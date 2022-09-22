Read full article on original website
2 adults, 2 kids seriously injured after pickup collides with semi-truck in Tolleson
TOLLESON, Ariz. — Four people, including two young children, were seriously injured after a pickup truck collided with a semi-truck in Tolleson Friday evening. Tolleson police said around 5:15 p.m., the pickup truck was traveling southbound on 83rd Avenue and collided with the semi-truck that was turning northbound onto 83rd Avenue from Jefferson Street.
Man dies after fiery motorcycle crash in north Phoenix, woman riding with him dies later in hospital
PHOENIX — A man and a woman died after their motorcycle collided with an SUV and burst into flames near 35th and Pershing avenues Friday night. Phoenix police said a woman on the back of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. She later passed away while receiving treatment.
Pilot makes emergency landing near Hurricane Harbor
PHOENIX — A pilot had to make an emergency landing Friday morning in north Phoenix, not far from the Hurricane Harbor water park. The small plane was forced to make a quick landing along 43rd Avenue due to engine troubles, according to the Phoenix Police Department. No injuries were...
fox10phoenix.com
Crash shuts down portion of Van Buren Street in Phoenix
Van Buren Street will be closed from 48th St. to 44th St. in Phoenix due to a crash involving a dump truck. Police say the car's driver was hospitalized and is expected to survive.
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
Hiker hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on Phoenix trail
PHOENIX – A hiker was airlifted off a Phoenix mountain trail in critical condition Friday morning after becoming overheated, first responders said. The 38-year-old woman collapsed on Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release. A friend of the woman’s called emergency...
Man killed after struck by 2 vehicles on Grand Avenue, police investigating
PHOENIX — A man was killed Thursday night in Phoenix after he was struck by two vehicles traveling along Grand Avenue, police say. The victim first got knocked to the ground after he was hit by the mirror of a moving vehicle. An unknown sedan then ran over the wounded man, resulting in his death.
2 men in critical condition after serious crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men are fighting for their lives after a serious crash on Van Buren Street in Phoenix Friday morning. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, officers were called out just after 9 a.m. When they arrived, they found a crash that left two men in critical condition. Details on the crash have not been released.
Suspect injured in police shooting in north Phoenix. No officers hurt, authorities say
PHOENIX — A suspect is in critical condition after a police shooting in north Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Phoenix police say the incident started around 7:30 p.m. when they got a call from a home near 31st Avenue and Greenway Road about a man with a gun.
This three-mile stretch of I-10 is Arizona's most 'dangerous' for crashes
PHOENIX — A three-mile stretch near the heart of downtown Phoenix is among one of the most dangerous stretches of road for drivers in the Valley, according to data from the Arizona Department of Transportation. The stretch near the downtown "mini-stack" where the I-10 intersects with SR-51 and Loop...
1 Dead,1 Hurt after Rollover Crash near 179th Avenue [Surprise, AZ]
16-Year-Old Boy Killed in ATV Collision near Deer Valley Road. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m., near Deer Valley Road on September 19th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that first responders located an ATV that had overturned and seriously injured two victims.
DPS IDs 4 victims in fatal I-17 crash as 2 brothers from Tempe and their parents visiting from India
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the four people who died in a crash Sunday, Sept. 18, on Interstate 17 south of State Route 179 exit near milepost 298, southeast of the Village of Oak Creek. Brother Athish Nagarajan, 24, and Dhinesh Nagarajan, 23, were both Tempe residents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phoenix kidnapping victim found killed, dismembered south of Tucson
Police say 45-year-old John Cole kidnapped a Phoenix man, drove him to Tucson and killed and dismembered him there, then tried to hide the body.
Lyft passenger that fatally stabbed Phoenix woman sentenced in her killing
TEMPE, Ariz. — A man who killed a pregnant Phoenix woman while she was driving for Lyft in 2019 was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday. Fabian Durazo stabbed and killed Kristina Howato after she dropped him off near Eighth Street and McClintock Drive in January 2019.
Man and woman found dead in driveway of west Phoenix home, police investigating
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman at a residence near 67th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. Detectives were dispatched to the area Thursday morning after the adults were found in the driveway of the residence. Police are still in the midst of determining how the two adults died.
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This Weekend
ADOT - 9-26-22 Freeway Traffic Advisory. This shows that there are four major traffic restrictions that will be held during the weekend. The two largest are the Loop 303 closing and the 1-10 EB restriction.
Phoenix, Scottsdale first responders rescue animals from house fire, hiking trail
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - First responders in Phoenix and Scottsdale have been busy coming to the aid of animals in need recently. Over in Phoenix, two cats were rescued from a house that caught fire, and in Scottsdale, a dog became overheated while on a hike with his owner. Cats...
Drought conditions prompt Scottsdale to stop HOAs from forcing residents to overseed lawns
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale City Council has approved a code amendment that prohibits homeowner associations from requiring its residents to over-seed their lawns. In response to water shortages on the Colorado River, the council has offered an option for residents in HOAs to forgo over-seeding their properties during the fall season and potentially save some water.
Phoenix firefighter accused of assaulting Scottsdale officer at hospital
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who works as a firefighter for the City of Phoenix is facing assault charges after a confrontation with a Scottsdale police officer earlier this month. Christina Leon, 33, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, after allegedly assaulting a Scottsdale officer...
Street Race In Arizona Turns Deadly
Back on August 25 at 1:26 pm, Chandler Police were called to a serious accident where a red Camaro hit a block wall after rolling. The 32-year-old driver, Mahad Zara, was in bad shape when first responders arrived, so they gave him medical aid until an ambulance arrived. Unfortunately, Zara died that evening in the hospital. He had been racing an unidentified Dodge vehicle and now police need your help to track the other driver down.
