Parisiens, the following winter. The operetta was taken off, however, during the Franco-Prussian war, and never reestablished itself in the repertory when public opinion swung against its German-born composer after the French defeat. Its outings remain infrequent, though Opera Rara have now revived it in concert, with Paul Daniel conducting the London Philharmonic and an excellent, largely francophone cast.
withguitars.com
Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill European Spring/Summer of 2023 tour announced
London, England – September 23, 2022 – MFM and Sensible Events are pleased to announce Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill European tour in the Spring/Summer of 2023. Roger Waters will play 40 shows across 14 European countries, starting in Lisbon on March 17, 2023, at the Altice Arena.
