It wouldn’t be a stretch to say the Hollister High football team is coming off one of the more improbable victories in program history. Trailing by 10 points to Monterey High with under four minutes remaining in their Sept. 16 non-league game, the Haybalers pulled off a semi-miracle, highlighted by Abel Galindo’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Robert Holsten. Galindo rolled out to his right and was being tackled as he threw the ball down the right seam.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO