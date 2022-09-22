ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux County, IA

Comments / 1

Related
sdstandardnow.com

Former Sioux Falls Mayor Rick Knobe: With early voting underway, here are some candidates and one issue he supports

Early voting starts Friday, Sept. 23, in South Dakota. I’m not going to tell you how to vote. I am going to tell you my thoughts about my choices. I’m an independent. Have been for about a decade. My previous party has embraced the dark side. It is no longer a party, but a cult. Not all of them, but most. They seem to be against everything which can be positive and lifting people up, and for promoting false information, insurrection and dividing us.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

SD Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith address different issues

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- As part of his statewide campaign, democratic Governor Candidate Jamie Smith is hearing about lots of problems and issues. He says housing and jobs are closely tied together. Smith says there is also a near crisis in childcare. Smith says there are some good plans to consider. Smith,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access

Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sioux County, IA
Government
County
Plymouth County, IA
City
Osceola, IA
Local
Iowa Government
County
Sioux County, IA
County
Lyon County, IA
Plymouth County, IA
Government
Osceola County, IA
Government
Lyon County, IA
Government
County
Osceola County, IA
City
Plymouth, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Superintendent Shocked at Open Enrollment Numbers Following State Policy Change

The Storm Lake School Board on Wednesday approved recent open enrollment numbers for the district. Storm Lake has received 82 open enrollments into the district since August 1st, and 16 open enrollments out of the district. One open enrollment into Storm Lake was denied, which consisted of a special education student whose future programming needs won't be able to be provided by Storm Lake at this time due to space issues.
STORM LAKE, IA
Vermillion Plain Talk

Public Input Silenced At County Meeting

Jerry Wilson didn’t get far with his plan to discuss at Tuesday’s Clay County Commission meeting why he believes a recent decision made by county commissioners acting as a board of adjustment in late August was wrong. “Before you start, if this is about the CUP (Conditional Use...
CLAY COUNTY, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Sand
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants

We know they have an endless buffet but why do we spend 90 percent of our time in the dessert section? Wait, is that just us?. Come for the coffee, stick around for the out-of-this-world Puffle! What's a Puffle? It's a tricked-out waffle that's popular in Hong Kong street stalls. Somehow, they've become a specialty at High Ground.
SIOUX CITY, IA
K92.3

Massive Fish Kill Costs Iowa Farmer over $30 Thousand

After over a year, an Iowa dairy farmer has been fined after a manure spill caused a massive fish kill. On April 14th, 2021, Bernard Bakker contacted his local DNR Field Office to report a spill on his dairy operation. Bakker owns and operates Rock Bottom Dairy in Rock Rapids, Iowa where he raises around 3,600 head of cattle.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theater Arts#Democratic Candidates#Northwestern College#Politics Local#Election Local#U S Senate#House Of Representatives#State
Western Iowa Today

Cooking Chicken In Cough Syrup Called Dangerous

(Sioux City, IA) — A potentially deadly trend is sweeping social media that entices people to cook chicken in cough syrup or cold and flu medicine. Iowa Poison Control Center Registered nurse Tammy Noble says this practice can be exceptionally hazardous, depending on what’s used, and she calls it a recipe for disaster. The U-S Food and Drug Administration has issued an advisory, warning consumers that cooking chicken in these medications is dangerous and Noble confirms, it could be lethal. Noble says as yet, she’s taken no calls at the hotline about this latest chicken recipe, at least not yet. Reach the Iowa Poison Control Center in Sioux City any day, any time at 800-222-1222.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kicdam.com

East Lake Okoboji Sewage Emergency Averted

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Director of Iowa Great Lakes Sanitary Sewer says an investment in backup generators helped avert a nasty situation Wednesday afternoon. Steve Anderson tells KICD News power was out on the East side of East Lake Okoboji for approximately half an hour, which in the past would have meant the lift stations wouldn’t have worked. Standard procedure in the past was to bypass the station and allow sewage to dump directly into the lake. Anderson says the backup electricity allowed the system to keep functioning Wednesday to avoid the bypass, and also prevented backups into homes.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
kicdam.com

Spencer Highschool Crowns Homecoming King and Queen

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Wednesday night was Homecoming Coronation in Spencer. KICD Sports Director Steven Cutler was on hand to congratulate King Sam Feldman and Queen Ivy Hamilton. Spencer plays Denison Schlesweig for homecoming and Steven Cutler will bring you that game on Newsradio 102-5 and AM 1240 KICD.
SPENCER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy