Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited to a Family-Friendly Day of Fun at The 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
Woman hospitalized after West Roxbury rollover
BOSTON — A woman was transported to a local hospital Friday night after a car crash in West Roxbury. The Boston Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Washington Street. Two cars collided, resulting in one car flipping over on its side.
Watertown News
Residents Worry About Impact of Building on Waltham Street Approved by Planning Board
A two-story lab building on Waltham Street approved by the Planning Board has residents concerned about the impact on their neighborhood, and the Westside of Watertown. The 67,000-sq. ft. lab and office building that will go on the former Sterritt Lumber site at 148 Waltham St. was approved on Sept. 14 at a meeting where residents who spoke about the project either opposed it or had concerns about how it would impact the area. Traffic was the main concern, but the size of the building (39 feet tall with a 15 foot mechanical penthouse stepped back from the exterior wall) and the proximity to the street concerned people as well.
quincyquarry.com
MBTA owns up to a Green Line derailment near Park Street stations three days after the fact #mbta
MBTA owns up to a Green Line derailment near Park Street stations three days after the fact. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. MBTA owned up today to a Green Line train derailment that happened on Monday. Needless to say, this late acknowledgement has pretty much...
The MBTA is redesigning its bus network. But for these 3 bus routes, Boston has other ideas.
"These routes must be complemented, not removed." The MBTA is planning for the first major reworking of its bus network since the 1960s. In May, the agency boasted a draft of the Bus Network Redesign will bring access to high-frequency service to 275,000 more people, with essentially a bus every 15 minutes or sooner, every day of the week in five years’ time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
universalhub.com
Developer wants to finally put up North Station-area hotel approved in 2014
A Woburn developer that won approval for a 90-room hotel at 104 Canal St., at Valenti Way, is seeking city approval again to begin construction, but this time for a hotel with 98 rooms. Somnath Hospitality, LLC is seeking BPDA approval for its "notification of project change." The company will...
25 Investigates: Mail stolen from collection box outside local post office
NEEDHAM, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that Needham Police are investigating mail theft from a blue collection box located right outside the US Post Office on Great Plain Ave. Several people who mailed checks from the box in late August have already reported check fraud. A Needham woman,...
Thieves target catalytic converters in quiet Boston suburb
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Naomi Litrownik was shocked that on her quiet Needham street, her car was targeted. “Nobody heard anything. I have a dog. Neighbors have a dog. Nothing,” said Litrownik, whose catalytic converter was stolen. Thieves targeted the catalytic converter in her Prius. “As far as we...
whdh.com
Another truck falls victim to being ‘Storrowed’
BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor trail truck was the latest to collect the honor of being “Storrowed” on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling on the inbound side of Storrow Drive when it ended up getting wedged under an MBTA-owned bridge next to the BU bridge. The MBTA does...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston police officer taken to hospital after crash in South Bay Plaza
BOSTON — A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash behind the Best Buy in South Bay Plaza in Dorchester early Friday morning. A Boston 25 photographer saw officers following the driver of an SUV at a high rate of speed when one of the cruisers collided with the SUV.
WCVB
Sudbury family turns backyard hobby into a small business
NEEDHAM, Mass. — What started off as a backyard hobby blossomed into a small family business for the Treviño family. After emigrating from México and spending 1,000 in Boston Children’s Hospital with his oldest child, Andres Treviño was looking for a way to reconnect with nature.
WCVB
Barnes & Noble will replace two former Boston-area Amazon Books stores
DEDHAM, Mass. — Two Boston-area malls that were abandoned by Amazon earlier this year when the company decided to close all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores will soon become home to Barnes & Noble stores. It's a reversal from the status quo. Barnes & Noble's footprint has long been in...
Daily Free Press
Hilton hotel continues to negotiate storage dispute with Haymarket Pushcart Association
The Haymarket Pushcart Association, an organization of produce vendors outside the historic outdoor market located in downtown Boston, are in discussions with Hilton-brand hotel Canopy regarding the vendors’ storage space. The recently built hotel took up some of Haymarket’s storage space, said Otto Gallotto, president of the Haymarket Pushcart...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
NBC10 Boston Responds Helps West Roxbury Woman After Banking Scam
You probably get fake texts and emails every day — scammers mimic real companies to trick you into divulging your personal information. A Boston woman mistakenly fell for one of these scams in July when she got a text message she thought came from her bank. "It said it...
4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets
"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
WCVB
Boston honoring beloved owner of Hicks Auto Body by naming square after him
BOSTON — Hick's Auto Body has been a staple of the community in Dorchester for more than a half-century. Owner Willie Hicks Sr. has given back over and over again, and now it's his turn to receive. "I used to work, so, like my guys work every day and...
nbcboston.com
Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response
Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
whdh.com
51-story tower connected to South Station coming to Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Local elected officials cut the ribbon on South Station Tower, a 51-story building that will be connected to South Station. The tower will offer condos, hotel rooms and office space. Gov. Charlie Baker said this is a great investment for the city. “This is about a $100-$150...
whdh.com
A ‘Crime’ of Passion: Whitman police officers help with one couple’s unforgettable proposal
WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Whitman responded to a special kind of call this month: help a man set up an unforgettable proposal with a prank so good, it almost looks criminal. Officers were asked by a friend of the department to assist a man, Wayne Morse, in his...
nerej.com
Durgin of Conway Commercial completes sale of properties in Norwell, Plymouth & Rockland, MA for $7.5 million
Rockland, MA Paul Durgin, vice president of Conway Commercial, brokered the sale of 30 Golf Dr. in Plymouth, 133, 137, & 141 Washington St. in Norwell and 170 Pleasant St. in Rockland. 30 Golf Dr., also known as The Village Racquet & Fitness Club at Pinehills, is a 42,000 s/f...
Photos: See the old Orange Line trains head to the scrapyard
The more than 40-year-old train cars have been replaced with new "state-of-the-art" cars. A few days after Orange Line trains welcomed passengers once more, the first of the old Orange Line cars are officially permanently out of service. Cars 1238 and 1239, which are more than 40 years old according...
Comments / 2