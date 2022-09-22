ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

abc10.com

California Drought: What will it take to escape drought?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A rare September storm brought wetting rains to the region, with the storm bringing much above normal rain totals in September for California. The storm was not nearly enough to quell drought conditions in the state. California finds itself in a third year of drought and desperately in need of a soaking winter. A rare third year straight of La Nina could make this difficult.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Fire still at 76,781 acres with 60% containment

PLACER COUNTY - The Mosquito Fire, which started on September 6, remains at 76,781 acres and 60 percent containment, as of Saturday morning. There are 1,805 personnel fighting the fire.Crews are anticipating warm seasonal temperatures over the net few days, returning fuels to critically dry conditions with the potential to rekindle and create flareups, they said.Large fire growth is not expected as containment lines have been holding along most perimeters.The fire began next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. Fire officials say 78 structures have been destroyed and 13 structures have been...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
norsenotes.com

The Mosquito Fire in Foresthill

While many have been concerned about the raging heat and lack of water, a new threat has been laid out to the citizens of California with what is now currently known as the Mosquito Fire of Foresthill. Starting Sept. 6, 2022, the Mosquito Fire began raging through the Foresthill area,...
FORESTHILL, CA
The Associated Press

California to again protect insurance policies in fire areas

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — California temporarily banned insurance companies Thursday from dropping customers in areas affected by recent wildfires, a day after evacuation orders were lifted for residents near a two-week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. Several days of sporadic rain helped firefighters reach 60% containment on the Mosquito Fire in Sierra foothills about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. At least 78 homes and other structures have been destroyed since flames broke out Sept. 6 and charred forestland across Placer and El Dorado counties. Sheriff’s officials in both counties announced Wednesday they were lifting the last of the evacuation orders that during the fire’s height kept some 11,000 people out of their homes. California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara invoked a law Thursday aimed at protecting homeowners in the wildfire-plagued state who say they are being pushed out of the commercial insurance market.
CALIFORNIA STATE
activenorcal.com

Old Farmer's Almanac Predicts Two Different Winters in Northern California

Northern California has been on a roller coaster ride the past decade when it comes to winter weather. The past 7 years have brought forward a significant drought, except for the unusually wet and snowy winters of 2017 and 2019. As we continue to battle another drought-stricken year, we can only hope that this winter brings lots of rain and snowpack to alleviate dry conditions.
REDDING, CA
kgoradio.com

Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake

Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
RENO, NV
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 24-25

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does a renaissance faire, a farm-to-fork festival, or maybe even a paranormal circus sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has warmed back up just a bit, with temperatures in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

September rain provides boon to crews battling Mosquito Fire

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Rain was pouring across Placer and El Dorado Counties Monday where firefighters have been attacking the Mosquito Fire. It comes as residents are finally being allowed to return home after evacuating more than 10 days ago. Despite the weather, the fire remains very active especially along...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Rain totals very spotty for Northern California storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A potent September storm brought rain to much of Northern California between Sunday and Monday, but the amount varied wildly. The nature of this storm was hit and miss with a cut-off area of low-pressure wobbling off the coast. Periods of rain would arrive with some embedded heavy rain and thunderstorms. If a series of thunderstorms moved over the same area, much higher rain totals were recorded.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on Yuba County crash

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 27-year-old El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a Friday night head-on crash near the Yuba County community of Forbestown, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the 27-year-old driver of a Ford pickup truck was driving south on New...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
