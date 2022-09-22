LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer’s tearful farewell to his playing career is over. True to his word, the 20-time Grand Slam champion did not say goodbye to tennis. A day after heading into retirement with a Laver Cup doubles match alongside longtime rival Rafaal Nadal — the pair sat crying, side-by-side, when it ended — Federer was back on the sideline Saturday, offering coaching tips during a victory by his Team Europe fill-in for singles, Matteo Berrettini. “Having the chance to live what we lived yesterday is something that’s going to be stuck in my heart and my brain forever. I’m not lying when I say that I’m here because of him. Like, he was really the one that I was looking up to,” said Berrettini, a 26-year-old from Italy who was the runner-up at Wimbledon last year. “If, a few years ago,” Berrettini said, “someone told me, ‘Look, you’re going to play Laver Cup, and Roger’s going to coach you,’ I would have been, like, ‘Yeah, right.’”

