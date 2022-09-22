ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Analyst: ‘SEC Basically Gave Up This Week Trying To Prove XRP Is a Security’

On Friday (September 23), a very popular crypto analyst explained why $XRP has performed so well in the past week or so. As you can see from data by TradingView, on crypto exchange Bitstamp, XRP-USD has gone from around $0.3238 on September 16 to around $0.4930 where it is today (as of 8:00 a.m. UTC), which is a gain of a gain of over 52% in just eight days.
STOCKS
Gizmodo

Kraken's New CEO Flips the Bird at SEC, Declines to List Crypto Assets as Securities

The newest head of one of the more controversial crypto exchanges apparently isn’t backing down from his company’s reputation of making controversial, anti-regulatory pronouncements. Incoming CEO of the oft-controversial crypto exchange Kraken, Dave Ripley told Reuters Wednesday that he’s not planning to delist any tokens that have been...
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

Morgan Stanley Pays $35 Million SEC Fine Over Data Security (2)

Customer data remained on items resold at auction, agency says. allegations that one of its units failed to secure the personal data of millions of customers when replacing company hard drives and servers. The bank improperly disposed of thousands of devices and some were auctioned off online without checking that...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Ponzi Schemes#Sec#Creative Advancement Llc
CoinTelegraph

JPMorgan CEO calls crypto ‘decentralized Ponzi schemes’

While testifying before United States lawmakers, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon referred to himself as a “major skeptic” on “crypto tokens that you call currency like Bitcoin,” labeling them as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Dimon was asked what keeps him from being more active in the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
decrypt.co

CFTC Sues a DAO, Raising Legal Questions for DeFi Founders and Users

Legal experts say the CFTC's action against the founders of bZx and Ooki DAO could have far-reaching implications for the DeFi industry. The regulatory crackdown on crypto continues. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday announced settled charges against the founders of bZeroX, the company behind the bZx protocol. The...
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Do digital assets play a role in illicit finance? US Treasury asks for public feedback

What role do digital assets play in illicit finance? Can the U.S. Treasury Department and other regulators play a bigger role in protecting digital asset investors? Are the current regulations still fit for purpose in the Bitcoin sector? These are among the questions the Treasury poses to the public in its latest “request for comment.”
ECONOMY
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month

Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

INX One Is Pioneering A New Digital Platform While Meeting The Demands Of The SEC

One of the most extensive critiques of cryptocurrency and new-age trading is the lack of governmental oversight. Critics have argued that the decentralized nature of cryptocurrency is leaving legislators with their hands tied and unable to protect against market manipulation while leaving investors exposed to uncertainty and potential fraud. It...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy