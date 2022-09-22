The father of two children found dead in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed.The boy and girl were thought to be aged between five and 10-years-old when they died four years before being found on 11 August in Auckland, New Zealand.Items found within the cases are being studied in an attempt to identify them. The remains were found when a family in South Auckland opened the suitcases at home after buying them last week.The family who opened the suitcases are not under suspicion.The children were concealed...

