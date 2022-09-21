ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Kentucky man who shot classmates in ’97 imprisoned for life

A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole. The Kentucky Parole Board voted 7-0 on Monday to deny parole to 39-year-old Michael Carneal, and ordered him to serve out his full life sentence. Carneal told board members last week that he still hears voices like the ones that told him to steal a neighbor’s pistol and fire it into the crowded lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, in 1997. However, Carneal said that with therapy and medication, he has learned to control his behavior.
KENTUCKY STATE
KTVZ

Former NJ governor, U.S. rep James Florio dies at 85

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. James Florio has died at age 85. Florio spent 15 years in Congress before his 1989 election as governor. He served a single term leading the state before voters turned him out — after the Democrat pushed through a tax increase and expanded state sales tax. His death was confirmed by his law partner and by current Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. Long after he left office, Florio continued to be an active voice and weighed in on several issues. He was a regular in the halls of the statehouse during legislative sessions.
POLITICS
KTVZ

New round of Pacific Power Foundation grants tops $300K, focuses on education, STEM learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Research shows that learning happens best when social, emotional and cognitive growth are connected. High-quality, evidence-based programs are also critical to positive academic outcomes, better attendance and improved graduation rates. That’s why Pacific Power puts funding and resources behind schools and organizations that work toward...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Lynnwood, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KTVZ

New ‘Oregon by the Numbers’ report looks at impacts of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KTVZ) — A county-by-county analysis released Monday provides insights into the experiences of Oregonians in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Oregon by the Numbers, a comprehensive data resource compiled annually by The Ford Family Foundation and Oregon State University Extension Service, maps the unique realities of all 36 counties in ways that community decision makers can easily use.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Oregon gas prices jump 24 cents in past week; refinery issues cited

CHICAGO (KTVZ) -- Average gasoline prices in Oregon have jumped 24.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.87/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,307 stations in Oregon. Prices in Oregon are 7.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.15/g higher than a year...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy