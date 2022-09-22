ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman hospitalized after West Roxbury rollover

BOSTON — A woman was transported to a local hospital Friday night after a car crash in West Roxbury. The Boston Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Washington Street. Two cars collided, resulting in one car flipping over on its side.
Watertown News

Residents Worry About Impact of Building on Waltham Street Approved by Planning Board

A two-story lab building on Waltham Street approved by the Planning Board has residents concerned about the impact on their neighborhood, and the Westside of Watertown. The 67,000-sq. ft. lab and office building that will go on the former Sterritt Lumber site at 148 Waltham St. was approved on Sept. 14 at a meeting where residents who spoke about the project either opposed it or had concerns about how it would impact the area. Traffic was the main concern, but the size of the building (39 feet tall with a 15 foot mechanical penthouse stepped back from the exterior wall) and the proximity to the street concerned people as well.
whdh.com

Another truck falls victim to being ‘Storrowed’

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor trail truck was the latest to collect the honor of being “Storrowed” on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling on the inbound side of Storrow Drive when it ended up getting wedged under an MBTA-owned bridge next to the BU bridge. The MBTA does...
WCVB

Sudbury family turns backyard hobby into a small business

NEEDHAM, Mass. — What started off as a backyard hobby blossomed into a small family business for the Treviño family. After emigrating from México and spending 1,000 in Boston Children’s Hospital with his oldest child, Andres Treviño was looking for a way to reconnect with nature.
WCVB

Barnes & Noble will replace two former Boston-area Amazon Books stores

DEDHAM, Mass. — Two Boston-area malls that were abandoned by Amazon earlier this year when the company decided to close all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores will soon become home to Barnes & Noble stores. It's a reversal from the status quo. Barnes & Noble's footprint has long been in...
Daily Free Press

Hilton hotel continues to negotiate storage dispute with Haymarket Pushcart Association

The Haymarket Pushcart Association, an organization of produce vendors outside the historic outdoor market located in downtown Boston, are in discussions with Hilton-brand hotel Canopy regarding the vendors’ storage space. The recently built hotel took up some of Haymarket’s storage space, said Otto Gallotto, president of the Haymarket Pushcart...
Boston

4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets

"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
nbcboston.com

Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response

Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
whdh.com

51-story tower connected to South Station coming to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local elected officials cut the ribbon on South Station Tower, a 51-story building that will be connected to South Station. The tower will offer condos, hotel rooms and office space. Gov. Charlie Baker said this is a great investment for the city. “This is about a $100-$150...
Boston

Photos: See the old Orange Line trains head to the scrapyard

The more than 40-year-old train cars have been replaced with new "state-of-the-art" cars. A few days after Orange Line trains welcomed passengers once more, the first of the old Orange Line cars are officially permanently out of service. Cars 1238 and 1239, which are more than 40 years old according...
