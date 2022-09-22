ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
MiddleEasy

Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC

Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
UFC
mmanews.com

Bellator Wants Silva/Fedor Superfight Amid Recent Developments

It appears that Anderson Silva has one more MMA fight in him, and it might be against one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. Since parting ways with the UFC, Silva has put together a solid run as a boxer, knocking out Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., en route to a marquee matchup with YouTube boxer Jake Paul. It has been a refreshing resurgence from a former champion that found himself losing 7 of his last 10 fights in the UFC, with the bout against Ortiz even resulting in his first knockout since his fight with Stephan Bonnar, all the way back in 2012.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mackenzie Dern
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Wins Via “What Was That??” Submission

MMA fighter Saykhan Uzbiev submitted Zurab Bunakhaev in jaw-dropping fashion at ACA Young Eagles 28 on Saturday. Uzbiev and Bunakhaev fought in a featherweight preliminary bout at ACA Young Eagles 28 in Chechnya, RU. The fight was one of an astounding 26 bouts on the card. While Uzbiev vs. Bunakhaev...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’

Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul

Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez blasts Canelo Alvarez for not fighting him

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez is angry that he’s won two WBC super middleweight title eliminators and also captured the WBC interim 168-lb title in hopes of getting a title shot against champion Canelo Alvarez but it’s not happened. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) says he was told each...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lfa#Strawweight#Combat#Mma#Brazilian#Bjj
mmanews.com

Silva To UFC Pay Complainers: “You Signed The Contract?”

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has come to the defense of Dana White and the promotion with regards to the polarizing fighter pay debate. Not many topics split opinion and consistently remain on the mainstream MMA agenda quite like the fighter pay discussion does. While the sport’s premier promotion has grown at an immense rate across the past decade, both globally and financially, many fighters and pundits don’t believe that the athletes competing inside the Octagon have benefitted from that like they should.
UFC
mmanews.com

Reality TV Star Details Nasty Jaw Injury After First MMA Fight

Married At First Sight star Mikey Pembroke had to undergo emergency surgery following his first MMA fight and victory last weekend. The 31-year-old Pembroke, of MAFS fame, defeated his opponent at an Alta / Wake Your Warrior event. Wake Your Warrior was previously known as Wimp 2 Warrior, a 20-week program that transforms ordinary people into MMA fighters.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter KOs Opponent After Jaw-Dropping Exchanges

MMA fighter Adam Vigil wrapped up one of the most exciting rounds of the year you’ll see in MMA with a wild knockout at LFA 142. Vigil and Manatua Lemaire opened up the main card of LFA 142 on Friday in Prior Lake, MN. The two middleweights fought in a 190lb catchweight bout after a pair of withdrawals from Lemaire’s previously scheduled opponents.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
mmanews.com

Former Title Challenger Sara McMann Has Parted Ways With The UFC

Former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Sara McMann is a free agent. One of the longest-tenured UFC bantamweight fighters on the roster, Sara McMann has decided to test free agency. News of McMann’s removal from the UFC roster was met with shock by some fans because of the timing of the departure.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Cris Cyborg dismisses potential UFC comeback: ‘That chapter is closed’

Cris Cyborg is leaving the door open for a return to mixed martial arts (MMA) ahead of her professional boxing debut this weekend, but don’t ever expect the combat legend to step foot inside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Octagon ever again. Cyborg, who is widely considered one...
UFC
mmanews.com

Archives: Aljamain Sterling Considering Hiatus From UFC Career (2015)

On this day seven years ago, Aljamain Sterling considered walking away from the sport of MMA indefinitely. In the following article from 2015, we revisit Aljamain Sterling’s deliberation of changing career paths after not being able to find an opponent. As it happens, Sterling isn’t the only fighter who considered retirement after going without an opponent for too long.
UFC
mmanews.com

Silva Gives Update On MMA Status, Names Possible Final Fight

It appears as though Anderson Silva hasn’t entirely shut the door on returning to MMA, and he’s even considered the location for his final fight. The 47-year-old is currently scheduled to compete against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on October 29 in Glendale, Arizona. Although his post-UFC boxing career has gone well so far, there’s no doubt that fans would be interested in the former UFC middleweight champion returning to MMA.
GLENDALE, AZ
mmanews.com

Cejudo Criticizes Chimaev For Dismissing Future Whittaker Fight

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has questioned Khamzat Chimaev‘s decision to dismiss the idea of facing Robert Whittaker down the line. At UFC 279, Chimaev further cemented his dominance inside the Octagon with a fast submission victory over Kevin Holland. But whilst he added another win to his unblemished record, the result was clouded over by a sizable weight miss that saw his planned headliner with Nate Diaz fall through.
UFC
mmanews.com

Paulo Costa Recalls Desk Job Pre-MMA

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa recently recalled his time working as an IT consultant prior to a full transition to mixed martial arts. Nowadays, Costa has gained a reputation as a brutal knockout artist who’s cemented a place towards the top of the 185-pound division on MMA’s biggest stage. To accomplish that, the Brazilian went 13-0, including a perfect five-fight start to his career inside the Octagon.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy