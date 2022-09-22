Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
Yankees fans call Eric Stout 'the biggest coward in baseball' after the Pirates pitcher walks Aaron Judge in the eighth inning... after his team rallied to get him to the plate in bid to tie Roger Maris on 61 home runs
Sometimes, you don't want to be a part of the record books. There are the records you're known for because of something you did. Other times, you're part of the record books because you allowed someone else to write their name there. Take Mike Bacsik for example. Who is Mike...
Yardbarker
Pirates' pitcher who gave up 60th HR to Aaron Judge wants 'cleared out' of record books
On Tuesday night, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season off of Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Wil Crowe to equal a mark famously reached by legend Babe Ruth during the 1927 campaign. It was later learned that Crowe's great-great uncle was Hall of Fame pitcher Red Ruffing, one of Ruth's teammates with the Yankees during the 1930s.
Look: Yankees Fans Are Furious With The Pirates Tonight
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is one home run away from tying Roger Maris' mark of 61, but he won't be getting there this evening. Judge had a couple of extra base hits against the Pirates on Wednesday night, but no home runs. He was walked on four straight balls in his final at-bat of the night.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill
Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.
Aaron Judge still seeking 61 as Yankees battle Red Sox
Aaron Judge remains at 60 homers but keeps getting on base — and the New York Yankees keep winning. On
Yankees designate INF/OF Miguel Andujar for assignment
Andujar is still just 27, but after a near-Rookie of the Year campaign in 2018, his Yankees career never recovered from a shoulder injury in 2019 and the subsequent rise of Gio Urshela at third base.
ESPN
Red Sox come into matchup against the Yankees on losing streak
LINE: Yankees -169, Red Sox +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox, on a three-game losing streak, take on the New York Yankees. New York has a 54-22 record at home and a 92-58 record overall. The Yankees have gone 55-23 in games when they record eight or more hits.
Yardbarker
Yankees rally to beat Red Sox, Aaron Judge remains shy of record
Aaron Judge remained at 60 homers and the surging New York Yankees beat the visiting Boston Red Sox, 5-4, Friday night. The Yankees (92-58) won on a two-out RBI single in the eighth by Jose Trevino after pinch hitter Harrison Bader walked and reached third on Matt Strahm's throwing error on a stolen base attempt.
