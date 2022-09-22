Floral tributes to the Queen will be composted and given a new lease of life in planting projects throughout the Royal Parks.It is expected that work to remove items laid by the public will begin on Monday, a week after the state funeral, and will continue for seven days.Visitors will still be able to lay tributes but blooms which have already deteriorated will be moved to the Hyde Park nursery.Once taken away, any remaining packaging, cards and labels will be removed, before the plant material is composted in Kensington Gardens.The compost will then be used on landscaping projects and shrubberies...

