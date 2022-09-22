Read full article on original website
BBC
Oxford City Council's clampdown on short lets waste pick-ups
Homeowners who rent out properties as self-catering and holiday lets will pay for their own rubbish collections as part of a council clampdown. Oxford City Council has repeatedly called for more regulation of short lets, with many advertised online, most commonly on Airbnb. Its leader said about 1,400 properties being...
BBC
Number 5 bus route in north Bristol to be cut
Residents are calling for an "essential" bus route to be saved from cuts. The number 5 bus will be replaced by a new 47 line that will not go to Stapleton in north Bristol. A petition to save the route received more than 1,600 signatures and 65 people attended a community meeting to discuss the cut.
Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport
A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
Over 3m people in north of England ‘face social exclusion due to poor transport’
Fifth of region’s population prevented from taking part in opportunities and communities around them, research finds
BBC
Northern trains repeatedly attacked with shopping trolleys and bricks
Trains operated by Northern were the target of almost 70 dangerous attacks over the past 12 months, the firm said. Since last August, there have been 42 attacks involving bricks or rocks being thrown at trains from bridges and railway embankments. There were also 27 collisions when shopping trolleys, pushchairs...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
BBC
Manchester Metrolink: Checks not done before woman trapped in tram doors
A tram driver did not do safety checks before a woman's bag got trapped in the closing doors and she was dragged along the platform, a report has found. The driver was unaware of the passenger after leaving Shudehill Metrolink stop in Manchester city centre. She was dragged 13m (42ft)...
BBC
Ashfield hot tub row councillor guilty of careless driving
A councillor drove at high speed through a 30mph zone before reversing into a police car, a court heard. Tom Hollis, deputy leader of Ashfield District Council in Nottinghamshire, was spotted by officers while on his way home from bingo in September 2020. On Friday he was found guilty of...
BBC
Avanti: North Wales Tory MPs want firm to lose rail franchise
North Wales' Conservative MPs have called for Avanti West Coast to lose its rail franchise. The troubled rail operator has cut back trains to Holyhead on Anglesey to one each way daily. The five politicians said north Wales services had been "reduced to the status of a branch line" and...
BBC
Larne Port drugs: Man, 22, in court over £1.25m seizure
A man has appeared in court in connection with the seizure of drugs worth £1.25m at Larne Port last year. Mohammed Khan, 22, was arrested in England on Wednesday and charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs. He was taken to Belfast for the hearing at the city's...
BBC
Liverpool's Car Free Day ends in 'disaster'
Liverpool's Car Free Day was ended two hours early after major congestion formed in parts of the city. The Strand was supposed to be shut between 10:00 and 16:00 BST in an attempt to encourage drivers to use alternative modes of transport. But it caused traffic jams in other parts...
Leicester residents ‘scared to go out’ due to Hindu-Muslim clashes as tensions spread to Birmingham
Leicester residents are said to be “petrified” to leave their homes after religious tensions led to clashes in the city, which have now spread to Birmingham. Scores of masked men gathered outside the Durga Bhawan Hindu temple in the Smethwick area of Birmingham on Tuesday night, protesting against a planned event. Police were seen with riot helmets and shields confronting the crowd and attempting to move them away from the temple as protesters climbed the surrounding boundary fence. One man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife, with witnesses claiming that bottles and firecrackers were thrown.Have you...
BBC
Oldham councillor arrested on suspicion of rape
An Oldham councillor was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of raping a woman. The man was detained at his home but later bailed by Greater Manchester Police, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service. The unidentified suspect continues to work as an elected councillor. His political party declined to...
BBC
Objections over plan for temporary miners' village near Whitby
Plans to turn a North Yorkshire caravan park into temporary accommodation for 400 workers building a nearby mine have received a series of objections. Anglo American, which is building a potash mine, wants to adapt the site in the village of Egton, near Whitby. More than 25 respondents have told...
BBC
Huddersfield school 'devastated' after pupil stabbed to death
Students and staff at a school in Huddersfield are "devastated" after a 15-year-old pupil was stabbed to death, its head teacher has said. The boy was attacked on Wednesday afternoon, near the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School. Head teacher Andrew Fell said "Our deepest sympathies go out to the...
BBC
Aldi in row with council over land for new Preston store
A row has broken out between Aldi and a local council after the supermarket chain accused bosses of jeopardising plans for a new store. The discount retailer blamed Lancashire County Council for a delay over its long-planned branch on the site of the former Cottam Brickworks in Preston,. Aldi has...
BBC
Cambridgeshire policeman sentenced for controlling behaviour
A police officer has been told by a judge he was "lucky" not to be jailed for controlling and coercive behaviour against a partner. PC George Georgiou, 44, from Ware, Hertfordshire, serves with Cambridgeshire Police. St Albans Crown Court heard he used his position to "bully" his partner and "caused...
Ring camera catches burglar in Cumbria breaking into pensioner’s home
A burglar in Cumbria was caught on a Ring camera entering a pensioner’s flat through her window.John Donakey, 57, from St Helens, entered via a living room window whilst the homeowner, an elderly dementia sufferer, was asleep in her armchair.Donakey was apprehended after the pensioner’s niece saw the trespasser from her Cheshire home on CCTV.The previously-convicted burglar appeared at Carlisle Crown Court on Thursday, 22 September, after pleading guilty to nine counts of burglary and one count of going equipped for burglary, and has been jailed for four years.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More The Rings of Power ‘looks like a billion-dollar show’Kwasi Kwarteng announces abolition of stamp duty on homes worth up to £250,000Kwasi Kwarteng axes higher income tax for top earners in mini-budget
BBC
Leicester disorder: Five more men charged by police
Police have charged a further five men in relation to disorder in Leicester. They were all arrested in the days and weeks before 17 September, when major disorder broke out involving hundreds of people. A total of 47 people have been arrested over the past month, police said, with the...
BBC
Coventry shopping centre welcomes energy price cap help
A shopping centre boss has welcomed news that energy bills for UK businesses will be cut by about half their expected level. West Orchards in Coventry said the wholesale price cap on gas and electricity announced by the government earlier was "good news for business". It means it will pay...
