KTVU FOX 2
San Jose firefighters battle industrial warehouse fire
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose firefighters battled an industrial warehouse fire early Friday morning, getting it under control before anyone got hurt. The fire broke out on Archer Street in the Alviso neighborhood. The flames grew quickly, and was burning near a marina and golf course. By 1 a.m.,...
Another Atria San Mateo resident dies after allegedly drinking cleaning solution
Warning: This story contains graphic photos SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly San Mateo man died a slow, painful death after an employee of his senior care facility served him a glass of red “heavy duty” bathroom cleaner, according to a newly-filed lawsuit. The wrongful death civil lawsuit accuses Atria Park of San Mateo […]
NBC Bay Area
Deputies Conduct Traffic, Pedestrian, VTA Enforcement at Busy San Jose Intersection
Santa Clara County deputies issued warnings and citations early Friday during a traffic enforcement exercise at a busy San Jose intersection. The deputies say the VTA light rail crossing at Southwest Expressway is a very dangerous one for students walking to Del Mar High School, so there were a lot of warnings.
Fast Company
12 mega landlords own majority of the San Francisco Bay Area
Over the past couple of decades, the San Francisco Bay Area, known as a hub of diverse, progressive, and freethinking spirits, was hit with an influx of transplants recruited to build the future of technology. The rise of Silicon Valley and its innovation came at the cost of eradicating the soul of America’s anti-capitalist capital along with affordable rent in the metro area.
Man attacked outside San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street. KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
KTVU FOX 2
BART system maintenance questioned as equipment and service problems persist
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART has dealt with a series of equipment, power, track and maintenance issues, calling into question the transit system’s dependability. The latest incident was Friday morning when BART trains stopped in the Transbay Tube because of a power outage. 200 passengers were stranded and other commuters were stuck at other points in the system, officials said.
Approximately 200 people were stranded for nearly two hours inside a BART train in the Transbay Tube between the Embarcadero and West Oakland stations due to a power issue on Friday morning.
PLANetizen
A Who’s Who of Bay Area Real Estate
A team of San Francisco Chronicle reporters—Susie Neilson, Emma Stiefel, J.K. Dineen, and Lauren Hepler—conducted an in-depth analysis of the Bay Area’s property ownership records to trace the real ownership of the region’s rental properties. “California doesn’t have hard-and-fast rules on how property owners identify themselves;...
A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps
Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Cite Several Motorists During Crosswalk Enforcement Operation
Police officers on Wednesday cited 21 motorists in less than an hour during a crosswalk enforcement operation at a San Jose intersection. The department's public information officers acted as pedestrians during the operation at the intersection of Senter Road and San Gregorio Way. Video shared by the department showed multiple...
Crews respond to roof fire in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are responding to a roof fire Friday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located near the 1100 block of Cole Street. As of 2:45 p.m., the fire is at one alarm. Firefighters are responding to a residence near the intersection of Cole and Grattan […]
KTVU FOX 2
First look at BART's 2nd Transbay Tube renderings
OAKLAND, Calif. - The first renderings of what a second Transbay Tube would add to the Bay Area have now been made public. One concept, by Amtrak’s Capitol Corridor, now known as Link 21, shows a new BART station at San Francisco's Mission Bay. Both possible plans have new...
BART is experiencing "major delays" Friday morning as it says around 200 passengers are stuck on a disabled train in the Transbay Tube, and another train is en route to tow the train to the nearest station to get people off.
West Nile Virus: Spraying planned for Mountain View, Los Altos Hills, Sunnyvale
SANTA CLARA COUNTY – Crews will be spraying insecticide later this week in areas of Mountain View, Los Altos Hills and Sunnyvale where West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes have been found, the Santa Clara County Vector Control District said Tuesday.The spraying in ZIP codes 94024, 94040 and 94087 will start around 10 p.m. Thursday and conclude a few hours later after the latest discovery of the infected mosquitoes.The vector control district will do truck-mounted spraying of an ultra-low volume insecticide that it says poses minimal risk to people and animals, though people wishing to take extra precautions are encouraged to keep their windows and doors shut and pets inside during the treatment time.According to the district, more than 7,000 people across California have contracted the virus since it arrived in the state in 2003, and nearly 400 of those cases were fatal, though West Nile virus infection often does not cause any symptoms in people.Residents in the affected area are being notified through the county's AlertSCC program and to those who subscribe to Nextdoor neighborhood networks, as well as on various social media platforms. A map of the affected area can be found at https://arcg.is/1u0vfv.
KTVU FOX 2
Major delays in BART's Transbay Tube disrupt service for hours
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART trains stopped in the Transbay Tube Friday morning because of a power outage, causing headaches for 200 passengers aboard a stranded train and an untold number of commuters elsewhere in the system as they tried to get to work go to school and start their day in other ways.
Two California cities top list of places that people want to leave
Homebuyers are leaving the Bay Area in droves, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
KTVU FOX 2
Moving truck plows into Vallejo apartment complex, no one injured
VALLEJO, Calif. - A moving truck plowed into an apartment complex Thursday morning, Vallejo Fire Department says. The department shared a photo of the incident on social media at 8:35 a.m. The residential building is located on the 2800 block of Redwood Parkway. In a follow-up post, one minute later, the department said there were no reported injuries and that utilities had been secured.
oaklandside.org
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
NBC Bay Area
Second Poisoning Death Prompts Suit Against San Mateo Assisted Living Facility
A second Atria Park resident in San Mateo, one of three who unknowingly drank cleaning fluid served to them as cranberry juice back in August, has died. His family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit accusing the assisted living facility, Atria Park of San Mateo, of understaffing, elder abuse and negligence.
KTVU FOX 2
Marin County man is 1st to make solo trip from Bay Area to Hawaii
HILO HARBOR, Hawaii - A Bay Area kayaker, who spent 92 days crossing the Pacific Ocean, finally reached Hawaii. Cyril Derreumaux of Marin County completed the incredible journey Tuesday afternoon. He explained why people could relate to his journey. "I think people connected with the human spiritual journey," he said.
