Early voting starts Friday, Sept. 23, in South Dakota. I’m not going to tell you how to vote. I am going to tell you my thoughts about my choices. I’m an independent. Have been for about a decade. My previous party has embraced the dark side. It is no longer a party, but a cult. Not all of them, but most. They seem to be against everything which can be positive and lifting people up, and for promoting false information, insurrection and dividing us.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO