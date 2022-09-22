Read full article on original website
Related
muddyriversports.com
QHS football team capitalizes on Galesburg’s miscues to inch closer to playoff contention
GALESBURG, Ill. — The Quincy High School football team took advantage of Galesburg’s mistakes Friday night. It resulted in a 42-14 victory in Western Big 6 Conference action at Van Dyke Field. “It’s a good victory and another lap in our marathon,” Quincy coach Rick Little said....
muddyriversports.com
Everything Humphrey, Pirates do offensively adds up to another NCMC victory over Bulldogs
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Above all else, Markahl Humphrey is an honest kid. Humphrey, a senior running back for the Hannibal football team and half of the Pirates’ dynamic backfield combination that includes junior Aneyas Williams, is always aware of his surroundings on a football field. And his statistics.
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: QND and Illini West square off in volleyball at The Pit
QUINCY — Here is a look at the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team’s 25-15, 25-18 victory over Illini West on Thursday night at The Pit through the camera lens of Muddy River Sports Editor Matt Schuckman:. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story...
muddyriversports.com
Home-course advantage: QND boys golf team navigates Westview with precision in winning WCC championship
QUINCY — The weather-related damage to Arrowhead Heights Golf Course that forced the West Central Conference boys golf tournament to be moved to Westview Golf Course proved to be a boon for Quincy Notre Dame. It was an unfortunate circumstance for everyone else. The Raiders took advantage of playing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
muddyriversports.com
Blockbusters: Improved play at net makes Raiders tougher defensively in sweep of Chargers
QUINCY — Ali Entrup’s reaction spoke volumes. Her play at the net resonated even louder. During a tug-o-war portion of the first set Thursday night against Illini West at The Pit, the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team’s senior right side hitter stuffed a Chargers attack, giving the Raiders the point, the serve and the momentum.
muddyriversports.com
Second-half defensive effort gets QND football team back on track with victory over Mater Dei
QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame senior Wilson Henning has sensed a trend so far this season. “We’ve played well in the first half, but in the second half, we are just gassed out,” the Raiders offensive lineman said. Friday night’s rivalry game with Breese Mater Dei looked...
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
khqa.com
Update: Woman QPD was looking for found
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Quincy Police Department said the woman they asked the public to help find on Tuesday has been located. Police did not release any other details regarding Jennifer M Hallford. ORGINAL:. The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
vandalialeader.com
Flea Market continues to grow at fairgrounds
As the summer comes to a close, the flea market held at the Vandalia Area Fairgrounds approaches the end of its first year, with the last event being scheduled for October. Open to the public twice a month, the flea market has continued to attract both vendors and customers since June, and the number of each group has steadily grown. One of the new vendors was offering fresh-cooked breakfast and lunch items out of their custom mobile kitchen.
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tspr.org
New hospital search could take year in Keokuk
It will be a while before a new urgent care provider could possibly occupy the soon-to-be vacated hospital in Keokuk. Blessing Health announced this month that it will close the hospital on Oct. 1. The corporation cited “consistently low demand for inpatient and emergency services” for the shutdown. Blessing Health purchased the 49-bed hospital from UnityPoint Health in March 2021.
Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt early Thursday morning after a rollover crash in Montgomery County. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 70 at the 185-mile marker around 3:20 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 20-year-old Jorge M. Asher, of Clark, Missouri, rolled over after The post Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KBUR
Keokuk teen found guilty of First Degree Robbery, conspiracy
Burlington, IA- A Jury has found a Keokuk teen guilty of robbery and Conspiracy following a four-day trial. According to the Des Moines County Attorney’s Office, 18-year-old Noah Christopher Scott of Keokuk was found guilty of two counts of First Degree Robbery and Conspiracy. The charges stem from an...
kttn.com
Elderly woman dies in Highway 36 crash with Freightliner truck
A woman from Independence was killed Thursday when the sports utility vehicle she was driving crashed into the rear of a Freightliner tractor-trailer. Seventy-one-year-old Mary Kliethermes of Independence was pronounced dead at the scene, three miles east of Macon. Her body was transported to Greening Egan-Hayes Funeral Home in Macon.
KOMU
New roundabout on U.S. Highway 54 in Audrain County opens
HANNIBAL - The new roundabout on U.S. Highway 54 in the area known as Basinger Corner opened on Tuesday. The roundabout is between the U.S. 54, MO 19, and Route J intersection. “The completion of this phase and the reopening of U.S. 54 marks a significant milestone in the project...
Comments / 0