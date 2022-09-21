Read full article on original website
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ’97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole. The Kentucky Parole Board voted 7-0 on Monday to deny parole to 39-year-old Michael Carneal, and ordered him to serve out his full life sentence. Carneal told board members last week that he still hears voices like the ones that told him to steal a neighbor’s pistol and fire it into the crowded lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, in 1997. However, Carneal said that with therapy and medication, he has learned to control his behavior.
Former NJ governor, U.S. rep James Florio dies at 85
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. James Florio has died at age 85. Florio spent 15 years in Congress before his 1989 election as governor. He served a single term leading the state before voters turned him out — after the Democrat pushed through a tax increase and expanded state sales tax. His death was confirmed by his law partner and by current Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. Long after he left office, Florio continued to be an active voice and weighed in on several issues. He was a regular in the halls of the statehouse during legislative sessions.
While DeSantis was flying legal asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard, business owners in his state were struggling for workers
For the past two years Jan Gautam has been filling in sporadically as a housekeeper at hotels in Orlando, Florida, run by Interessant Hotels & Resort Management, or IHRMC. When he’s not making beds, he’s busy running the company. He’s the President and CEO of IHRMC — which is based in Orlando, Florida.
New round of Pacific Power Foundation grants tops $300K, focuses on education, STEM learning
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Research shows that learning happens best when social, emotional and cognitive growth are connected. High-quality, evidence-based programs are also critical to positive academic outcomes, better attendance and improved graduation rates. That’s why Pacific Power puts funding and resources behind schools and organizations that work toward...
New ‘Oregon by the Numbers’ report looks at impacts of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KTVZ) — A county-by-county analysis released Monday provides insights into the experiences of Oregonians in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Oregon by the Numbers, a comprehensive data resource compiled annually by The Ford Family Foundation and Oregon State University Extension Service, maps the unique realities of all 36 counties in ways that community decision makers can easily use.
Oregon gas prices jump 24 cents in past week; refinery issues cited
CHICAGO (KTVZ) -- Average gasoline prices in Oregon have jumped 24.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.87/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,307 stations in Oregon. Prices in Oregon are 7.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.15/g higher than a year...
Hurricane Ian could be ‘something that we haven’t seen in our lifetime,’ Tampa forecaster says
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified Monday as it barreled toward Florida, threatening dangerous storm surges in places not used to getting hit directly by a hurricane. Florida could start feeling Ian’s wrath as early as Tuesday, with hurricane conditions potentially hitting the state Wednesday. Evacuation orders were issued Monday for...
The Big Playback 9/23 Pt. 1: La Pine beats Sisters, Redmond impresses, and Ridgeview and Madras fall short
La Pine beats Sisters in a Central Oregon match up. Redmond impresses in win over a 6A opponent. Meanwhile, Ridgeview and Madras fall short. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
