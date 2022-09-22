Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Ramon Urias operating second base on Friday
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Ramon Urias is batting second in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Urias will man second base after Rougned Odor was rested in Baltimore. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Urquidy, our models project Urias to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Colorado's Ezequiel Tovar starting at shortstop on Friday
Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Tovar will handle shortstop duties after Alan Trejo was moved to second base and Ryan McMahon was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Sean Manaea, our models project Tovar to score 6.4 FanDuel points...
Yardbarker
Logan Webb, Giants shut down Rockies' bats
Logan Webb didn't allow a hit for the first 5 1/3 innings, Wilmer Flores had three hits and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1 in Denver on Wednesday night. Brandon Crawford, Austin Wynns, Joc Pederson and LaMonte Wade Jr. had two hits each for San Francisco (72-77),...
Trejo, Tovar lead young Rockies over Padres 4-3 in 10
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres’ playoff progress with a 4-3 victory on Friday night. Randal Grichuk homered and Yonathan Daza added a two-run triple for the last-place Rockies, who started six rookies, including an all-rookie infield. “We’re fiery and we’re energetic and we just want to come up here and produce,” Trejo said. Colorado improved to 7-1 against the Padres at Coors Field and has won 14 of the past 15 meetings in Denver over the past two seasons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' Thursday lineup
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals. Luis Campusano will start behind the dish and hit ninth. Campusano has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Mark Contreras in center field on Friday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Mark Contreras is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Contreras will take over center field after Gilberto Celestino was given the night off. In a matchup against Angels' Shohei Ohtani, our models project Contreras to score 4.6 FanDuel points at the salary of...
FOX Sports
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
Members of Wyoming football's 'Black 14' to be honored by BYU
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Brigham Young University was set Saturday to honor members of the "Black 14," a group of college football players dismissed from the Wyoming team in 1969 after protesting Latter-day Saints church policies. The two players, John Griffin and Mel Hamilton, were scheduled to light the huge...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Alan Trejo, Rockies post walk-off win over Padres
Alan Trejo's RBI single with one out in the 10th inning gave the Colorado Rockies a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday night in Denver. Randal Grichuk homered among his two hits, Yonathan Daza also had two hits and Daniel Bard (6-4) pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the win for Colorado. The Rockies (65-86) ended a four-game losing streak.
numberfire.com
Cubs rest Franmil Reyes on Friday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Reyes will sit on the bench after Jared Young was picked as Chicago's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 260 batted balls this season, Reyes has recorded a 11.5% barrel rate and a .275 expected...
Comments / 0