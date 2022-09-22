SANTA CLARA COUNTY – Crews will be spraying insecticide later this week in areas of Mountain View, Los Altos Hills and Sunnyvale where West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes have been found, the Santa Clara County Vector Control District said Tuesday.The spraying in ZIP codes 94024, 94040 and 94087 will start around 10 p.m. Thursday and conclude a few hours later after the latest discovery of the infected mosquitoes.The vector control district will do truck-mounted spraying of an ultra-low volume insecticide that it says poses minimal risk to people and animals, though people wishing to take extra precautions are encouraged to keep their windows and doors shut and pets inside during the treatment time.According to the district, more than 7,000 people across California have contracted the virus since it arrived in the state in 2003, and nearly 400 of those cases were fatal, though West Nile virus infection often does not cause any symptoms in people.Residents in the affected area are being notified through the county's AlertSCC program and to those who subscribe to Nextdoor neighborhood networks, as well as on various social media platforms. A map of the affected area can be found at https://arcg.is/1u0vfv.

