BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
digitalspy.com
The Targaryen family tree explained from House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones
So many Targaryens, so little time. Whether you're a fan of House of the Dragon trying to keep up with the dynastic developments, a Game of Thrones fan wondering where it all began, or a member of the Targaryen family looking for singles in your area, this is the article for you.
IGN
The Rings of Power Just Answered A Decades Old The Lord of the Rings Question
This post contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Check out our review of this week's episode, too!. Since the very first time they shared the screen, the friendship between Elrond (Robert Amayo) and Durin IV (Owain Arthur) has been a highlight of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It's not just their chemistry and deep connection, but also the rare joy of seeing an Elf and Dwarf as comrades rather than enemies, as they have often been in Tolkien lore. In Episode 4 we saw that friendship become solidified as Durin shared his deepest secret with Elrond: the existence of Mithril. But just one episode later that priceless ore could be at the core of a massive betrayal. Except, as The Rings of Power shows us, the bond between Durin and Elrond is stronger than any potential conflict, and it leads to a huge moment that answers an even bigger question that has long lingered in the minds of The Lord of the Rings fans.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Addresses Major Changes Ahead for Criston Cole
Through the first four and a half episodes of House of the Dragon, the noble knight known as Ser Criston Cole became a major favorite amongst the show's fans. The loyal member of the Kingsguard and sworn protector of Rhaenyra won over the hearts of viewers with his big heart and admirable behavior. Criston's story took a massive turn in the fifth episode, however, and fans are already feeling very differently about him. According to star Fabien Frankel, the journey for Cole is just getting started.
BBC
James Bond actor Daniel Craig sends message to 3 Dads Walking
James Bond actor Daniel Craig has sent a good luck message to three UK bereaved fathers as they embarked on their latest challenge. Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen, known as 3 Dads Walking, caught the attention of the Hollywood star with a 300-mile walk last year which raised almost £1m for a suicide charity.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
King Charles' former butler said Prince Harry and Prince William's joint appearance in the Queen's funeral procession wasn't a PR stunt
Prince Harry and Prince William walked side by side at the Queen's funeral on Monday. The decision wasn't a PR stunt, according to King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold. Harrold said the brothers showed they were "a united family" leading up to the funeral.
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Prince William Had a 5-Word Reply to Prince Harry’s Question at St. George’s Chapel, Lip Reader Says
Prince William and Prince Harry had a 10-word exchange at St. George's Chapel during Queen Elizabeth's funeral about seating for a committal service, according to a lip reader.
U.K.・
thedigitalfix.com
Daniel Craig “lived to regret” his commitment to James Bond
The search for the next James Bond is still in its early days, according to Barbara Broccoli, but whoever lands the role will be committing for at least a decade. This would be a huge undertaking, and affects the age of the potential actor under consideration. Daniel Craig ended up being attached to the character for 15 years – something he “lived to regret,” according to Broccoli.
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
digitalspy.com
David Tennant stars in new trailer for BBC's Inside Man
The first trailer for Steven Moffat's new BBC drama Inside Man, starring David Tennant, Stanley Tucci, Dolly Wells and It's a Sin's Lydia West, is here. While the trailer – which you can see above – gives little details about the show's upcoming plot, we're introduced to Tennant, Wells and West's characters in what appears to be several tense situations.
BBC
Richmond: Killer identified by his dying victim jailed for life
A drug dealer has been jailed for life for murder after his victim named him in his dying breaths. Oliver Muldowney, 36, accused Tim Hipperson, 39, of sleeping with his partner then stabbed him in an alleyway in Richmond, London on 17 May 2021. Judge Shani Barnes at the Old...
Reign and Shine: Bow Down to the New Leading Lady of of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
India Amarteifio headlines the prequel spin-off as the younger version Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel in Bridgerton Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte is getting a sexy origin story. Netflix announced on Friday that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be the title of the prequel spin-off to its hit Regency romance. The network also served up a First Look at her royal highness: India Amarteifio will hold court as the younger version of the title character played by Golda Rosheuvel in Bridgerton proper. The series will chronicle "Queen Charlotte's rise...
YOU Season 4 to Be Split in Two Parts — Watch Teaser, Get Release Dates
Professor Joe Goldberg Jonathan Moore will see YOU now. Netflix on Saturday announced that YOU Season 4 will be released in two parts — à la Stranger Things 4: Part 1 will be released on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Part 2 will be released exactly one month later, on Friday, March 10. In addition, the streamer as part of its annual Tudum global fan event unveiled a teaser trailer revealing Joe’s new persona. “I’m not the lovable bookstore manager in New York. Or the shop clerk in L.A. Or the doting husband in the suburbs,” he says. “Allow me to introduce myself. I’ve gone through…...
wmagazine.com
The House of the Dragon Actresses Definitely Picked Up on the Queer Subtext
No matter how unlikely the relationship, if you’re sensing romantic or sexual tension between two characters in the realm of Game of Thrones, you’re probably right. And if you’ve watched all five available episodes of the prequel series House of the Dragon and are wondering if Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and her former best friend Alicent (Emily Carey) will be our next unexpected couple, know that you aren’t alone. Even Alcock and Carey, who will exit the show as their characters age up next episode, have been wondering what exactly is up between the pair. (Yes, Alicent is the wife of Rhaenyra’s father—but seeing as Rhaenyra has already hooked up with her uncle, anything is possible.)
NME
Idris Elba says ‘Luther’ film is finished
Idris Elba has given an update on the upcoming Luther film, confirming that work has nearly finished. The new film will see the actor return to the role of the detective, which he played in the TV show between 2010 and 2019 over five series. Speaking to LADBible about where...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She “Had No Intention Of Saying Yes” To ‘Wolf Pack’ But The Script Changed Her Mind—TCA
Sarah Michelle Gellar had no intention of joining the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack, but reading the script changed her mind. The role marks Gellar’s return to the horror genre on TV following her successful run on the WB’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer which premiered in 1997. Gellar spoke about her decision to star and executive produce the latest werewolf series from Jeff Davis, who developed Teen Wolf for MTV, during the streamer’s TCA presentation on Wednesday. “I’ve been pitched once, twice, 2000 of these [types of shows]. Honestly, at first, I had no intention of saying yes [to Wolf Pack],” she...
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
