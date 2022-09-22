Read full article on original website
Related
abc10.com
California Drought: What will it take to escape drought?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A rare September storm brought wetting rains to the region, with the storm bringing much above normal rain totals in September for California. The storm was not nearly enough to quell drought conditions in the state. California finds itself in a third year of drought and desperately in need of a soaking winter. A rare third year straight of La Nina could make this difficult.
Mosquito Fire still at 76,781 acres with 60% containment
PLACER COUNTY - The Mosquito Fire, which started on September 6, remains at 76,781 acres and 60 percent containment, as of Saturday morning. There are 1,805 personnel fighting the fire.Crews are anticipating warm seasonal temperatures over the net few days, returning fuels to critically dry conditions with the potential to rekindle and create flareups, they said.Large fire growth is not expected as containment lines have been holding along most perimeters.The fire began next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. Fire officials say 78 structures have been destroyed and 13 structures have been...
norsenotes.com
The Mosquito Fire in Foresthill
While many have been concerned about the raging heat and lack of water, a new threat has been laid out to the citizens of California with what is now currently known as the Mosquito Fire of Foresthill. Starting Sept. 6, 2022, the Mosquito Fire began raging through the Foresthill area,...
Mosquito Fire evacuees have mixed feelings about new campgrounds
FORESTHILL, Calif. — All evacuation orders have been lifted for the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, but Foresthill residents have other concerns as they return to their homes. Mosquito Fire evacuees are happy to be back home, but have mixed feelings on talks about a new campground potentially being...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
South Lake Tahoe residents believe same bear is breaking into home multiple times
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Residents who live in South Lake Tahoe are used to seeing bears out and about, but one bear is giving a few of them a headache. Paul Bunyard and his family have lived on Bigler Avenue for decades. “My dad and grandfather built the...
California to again protect insurance policies in fire areas
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — California temporarily banned insurance companies Thursday from dropping customers in areas affected by recent wildfires, a day after evacuation orders were lifted for residents near a two-week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. Several days of sporadic rain helped firefighters reach 60% containment on the Mosquito Fire in Sierra foothills about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. At least 78 homes and other structures have been destroyed since flames broke out Sept. 6 and charred forestland across Placer and El Dorado counties. Sheriff’s officials in both counties announced Wednesday they were lifting the last of the evacuation orders that during the fire’s height kept some 11,000 people out of their homes. California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara invoked a law Thursday aimed at protecting homeowners in the wildfire-plagued state who say they are being pushed out of the commercial insurance market.
activenorcal.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Different Winters in Northern California
Northern California has been on a roller coaster ride the past decade when it comes to winter weather. The past 7 years have brought forward a significant drought, except for the unusually wet and snowy winters of 2017 and 2019. As we continue to battle another drought-stricken year, we can only hope that this winter brings lots of rain and snowpack to alleviate dry conditions.
abc10.com
Should Californians be worried after recent earthquakes in other parts of the world?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Sept. 17, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit off the east coast of Taiwan. Two days later, the west coast of Mexico was shaken by a 7.6 magnitude quake, followed by a 6.8 earthquake. We're no strangers to earthquakes here in California. We all know about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
kgoradio.com
Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake
Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
Do inmate firefighters help clean up forests to prevent wildfires? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week's Why Guy question is from Paulette Longa Parsons: "Why doesn't our government use non-violent criminals to clean up our forest and grasslands to help stop these massive fires?" Inmate fire crews are vital in fighting wildfires in California. As of Sept. 7, there are...
SFGate
Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 24-25
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does a renaissance faire, a farm-to-fork festival, or maybe even a paranormal circus sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has warmed back up just a bit, with temperatures in the...
September rain provides boon to crews battling Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Rain was pouring across Placer and El Dorado Counties Monday where firefighters have been attacking the Mosquito Fire. It comes as residents are finally being allowed to return home after evacuating more than 10 days ago. Despite the weather, the fire remains very active especially along...
Rain totals very spotty for Northern California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A potent September storm brought rain to much of Northern California between Sunday and Monday, but the amount varied wildly. The nature of this storm was hit and miss with a cut-off area of low-pressure wobbling off the coast. Periods of rain would arrive with some embedded heavy rain and thunderstorms. If a series of thunderstorms moved over the same area, much higher rain totals were recorded.
Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Mosquito Fire base camp moves to Auburn; Home Show, other events canceled at fairgrounds
A row of small camping tents were pitched in a long line Thursday where, two weeks ago, people stood in line waiting to ride the Crazy Train at the Gold Country Fair. Trailers set up in the opposite corner of the midway area while inside the fairgrounds, workers moved tables and other equipment.
El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on Yuba County crash
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 27-year-old El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a Friday night head-on crash near the Yuba County community of Forbestown, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the 27-year-old driver of a Ford pickup truck was driving south on New...
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: All evacuation orders lifted for Placer, El Dorado counties
All evacuation orders were lifted on Wednesday for Placer and El Dorado counties, allowing residents to return home as rain and cooler temperatures helped suppress the Mosquito Fire's activity and aided firefighters in their containment. As of Friday morning, the fire had burned 76,781 acres and is 60% contained. Containment...
abc10.com
Northern California Storm: Flooding, crashes, thunderstorms hit Sacramento area
Northern California is getting slammed with heavy rain in the Sacramento area. Weather conditions have resulted in crashes, flooding and even some lightning.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0