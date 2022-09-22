One of the top prospects in the Nebraska recruiting class of 2023 had a dominant high school football performance on Friday night. Wide Receiver Omarion Miller of North Caddo High out of Vivian, Louisiana, put up a performance that ended with seven catches, 243 yards, and three touchdowns. He also added a 99 kickoff return for a touchdown. Miller is currently one of Nebraska’s only four-star prospects in the class of 2023. He initially committed to Nebraska on July 5th and recently reaffirmed his commitment in a tweet sent on September 14th. Miller picked a great night for a marquee performance as Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph was in attendance for the big game on Friday night. https://twitter.com/samspiegs/status/1573671471909683203https://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/1573718412961906692https://twitter.com/CReaganSmith/status/1573579608238211072https://twitter.com/cvwildcatfan/status/1573495624124743685https://twitter.com/cvwildcatfan/status/1573495624124743685https://twitter.com/cvwildcatfan/status/1573473708320104451https://twitter.com/TalkHuskers/status/1573673549012901888https://twitter.com/Yrncold/status/1573717540521623553https://twitter.com/omarionmiller19/status/1544397436575170560Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!11

LINCOLN, NE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO