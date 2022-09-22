ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Inflation#Interest Rates#Stock#Turkey#Currency#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Turkish#Eurasian
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The best returns come when markets are depressed as they are now, but there will be more pain for 6-12 months, billionaire David Rubenstein says

Now isn't the time for investors to run for the door despite worrying signs of an prolonged downturn in the market, according to David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder told CNBC on Thursday that when markets show signs of depression like today, there's an opportunity to step in and yield a strong return over the long term.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
CNN

Goldman Sachs warns of more trouble for US stocks

New York (CNN) — Even Goldman Sachs is succumbing to the gloomy mood on Wall Street by abandoning its previously optimistic stance and warning that US stocks will end the year deeply in the red. Goldman Sachs (GS) took an ax late Thursday to its stock market forecast, slashing...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Investors should brace for 'unsettling volatility' and the S&P 500 is headed back to June lows as dysfunction is growing across markets, Mohamed El-Erian says

Markets need to brace for "unsettling volatility," Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Friday. The top economist predicted the S&P 500 could retest June lows due to signs of dysfunction in US Treasuries and money markets. He warned investors not to ignore the gloomy macro backdrop, despite some attractive stock names.
STOCKS
u.today

Breaking: Bitcoin Plunges as Fed Announces Another Big Interest Rate Hike

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS
The Hill

US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy