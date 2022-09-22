Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Objections over plan for temporary miners' village near Whitby
Plans to turn a North Yorkshire caravan park into temporary accommodation for 400 workers building a nearby mine have received a series of objections. Anglo American, which is building a potash mine, wants to adapt the site in the village of Egton, near Whitby. More than 25 respondents have told...
BBC
Northern trains repeatedly attacked with shopping trolleys and bricks
Trains operated by Northern were the target of almost 70 dangerous attacks over the past 12 months, the firm said. Since last August, there have been 42 attacks involving bricks or rocks being thrown at trains from bridges and railway embankments. There were also 27 collisions when shopping trolleys, pushchairs...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Tyneside women say service will stay with them for life
Two women who were invited to attend the Queen's funeral have both said being there was a "privilege". Charity founder Lynn McManus from North Shields was recognised in the Queen's Jubilee Birthday Honours while Lucy Winskell was invited in her role as Tyne & Wear's Lord-Lieutenant. They were among about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen's funeral from space: Stunning satellite images capture the huge scale of procession through the streets of London with hundreds of thousands lining the streets to say their final farewells
Stunning satellite images have captured the huge scale of the Queen's funeral procession through the streets of London with hundreds of thousands lining the roads to say their final farewells after spots filled up to see the solemn procession at 9am this morning. Up to 2million people crowded into central...
BBC
Manchester Metrolink: Checks not done before woman trapped in tram doors
A tram driver did not do safety checks before a woman's bag got trapped in the closing doors and she was dragged along the platform, a report has found. The driver was unaware of the passenger after leaving Shudehill Metrolink stop in Manchester city centre. She was dragged 13m (42ft)...
Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture
Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
Time Out Global
Is it just us or… is London covered in rubbish?
‘This rat just hurled out of the bin bag and jumped really high,’ says Oliver from the Rats out of SE5 Instagram account. ‘It looked massive, so at first I was like, “Oh my God has someone thrown a kitten in a bag?” But then I realised it was a rat. I was disgusted.’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Aldi in row with council over land for new Preston store
A row has broken out between Aldi and a local council after the supermarket chain accused bosses of jeopardising plans for a new store. The discount retailer blamed Lancashire County Council for a delay over its long-planned branch on the site of the former Cottam Brickworks in Preston,. Aldi has...
BBC
Ashfield councillor guilty of harassing neighbours in hot tub row
A councillor has been found guilty of harassing his neighbours after they accused him of holding meetings in his hot tub during a Covid lockdown. Tom Hollis, deputy leader of Ashfield District Council in Nottinghamshire, had denied two counts of harassment without violence. Nottingham Magistrates' Court heard Hollis made up...
BBC
Glasgow students without flats told to consider quitting university
Students unable to find accommodation have been told by their university to considering deferring or even withdrawing from their studies. Hundreds of students have returned after the summer break with nowhere to stay due to a shortage of available flats and soaring rents. The situation has been described as "a...
Floral tributes for Queen to be composted and used in Royal Parks
Floral tributes to the Queen will be composted and given a new lease of life in planting projects throughout the Royal Parks.It is expected that work to remove items laid by the public will begin on Monday, a week after the state funeral, and will continue for seven days.Visitors will still be able to lay tributes but blooms which have already deteriorated will be moved to the Hyde Park nursery.Once taken away, any remaining packaging, cards and labels will be removed, before the plant material is composted in Kensington Gardens.The compost will then be used on landscaping projects and shrubberies...
BBC
Liverpool's Car Free Day ends in 'disaster'
Liverpool's Car Free Day was ended two hours early after major congestion formed in parts of the city. The Strand was supposed to be shut between 10:00 and 16:00 BST in an attempt to encourage drivers to use alternative modes of transport. But it caused traffic jams in other parts...
BBC
Slough: Fortnightly bin collection change set to begin
Plans to collect general waste and recycling bins on alternate weeks in Slough, rather than a weekly pick-up to save cash, are set to go ahead. The change is expected to be brought in across the debt-ridden Slough Borough Council area from 26 June 2023. The council said the move...
BBC
King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home
As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
BBC
Ipswich Poundland fined £565,000 over asbestos plan failings
Retailer Poundland has been fined £565,000 for a series of asbestos management failures. Ipswich Borough Council prosecuted the retailer after finding failures at its store in Carr Street in Ipswich between 2011 and 2018. Poundland admitted health and safety offences and was also ordered to pay £75,000 in costs...
BBC
Tongwynlais: Historic tollhouse given new lease of life
Villagers have restored the shell of a historic "unloved eyesore" tollhouse demolished more than 70 years ago. The original building was among hundreds used to collect money from 18th and 19th century travellers. Volunteers in Tongwynlais, on the edge of Cardiff, have spent more than a year rebuilding it as...
BBC
Major revamp of Leicester's 'forgotten' St George's Street completed
Work to revamp a key route route between Leicester's railway station and its cultural quarter has been completed. St George's Street has been pedestrianised by Leicester City Council to make it safer and more attractive. Trees have been planted, new lawns laid and rainwater gardens established. It is hoped the...
BBC
Derelict Bradford school an arson hotspot - fire chiefs
A derelict school in Bradford has become an arson "hotspot", a fire authority has been told. Yorkshire Martyrs School, off Westgate Hill Street, closed in 2010 and has remained vacant since then. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were regularly called to the site and would like the...
BBC
Oxford unlicensed landlord made to repay students £84,000
A student accommodation management company has been ordered to refund more than £84,000 in rent after failing to licence it with the city council. SC Osney Lane Management Ltd runs the purpose-built Student Castle in Osney Lane, Oxford, which opened in 2020. But it failed to apply for a...
Comments / 0