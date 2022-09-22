ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB
Daily Mail

Yankees fans call Eric Stout 'the biggest coward in baseball' after the Pirates pitcher walks Aaron Judge in the eighth inning... after his team rallied to get him to the plate in bid to tie Roger Maris on 61 home runs

Sometimes, you don't want to be a part of the record books. There are the records you're known for because of something you did. Other times, you're part of the record books because you allowed someone else to write their name there. Take Mike Bacsik for example. Who is Mike...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class

The mad lad actually did it. When Albert Pujols signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason, fans expected a heartwarming end to his career. His last few years in Los Angeles showed that his skills were declining. Instead of the classic send-off season for old legends, though, Pujols treated St. Louis to one […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Yankees make shocking Miguel Andujar decision amid roster shakeup

The New York Yankees made a surprising roster move on Thursday, electing to designate Miguel Andujar for assignment. The Yankees reinstated Scott Effross and Zack Britton from the IL, while sending Wandy Peralta to the shelf. Amid the roster shuffle, Andujar was DFA’d in what could be an end-all, be-all move regarding his tenure with […] The post Yankees make shocking Miguel Andujar decision amid roster shakeup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run

It happened, it finally happened; Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals just hit his 700th home run. That’s right, after being in The Show for over 20 years, the 42-year-old just made history in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he hit a dinger on a 1-1 count out to left […] The post St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Aaron Judge
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols’ hilariously savage message to Dodgers pitcher who surrendered 700th home run

Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The 5 greatest individual offensive seasons in Yankees history amid Aaron Judge’s historic HR chase

Aaron Judge is on the precipice of making MLB history. The New York Yankees superstar has an opportunity to pass Roger Maris’ Yankees all-time single season home run mark. Additionally, Judge has a legitimate shot at the Triple Crown. As a result of Judge’s incredible 2022 campaign, we decided to take a look at the […] The post The 5 greatest individual offensive seasons in Yankees history amid Aaron Judge’s historic HR chase appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees announcer takes classy stance amid Aaron Judge chase

New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees Videos Lrb
ClutchPoints

‘He can complain all he wants’: Red Sox star Alex Verdugo’s fiery take on Gerrit Cole’s Yankees ejection

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole did not get a borderline call on Friday night against the Boston Red Sox. Cole fired a 1-2 delivery to Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo that just missed the outside corner. Verdugo proceeded to club a 3-run home run later during the at-bat. Gerrit Cole would go on […] The post ‘He can complain all he wants’: Red Sox star Alex Verdugo’s fiery take on Gerrit Cole’s Yankees ejection appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Royals prediction, odds, pick – 9/24/2022

The Seattle Mariners take on the Kansas City Royals. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mariners Royals prediction and pick. Logan Gilbert gets the ball for the Mariners, while Kris Bubic goes to the hill for the Royals. Logan Gilbert is a very big reason the Mariners are in position to make the […] The post MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Royals prediction, odds, pick – 9/24/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 9/24/2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Cardinals Dodgers prediction and pick. Jordan Montgomery takes the ball for the Cardinals, while Clayton Kershaw gets the call for the Dodgers. Jordan Montgomery has been fantastic as a starting pitcher since he came over to St. […] The post MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 9/24/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez gets ‘concerning’ update after leaving game vs. Athletics

The Seattle Mariners have put themselves in a good position to make the 2022 MLB playoffs in large part because of the brilliance of rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez. However, Rodriguez could be in danger of missing games in the home stretch of the regular season, as he is dealing with a troubling upper-body injury that caused him to exit early Thursday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics on the road.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols receives special message from Reggie Jackson after 700th career home run

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols made history on Friday night, becoming just the fourth player ever to join the 700 home run club, which consists of only Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, and now, Pujols. The reactions and messages have been non-stop since he went deep at Dodger Stadium, where none other than Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson, sent a special message to Pujols:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Shohei Ohtani’s reaction to former teammate Albert Pujols hitting 700th home run

The legend of Albert Pujols has grown even more. The St. Louis Cardinals icon joined the 700 home run club, making him only the fourth to do so in MLB history. He received well-deserved praise from all over the baseball world, including from Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani and Pujols were teammates together […] The post Shohei Ohtani’s reaction to former teammate Albert Pujols hitting 700th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy