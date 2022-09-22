Read full article on original website
sdstandardnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor Rick Knobe: With early voting underway, here are some candidates and one issue he supports
Early voting starts Friday, Sept. 23, in South Dakota. I’m not going to tell you how to vote. I am going to tell you my thoughts about my choices. I’m an independent. Have been for about a decade. My previous party has embraced the dark side. It is no longer a party, but a cult. Not all of them, but most. They seem to be against everything which can be positive and lifting people up, and for promoting false information, insurrection and dividing us.
hubcityradio.com
SD Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith address different issues
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- As part of his statewide campaign, democratic Governor Candidate Jamie Smith is hearing about lots of problems and issues. He says housing and jobs are closely tied together. Smith says there is also a near crisis in childcare. Smith says there are some good plans to consider. Smith,...
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
‘Unfounded’: Police determination after Franken staffer accused candidate of kissing her
Fifty days before the November election, The Iowa Field Report-- a conservative blog-- first published an incident that showed that Des Moines police dismissed as "unfounded" a claim by a former staffer for U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken that he kissed her outside a Des Moines bar.
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman sues Sioux City's Goosmann Law Firm and its lawyers for legal malpractice
SIOUX CITY — A woman who says her lawsuit against a plastic surgeon was dismissed because her lawyers missed a filing deadline has sued them and a Sioux City law firm for legal malpractice and negligent misrepresentation. Jessica McHugh says in her suit that Goosmann Law Firm's "exaggerated" claims...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Superintendent Shocked at Open Enrollment Numbers Following State Policy Change
The Storm Lake School Board on Wednesday approved recent open enrollment numbers for the district. Storm Lake has received 82 open enrollments into the district since August 1st, and 16 open enrollments out of the district. One open enrollment into Storm Lake was denied, which consisted of a special education student whose future programming needs won't be able to be provided by Storm Lake at this time due to space issues.
Board supervisors express a concern over carbon pipeline
A contentious issue involving Iowa farmers was before the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors tuesday evening. Carbon capture pipelines!
Vermillion Plain Talk
Public Input Silenced At County Meeting
Jerry Wilson didn’t get far with his plan to discuss at Tuesday’s Clay County Commission meeting why he believes a recent decision made by county commissioners acting as a board of adjustment in late August was wrong. “Before you start, if this is about the CUP (Conditional Use...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants
We know they have an endless buffet but why do we spend 90 percent of our time in the dessert section? Wait, is that just us?. Come for the coffee, stick around for the out-of-this-world Puffle! What's a Puffle? It's a tricked-out waffle that's popular in Hong Kong street stalls. Somehow, they've become a specialty at High Ground.
SCPD: Post that caused lockout not a ‘direct threat’
Some Sioux City schools are on lockout after officials said a threat was made.
North Sioux City dispensary will keep license
A medical marijuana dispensary in North Sioux City will be able to keep its state license even though the facility violates city rules defining where dispensaries can be located.
Massive Fish Kill Costs Iowa Farmer over $30 Thousand
After over a year, an Iowa dairy farmer has been fined after a manure spill caused a massive fish kill. On April 14th, 2021, Bernard Bakker contacted his local DNR Field Office to report a spill on his dairy operation. Bakker owns and operates Rock Bottom Dairy in Rock Rapids, Iowa where he raises around 3,600 head of cattle.
Cooking Chicken In Cough Syrup Called Dangerous
(Sioux City, IA) — A potentially deadly trend is sweeping social media that entices people to cook chicken in cough syrup or cold and flu medicine. Iowa Poison Control Center Registered nurse Tammy Noble says this practice can be exceptionally hazardous, depending on what’s used, and she calls it a recipe for disaster. The U-S Food and Drug Administration has issued an advisory, warning consumers that cooking chicken in these medications is dangerous and Noble confirms, it could be lethal. Noble says as yet, she’s taken no calls at the hotline about this latest chicken recipe, at least not yet. Reach the Iowa Poison Control Center in Sioux City any day, any time at 800-222-1222.
Sioux City man arrested for yelling racial slurs, threatening victim with knife
A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after displaying a dangerous weapon at a victim in front of City Hall.
kicdam.com
East Lake Okoboji Sewage Emergency Averted
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Director of Iowa Great Lakes Sanitary Sewer says an investment in backup generators helped avert a nasty situation Wednesday afternoon. Steve Anderson tells KICD News power was out on the East side of East Lake Okoboji for approximately half an hour, which in the past would have meant the lift stations wouldn’t have worked. Standard procedure in the past was to bypass the station and allow sewage to dump directly into the lake. Anderson says the backup electricity allowed the system to keep functioning Wednesday to avoid the bypass, and also prevented backups into homes.
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE (Occupants Found): Crashed Chevy Found With Blood Inside North Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The driver of the Chevy that rolled north of Sheldon on Wednesday evening has come forward. Law enforcement officers were unable to find any occupants of the vehicle Wednesday evening. They stated that blood was found both inside and around the vehicle. On Thursday evening, the...
stormlakeradio.com
Eye Clinic With Offices in the Area Notifies Patients of Potential Security Breach
The Wolfe Eye Clinic, which operates out of 25 locations around the state including area counties, is warning patients of a security breach that may have involved personal information. A statement on the Wolfe Clinic's website indicates there's no evidence patients' personal information was accessed or has been misused, but...
kicdam.com
Spencer Highschool Crowns Homecoming King and Queen
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Wednesday night was Homecoming Coronation in Spencer. KICD Sports Director Steven Cutler was on hand to congratulate King Sam Feldman and Queen Ivy Hamilton. Spencer plays Denison Schlesweig for homecoming and Steven Cutler will bring you that game on Newsradio 102-5 and AM 1240 KICD.
Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You
When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City man's dog is one of only 34 of its breed in America
Alex Johnson, talks about Frank, his Barbado da Terceira breed dog. Frank is one of about 34 of his breed in America and one of 200-300 worldwide. The Barbado da Terceira is a medium-sized herding dog that originated in Portugal.
