ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Use your iPhone as a webcam with this brilliant cheap MacBook mount

By Carrie Marshall
T3
T3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lXmV_0i5Ohvqz00

As I wrote last month, the webcam in even the most expensive MacBook Air and MacBook Pro is bad – so I was delighted by Belkin's new iPhone mount, which enabled you to use your iPhone 13 , iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max (and now the iPhone 14 , iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max) as a webcam. But now I've been alerted to an even better option that's good for you and good for elephants too.

It's called the Elephant Card and it's brilliant.

Why the Elephant Card was made for your Mac

The Elephant Card is a credit card-sized phone mount that works for iPhones from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max with or without a case, ideally via Continuity Camera in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. It's just $9.99 in the US and €9.99 in Europe with each sale also giving a donation to the Save Elephant Foundation . It's not currently on sale in the UK. I hope it arrives soon, though, because it's cheap enough and small enough to stick in your purse, wallet, or laptop bag on a just-in-case basis.

I've embedded the video below so you can see it in action: the video is incredibly short because the design is incredibly simple. When you consider what the camera in the iPhone 14 Pro can do compared to your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro webcam, the Elephant Card looks like an excellent and inexpensive investment.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?

With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch

Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webcam#New Iphone#Macbook Air#Macbook Pro
CNET

Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints

Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
Digital Trends

Apple iPhone 14 review: the familiar iPhone I can’t help but love

“The iPhone 14 isn't a huge upgrade compared to its predecessor. But with a great design, screen, performance, and cameras, that's far from a bad thing at all.”. “It’s just another iPhone.” That’s how I’ve heard a lot of people refer to the iPhone 14 — and for good reason. Compared to last year’s model, the iPhone 14 is a very familiar smartphone. It has the same design, screen, chipset, and a very similar camera system.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test goes about as well as you'd expect

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max did not escape unscathed in a recent drop test versus Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra and may have new owners of Apple's flagship phones shopping for cases. A major caveat here. YouTuber PhoneBuff's new iPhone 14 Pro Max CVS Galaxy S22 UYltra Drop Test (opens in...
CELL PHONES
CBS News

Best deals on Apple MacBook Air and Apple MacBook Pro laptops this fall

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been shopping around for a new Apple MacBook, we've got good news for you: Amazon is running sales...
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone

Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
CELL PHONES
CNET

All of Apple's MacBook Air M2 Models Are $100 Off at Best Buy Today Only

Apple redesigned the MacBook Air for 2022, but in doing so also raised its price. That's not great if you want to upgrade to the latest model, but there's a rare opportunity to score a saving on one at Best Buy right now, which could help soften the blow. The $100 markdown applies to all configurations of the machine today, including 256GB and 512GB variants and all four color variants, making for the best MacBook Air M2 deal we've seen so far.
COMPUTERS
CNET

HP Pavilion Plus Laptop (14-inch) Review: Budget OLED Beauty

The 14-inch HP Pavilion Plus is a rare example of a laptop where you're actually getting more than you're paying for. The Plus, as the name implies, is a bit extra compared to the regular Pavilion laptops. In this case, you get features such as a body made of recycled aluminum, a 5-megapixel webcam, strong Intel Core i7 processing performance in our benchmark tests (even outpacing the latest MacBook Air in a couple of tests), and it's topped off with a beautiful OLED display.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

9to5Rewards: Win Apple’s M2 MacBook Air from ALOGIC [Giveaway]

We’ve teamed up with ALOGIC to giveaway Apple’s latest MacBook Air to celebrate the launch of the company’s new Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor. Head below for a better look at the new display and to enter the giveaway now. ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor. The...
COMPUTERS
T3

T3

463
Followers
1K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy