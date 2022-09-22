Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
MDOT Secretary Recruits Colleges, Trade Schools to Help Marylanders Seize Career Opportunities
Per MDOT: Maryland has a world-class transportation network built and maintained by countless employees who developed their skills in apprentice programs, internships and trade schools. At a Skilled Trades Partnering event Thursday hosted by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), Secretary James F. Ports, Jr., told representatives of community colleges, trade schools and high school vocational programs that their institutions are essential in providing the skilled labor for MDOT’s future.
Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations of charging tenants illegal fees and failing to maintain properties, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Friday. Frosh announced that his office’s Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Westminster Management, LLC, a New Jersey-based corporation, and the 25 companies that own or owned 17 residential communities managed by Westminster Management in Maryland. The settlement addresses charges that Westminster and the property owners violated the Consumer Protection Act. The attorney general said in a news release that the properties in question contained more than 9,000 rental units across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County. The settlement will potentially pay restitution to thousands of current and former residents of the communities, the attorney general’s office said.
beckersasc.com
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health breaks ground on new ASC
The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has broken ground on a new ASC on its campus in Bel Air, Md., according to a Sept. 20 report from The Daily Record. The ASC is set to open at the end of 2023. The ASC will offer full-service orthopedic treatments, led...
Univ. of Maryland BioPark to add $320M development at MLK Boulevard
The University of Maryland BioPark in West Baltimore will break ground this fall on a $320 million project that would bring more laboratory and office space to the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marylanders enrolled in Affordable Care Act to pay more for health coverage
Starting January 1 health insurance premiums in Maryland will rise for those enrolled in the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare.
$3.25 million settlement reached between Maryland, Westminster Management, LLC.
After nearly three years of litigation, a $3.25 million civil settlement has been reached between the Maryland Attorney General's Office and property rental company, Westminster Management, LLC.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Providers concerned about meeting direct care worker wage increase requirements
A planned $15 hourly minimum wage requirement for home- and community-based service workers set to take effect Oct. 1 in Florida has some senior living providers concerned about how they will cover the increased costs. The Sunshine State’s fiscal year 2022-2023 budget provided more than $600 million to the state’s...
belairnewsandviews.com
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announces progress on new ambulatory surgery center and inpatient bed expansion in Bel Air
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health recently held a ground-breaking ceremony for its ambulatory surgery center and a beam-signing ceremony for its new inpatient bed tower expansion in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by UM UCH:. University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Announces Progress on Two Significant Construction...
RELATED PEOPLE
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Northrop Grumman Opens Space Assembly & Test Facility
Northrop Grumman opened its Maryland Space Assembly and Test (MSAT) 2 facility at the company’s Baltimore campus. The 55,000 square foot facility provides a digitally integrated manufacturing, assembly and test hub to support customer needs and the company’s growing space payload and ground systems capabilities. “Our continued investment...
Maryland Gets $144 Million in Federal Funds to Rehabilitate Aging Water Infrastructure
Responding to Maryland’s water woes, the Environmental Protection Agency will make $144 million in funds from President Biden’s infrastructure bill available to the state for improvements to drinking water systems and wastewater management. The funding includes $76 million being made available now to the Maryland Department of the...
Kushner Company Agrees to Pay at Least $3.25 Million to Settle Claims of Shoddy Apartments and Rent Abuses
A Kushner subsidiary is settling a lawsuit that the state of Maryland filed after ProPublica reported widespread problems in thousands of the company’s Baltimore-area apartments.
thegreyhound.org
Students React to Increase in COVID-19 Cases on Campus
Over the past two weeks, seats have become noticeably empty as students continue to test positive for COVID-19. These students then begin the isolation period, creating a noticeable decline in class attendance. As the semester has continued, some students have taken notice. “I’ve just noticed a lot of my classmates...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baltimore Times
Kidney and Funds Needed for Baltimore Man with a Spirit of Service
Roosevelt V. Boone III’s journey to find a living kidney donor and raise funds to support his pursuit of overcoming a serious health challenge serves as a lesson in faith. The Baltimorean recently created a GoFundMe account to spread the word about his hope-filled mission. “I have been accepted...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. cuts ribbon on new, high-demand affordable housing
Prince George’s County leaders helped cut the ribbon on the Gateway at Peerless, a new development aimed at boosting the stock of high-demand affordable housing in the region. The project brings more than 60 apartments to a plot of land off U.S. Route 301 just north of downtown Upper...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Lifting of states of emergency effectively ends many pandemic regulations for some senior living providers
The lifting of COVID-19 states of emergency in two states — and the rescission of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in one of the country’s largest cities — effectively ends many pandemic regulations affecting senior living and care providers there. Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and...
Baltimore Organization Fights To End 'Period Poverty' Among Underprivileged Women
With Period Action Day around the corner, the Baltimore community is stepping up to help provide access to menstrual products to underprivileged women and girls, according to a fundraiser created by the AB's Care Society. "Period Poverty" continues to be an issue for millions of women across the globe, with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ocean City Today
Countries Maryland imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Maryland imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Maryland. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers peek inside the troubled Back River wastewater treatment plant
Decades ago, the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was considered a state-of-the-art facility as the largest in Maryland. It’s designed to process and discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Back River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the Dundalk area around the plant, remembers field trips there when he was a student at Sparrows Point High School.
foxbaltimore.com
Tropical Depression Nine threatens Florida before potentially heading towards Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE Sept 24 - Tropical storm Ian to become major hurricane and threaten Florida first. Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to threaten Florida first and then potentially head towards Maryland next weekend. The system is currently traveling west-northwest and battling...
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan And Maryland State Board Of Elections Statement On Emergency Petition Ruling
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) is pleased by the Court’s decision, which will allow local elections officials across the State to begin canvassing mail-in ballots on October 1. This ruling provides election officials with additional time to canvass and tabulate these ballots to...
Comments / 0