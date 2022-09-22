ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Otter the chances! Hilarious moment pregnant sea otter leaps on surfboard and snarls at the owner when he tries to wrestle it back

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The is the hilarious moment a pregnant sea otter stole a surfer's board while out on the Pacific Ocean in southern California.

Footage recorded earlier this month by Chad Underhill-Meras captures the standoff between a sea otter and his friend Nick 'Parts' Ericksen.

The five-minute video begins with the black otter occupying prime position on the surfer's prized possession.

The surfer appears to be incredibly cautious around the sea animal and does not try to force it off his board for fear of being attacked by the possessive creature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LH5n3_0i5Ol5ce00
A black pregnant otter can be seen occupying a surfers board while out on the Pacific Ocean off the Santa Cruz coast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBip5_0i5Ol5ce00
The surfer appears to be at a loss as to how to deal with the situation and moves extremely cautiously around the otter for fear of being attacked

Ericksen can seen splashing water at the animal, to little effect.

Back onshore his surfing friends, cannot believe what they're witnessing and can be heard cheering and laughing at their friend.

'The otter started gnawing and biting the board,' Underhill-Meras said, added that the sea otter was likely pregnant, based on its girth and territorial behavior.

At one stage the otter has a quick dip into the water only to lunge at Ericksen.

The animal quickly manages to rebound back on top of the board.

Out of ideas the server attempts to slowly but surely bring the surfboard back to the beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6EC2_0i5Ol5ce00
No matter what the surfer did, the otter simply would not budge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3auIL8_0i5Ol5ce00
Eventually another surfer paddles out to him to give him a hand

Although the video is shot from some distance away the surfer continues to be cautious around the otter and moves the board back to land extremely slowly.

Several minutes into the video another surfer can be seen cruising by and gives his friend a hand.

He eventually manages to bring the board a little closer to the beach but is the chased by the otter much to the hilarity of those looking on from the shore.

Eventually Erickson makes it back to land with the otter finding other things to occupy her time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23E8dP_0i5Ol5ce00
Eventually the otter finds something else to do and leaves the board behind while the surfer quickly heads back to shore

'It climbed on and made itself at home,' Erickson explained of the incident to CNN. 'It's like a pit bull puppy in a sense. it looks cute but know how dangerous it can be.'

''Apparently, this otter has been having episodes like this all week, and tried to bite several other people the next day,' Underhill-Meras noted.

Posting the video to his Instagram, he joked: 'Had a real case of the Monday's yesterday.. A pregnant otter stole his surfboard, starts gnawing on it, and they had a standoff. At the end he gets a little help to get his board back, almost attacked at a couple points, then gets chased in like a true local.'

Underhill-Meras also tells how Ericksen was planning to have an otter tatto, but may now be having second thoughts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhDxC_0i5Ol5ce00
Back on land his friends are in hysterics having never encountered such a situation in the past

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Otter#Surfboard#Surfer#Nick Parts
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week

The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens

A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

615K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy