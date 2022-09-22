Read full article on original website
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week 5!
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas defeats Hollister, 33-13 The defending Gabilan Division champions, Salinas High School, defeats Hollister High for their fifth consecutive victory. Adam Shaffer threw three touchdown passes for the Cowboys and had rushing touchdowns as well. Salinas High will host Santa Cruz next week. Hollister will take on Alvarez.
Hollister High football: thrilling win, Aguayo overcomes adversity, Salinas High next
It wouldn’t be a stretch to say the Hollister High football team is coming off one of the more improbable victories in program history. Trailing by 10 points to Monterey High with under four minutes remaining in their Sept. 16 non-league game, the Haybalers pulled off a semi-miracle, highlighted by Abel Galindo’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Robert Holsten. Galindo rolled out to his right and was being tackled as he threw the ball down the right seam.
Watsonville, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
San Jose transforms hotel for foster youth
San Jose is partnering with various agencies on a multi-million-dollar project to transform a hotel into housing for youth transitioning out of foster care. The city approved a nearly $2.8 million grant to close the funding gap on a $32 million affordable housing project in San Jose. Developer Jamboree Housing Corporation will transform the Pavilion Inn hotel on 4th Street into 39 apartments for people between the ages of 18 and 25 transitioning out of foster care system. The City Council approved the grant unanimously this week.
Hour-by-Hour Forecast for San Jose, California, USA
Currently: 63 °F. Partly cloudy. (Weather station: San Jose International Airport, USA). See more current weather.
Central Coast Latino artist earns residency by leaving his mark on his community
SEASIDE, Calif. — Jorge Torres is a professional artist from the Monterey Peninsula who was named Artist in Residence at the Weston Collective, a project funded by a grant from The Arts Council of Monterey County. With his new role he will create a mural as well as 15...
San Jose encampment cleanup creates new problems
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose is cleaning up a homeless encampment near the San Jose International Airport. It is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration due to safety concerns, but many of those residents have moved across the street. Kimberly Williams is one of many residents who moved to […]
Missing Salinas woman might be in the Big Sur area
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman. Areli Garcia, 25, left her house in Salinas on Thursday and has not been seen since. Police believe Garcia may be in the Big Sur area. Anyone with information is asked...
Photo exhibit commemorating ‘Los Braceros’ coming to Watsonville Farmers Market
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A collection of photos at Stanford University from Mexican-American labor organizer and activist Ernesto Galarza is coming to the Watsonville Farmers Market Friday. The enlarged photo exhibit titled "Los Braceros" will be displayed from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibit gives the chance for people to learn about the Bracero Program, The post Photo exhibit commemorating ‘Los Braceros’ coming to Watsonville Farmers Market appeared first on KION546.
20 Best Charter Schools in Santa Clara County
Santa Clara Charter schools are specialized forms of learning institutions. Aside from its state exclusivity, its independent running may have charter schools gain unique, efficient, and effective teaching systems. Find out the best Charter Schools in Santa Clara County. Charter schools are known to receive governmental accompaniment yet are on...
Violence breaks out at Hollister High School football game
Information provided by San Benito County Sheriff’s Facebook page. Tonight, at approximately 8:30p.m., a group of juveniles arrived at the Hollister High School football game and began challenging people to fight. There were deputy sheriffs assigned to the game. While they were responding, along with security, a fight ensued...
Man attacked outside San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street. KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
Newly expanded to Monterey, this family-run group of restaurants has a rich history.
In Mexico, the state of Michoacán is often referred to as the “soul of Mexico.” Perched alongside the Pacific Ocean and stretching inland, the region is home to beautiful coastlines, fertile agricultural land and rugged, mountainous terrain. The culture is driven by hard-working families with rich histories, honored traditions and tantalizing cuisines. It is here, in the small town of Santa Fe, that the story of Salinas’ El Charrito Mexican Restaurant begins.
40 choir and jazz students at HBCUs given all-paid trip to Monterey Jazz Festival
MONTEREY, Calif. — Dozens of students from two historically black colleges and universities were surprised with an all-expense paid trip to the 65thMonterey Jazz Festival. Alaska Airlines surprised the nearly 40 students from Morgan State University and Texas Southern University, some of whom had never flown before. “For a...
San Jose firefighters battle industrial warehouse fire
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose firefighters battled an industrial warehouse fire early Friday morning, getting it under control before anyone got hurt. The fire broke out on Archer Street in the Alviso neighborhood. The flames grew quickly, and was burning near a marina and golf course. By 1 a.m.,...
Student musicians kick off the 65th Monterey Jazz Festival
SEASIDE, Calif. — For the first time, the Monterey Jazz Festival kicked off the weekend-long celebration with a student showcase. "Jazz, for me, is life. Jazz is how we walk down the street. Jazz is how we live our life...how we eat. And so the music is just what we are and for us to connect with one another," Tarik Mckeython, a musician and student at Morgan State University, said.
Embrace coastal living at this roomy Seabright Santa Cruz home
Are you ready to make your coastal living dreams a reality? Then you won’t want to miss this extremely rare opportunity to call 219 Second Avenue in Santa Cruz home. This classic abode is located in Santa Cruz’s beloved Seabright area, where many of the homes are passed down generationally in this quintessential beach locale.
4 displaced by San Jose apartment fire
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were displaced after a fire burned an apartment building in San Jose on Thursday, the San Jose Fire Department said. The fire took place at an apartment complex located on the 1400 block of Lexington Drive. SJFD said the fire started in the kitchen of a two-story building […]
