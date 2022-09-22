Read full article on original website
Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC
Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
Yardbarker
Joe Rogan: ‘It’s in My Contract’ to Quit Working for UFC if Dana White Leaves
If Dana White goes, so does Joe Rogan. The longtime UFC commentator revealed on "The Joe Rogan Experience” that his time with the Las Vegas-based promotion will come to an end when White steps down. “If Dana leaves, I’m gone,” Rogan said (via MMAjunkie.com). “It’s in my contract.”...
Yoel Romero def. Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 285: Best photos
Check out these photos from Yoel Romero’s knockout victory over Melvin Manhoef in the co-main event of Bellator 285 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. (Photos courtesy of Lucas Noonan, Bellator MMA)
mmanews.com
Bellator Wants Silva/Fedor Superfight Amid Recent Developments
It appears that Anderson Silva has one more MMA fight in him, and it might be against one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. Since parting ways with the UFC, Silva has put together a solid run as a boxer, knocking out Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., en route to a marquee matchup with YouTube boxer Jake Paul. It has been a refreshing resurgence from a former champion that found himself losing 7 of his last 10 fights in the UFC, with the bout against Ortiz even resulting in his first knockout since his fight with Stephan Bonnar, all the way back in 2012.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Wins Via “What Was That??” Submission
MMA fighter Saykhan Uzbiev submitted Zurab Bunakhaev in jaw-dropping fashion at ACA Young Eagles 28 on Saturday. Uzbiev and Bunakhaev fought in a featherweight preliminary bout at ACA Young Eagles 28 in Chechnya, RU. The fight was one of an astounding 26 bouts on the card. While Uzbiev vs. Bunakhaev...
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’
Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul
Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez blasts Canelo Alvarez for not fighting him
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez is angry that he’s won two WBC super middleweight title eliminators and also captured the WBC interim 168-lb title in hopes of getting a title shot against champion Canelo Alvarez but it’s not happened. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) says he was told each...
mmanews.com
Silva To UFC Pay Complainers: “You Signed The Contract?”
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has come to the defense of Dana White and the promotion with regards to the polarizing fighter pay debate. Not many topics split opinion and consistently remain on the mainstream MMA agenda quite like the fighter pay discussion does. While the sport’s premier promotion has grown at an immense rate across the past decade, both globally and financially, many fighters and pundits don’t believe that the athletes competing inside the Octagon have benefitted from that like they should.
mmanews.com
Reality TV Star Details Nasty Jaw Injury After First MMA Fight
Married At First Sight star Mikey Pembroke had to undergo emergency surgery following his first MMA fight and victory last weekend. The 31-year-old Pembroke, of MAFS fame, defeated his opponent at an Alta / Wake Your Warrior event. Wake Your Warrior was previously known as Wimp 2 Warrior, a 20-week program that transforms ordinary people into MMA fighters.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter KOs Opponent After Jaw-Dropping Exchanges
MMA fighter Adam Vigil wrapped up one of the most exciting rounds of the year you’ll see in MMA with a wild knockout at LFA 142. Vigil and Manatua Lemaire opened up the main card of LFA 142 on Friday in Prior Lake, MN. The two middleweights fought in a 190lb catchweight bout after a pair of withdrawals from Lemaire’s previously scheduled opponents.
mmanews.com
Former Title Challenger Sara McMann Has Parted Ways With The UFC
Former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Sara McMann is a free agent. One of the longest-tenured UFC bantamweight fighters on the roster, Sara McMann has decided to test free agency. News of McMann’s removal from the UFC roster was met with shock by some fans because of the timing of the departure.
Russian Promotion Punch Club Takes MMA to The Absurd with Phone Booth Fights And Car Jiu-Jitsu
Russian combat sports promotion Punch Club is taking the expression ‘fighting in a phone booth‘ literally with its oddly entertaining trend of having fighters compete against one another in unique locations. The organization first started gaining attention online for ‘Punch Box’, a series of fights featuring two competitors...
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg dismisses potential UFC comeback: ‘That chapter is closed’
Cris Cyborg is leaving the door open for a return to mixed martial arts (MMA) ahead of her professional boxing debut this weekend, but don’t ever expect the combat legend to step foot inside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Octagon ever again. Cyborg, who is widely considered one...
mmanews.com
Archives: Aljamain Sterling Considering Hiatus From UFC Career (2015)
On this day seven years ago, Aljamain Sterling considered walking away from the sport of MMA indefinitely. In the following article from 2015, we revisit Aljamain Sterling’s deliberation of changing career paths after not being able to find an opponent. As it happens, Sterling isn’t the only fighter who considered retirement after going without an opponent for too long.
mmanews.com
Silva Gives Update On MMA Status, Names Possible Final Fight
It appears as though Anderson Silva hasn’t entirely shut the door on returning to MMA, and he’s even considered the location for his final fight. The 47-year-old is currently scheduled to compete against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on October 29 in Glendale, Arizona. Although his post-UFC boxing career has gone well so far, there’s no doubt that fans would be interested in the former UFC middleweight champion returning to MMA.
mmanews.com
Cejudo Criticizes Chimaev For Dismissing Future Whittaker Fight
Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has questioned Khamzat Chimaev‘s decision to dismiss the idea of facing Robert Whittaker down the line. At UFC 279, Chimaev further cemented his dominance inside the Octagon with a fast submission victory over Kevin Holland. But whilst he added another win to his unblemished record, the result was clouded over by a sizable weight miss that saw his planned headliner with Nate Diaz fall through.
mmanews.com
Paulo Costa Recalls Desk Job Pre-MMA
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa recently recalled his time working as an IT consultant prior to a full transition to mixed martial arts. Nowadays, Costa has gained a reputation as a brutal knockout artist who’s cemented a place towards the top of the 185-pound division on MMA’s biggest stage. To accomplish that, the Brazilian went 13-0, including a perfect five-fight start to his career inside the Octagon.
