Angel City prevails over Washington Spirit on Simone Charley's goal

Simone Charley took a crossing pass from Jasmyne Spencer and headed it into the net early in the second half, and Angel City FC hung on for a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit on Wednesday night in an NWSL match at Banc of California Stadium.

Claire Emslie gave Angel City a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute when she directed the ball off her right foot



after a pass from Ali Riley. Angel City took a 2-0 lead on Charley’s goal in the 51st minute.

The Spirit scored in the 88th minute when Ashley Hatch converted a penalty shot. Angel City’s Dani Weatherholt was whistled for the foul on Hatch.

