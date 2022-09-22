ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Pilot makes emergency landing near Hurricane Harbor

PHOENIX — A pilot had to make an emergency landing Friday morning in north Phoenix, not far from the Hurricane Harbor water park. The small plane was forced to make a quick landing along 43rd Avenue due to engine troubles, according to the Phoenix Police Department. No injuries were...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Mesa, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
State
Arizona State
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

2 men in critical condition after serious crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men are fighting for their lives after a serious crash on Van Buren Street in Phoenix Friday morning. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, officers were called out just after 9 a.m. When they arrived, they found a crash that left two men in critical condition. Details on the crash have not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cars#Amazon Fire Tv#Traffic Accident#Data
L.A. Weekly

1 Dead,1 Hurt after Rollover Crash near 179th Avenue [Surprise, AZ]

16-Year-Old Boy Killed in ATV Collision near Deer Valley Road. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m., near Deer Valley Road on September 19th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that first responders located an ATV that had overturned and seriously injured two victims.
SURPRISE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
12 News

Drought conditions prompt Scottsdale to stop HOAs from forcing residents to overseed lawns

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale City Council has approved a code amendment that prohibits homeowner associations from requiring its residents to over-seed their lawns. In response to water shortages on the Colorado River, the council has offered an option for residents in HOAs to forgo over-seeding their properties during the fall season and potentially save some water.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Motorious

Street Race In Arizona Turns Deadly

Back on August 25 at 1:26 pm, Chandler Police were called to a serious accident where a red Camaro hit a block wall after rolling. The 32-year-old driver, Mahad Zara, was in bad shape when first responders arrived, so they gave him medical aid until an ambulance arrived. Unfortunately, Zara died that evening in the hospital. He had been racing an unidentified Dodge vehicle and now police need your help to track the other driver down.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy