PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a question Arizona voters will soon have to answer: Do they want another high-ranking elected official at the state capitol?. State Senator J.D. Mesnard (R-Chandler) wants Arizonans to say yes. He is the sponsor of Prop 131, a November ballot initiative that would create the new position Lieutenant Governor of Arizona. The Lt. Governor would be of the same party as candidates running for Governor, and they would run on the same ticket.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO