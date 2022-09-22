ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 18

Guest
2d ago

No man has the right or should have the power over a woman’s body. If men want to stop unwanted pregnancies they should have their male children undergo a vasectomy they can be reversed. See how ridiculous that is?

Reply(1)
2
Related
12 News

Arizona's 15-week abortion was set to take effect Saturday

ARIZONA, USA — UPDATE: Arizona judge rules the state can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years. ----------------------------------------- A new Arizona law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy takes effect Saturday as a judge weighs a request to allow a pre-statehood law that outlaws nearly all abortions to be enforced.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Pima County, AZ
Elections
Pima County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
KOLD-TV

New law takes effect, changing some AZ teacher training requirements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is the fourth-worst state in the country for teachers, according to a study out this week from WalletHub. It takes into account things like pay, student ratio, and spending per student. So, it’s no surprise that the national teacher shortage is even more...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New Arizona education laws go into effect on Saturday

Video shows police surrounding a 7-Eleven near and escorting people out. Man once dubbed "Pregnant Man" living quiet life in Arizona. Aside from Thomas Beatie’s finance career, he also dabbles in the world of acting. City of Phoenix files to dismiss homeless encampment suit. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Legislature#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Election Local#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Kold News#Highground Public Affairs#Planned Parenthood#Democratic#Republicans
KTAR.com

Prop 309 to add new requirements for voting by mail and in person in Arizona

An initiative on the November ballot would make changes to the way Arizonans vote by mail and in person. Proposition 309 would require voters to include either their state-issued ID number, such as a driver’s license or the last four digits of their social security number and their birthday on their mail-in ballot to prove their identity. Right now, only a signature is required.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Save our Schools group temporarily halts universal vouchers in Arizona

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The public education activist group Save Our Schools announced Friday they have collected just over 141,700 signatures on petitions to halt a universal school voucher law passed by the Republican-led state legislature this summer. The group will...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
prescottenews.com

Randy Miller, Arizona Director, Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officer’s Association, to Speak to Yavapai Conservatives

The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that Mr. Randy Miller, Director of the Arizona chapter of the Constitutional Sheriffs And Peace Officers Association, will speak at their monthly meeting this Saturday, September 24th, in Chino Valley. The meeting is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Kari Lake’s claims against opponent Katie Hobbs proved false

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, took to social media this week, baiting the promise of a political bombshell against Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs. Now, the bombshell is blowing up and sparking new questions. Lake hurled accusations at Hobbs in a 3-minute video posted on Twitter...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?

Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona voters to decide if they want another elected official at State Capitol

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a question Arizona voters will soon have to answer: Do they want another high-ranking elected official at the state capitol?. State Senator J.D. Mesnard (R-Chandler) wants Arizonans to say yes. He is the sponsor of Prop 131, a November ballot initiative that would create the new position Lieutenant Governor of Arizona. The Lt. Governor would be of the same party as candidates running for Governor, and they would run on the same ticket.
ARIZONA STATE
redriverradio.org

Where the Colorado River crisis is hitting home

LAS VEGAS — These days it can feel almost cliche to throw around the word Dystopian. But it's hard not to use it while standing on the narrow road crossing the Hoover Dam as tourists gawk at the hulking structure's exposed columns that for decades were underwater. "It's amazing...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy