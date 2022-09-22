ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork

Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66

Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
The Guardian

Jazz legend Pharoah Sanders dead at 81

Pharoah Sanders, the revered American jazz saxophonist, has died aged 81. The news was confirmed by Sanders’ label, Luaka Bop, on Twitter. “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away,” the label’s statement read. “He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.”
Variety

Pharoah Sanders, Boundary-Pushing Jazz Saxophonist, Dies at 81

Pharoah Sanders, an American jazz saxophonist whose career sprawled across six decades, has died at the age of 81. His death was confirmed to Variety by a representative for his label, Luaka Bop. “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away,” the label’s statement reads. “He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.” His soulful playing and leading role in the style often described as spiritual jazz placed him at the edge of the genre’s innovation for many years,...
Pitchfork

Music for Animals

Nils Frahm’s work lives in the gray area between ambient, neoclassical, and other gossamer styles of experimental music. The Berlin-based composer and producer’s output tends to recall Philip Glass and Aphex Twin in equal measure, but he has released everything from dubby downtempo to theater scores. Though he performs on a battery of synthesizers, keyboards, and electronic gizmos, he’s most closely associated with the piano, both as a performer—last year’s Old Friends, New Friends was just the latest in a long line of solo piano recordings—and as the founder of Piano Day, an international celebration of the instrument. But his new album, Music for Animals, features no piano at all. Centered on a largely electronic palette, Frahm’s first collection of fresh material in four years is more evocative of Warp Records than it is of Erik Satie.
Yardbarker

The definitive Grateful Dead playlist

This song is from the band's 10th studio album by the same name released in 1978. The Dead didn't go full disco on this album or with the song "Shakedown Streak," but there are more than a few hints of the vibe. For better or worse, this is one of the more unique tracks within the Grateful Dead catalog. Not for being innovative or anything, but because it took guts from the legendary jam band to put out something it knew would be criticized.
The Guardian

La Princesse de Trébizonde review – Offenbach’s comedy of nouveau riche values is on the money

The history of Offenbach’s La Princesse de Trébizonde is essentially a tale of bad timing. It was first performed in Baden Baden in the summer of 1869, before a hugely successful transfer to Offenbach’s own theatre, the Bouffes-Parisiens, the following winter. The operetta was taken off, however, during the Franco-Prussian war, and never reestablished itself in the repertory when public opinion swung against its German-born composer after the French defeat. Its outings remain infrequent, though Opera Rara have now revived it in concert, with Paul Daniel conducting the London Philharmonic and an excellent, largely francophone cast.
