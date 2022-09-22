Read full article on original website
Steve
1d ago
propaganda article.Biden declared war on American oil his 1st day in stolen office. Fuel doubled well before Bidens Ukraine war.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Arizona motorcyclists now able to pass through traffic when riding on the streets
Senate Bill 1273 will allow Arizona motorcyclists to filter through lanes effective as of Saturday September 24, although there are some exceptions. The post Arizona motorcyclists now able to pass through traffic when riding on the streets appeared first on KYMA.
azbigmedia.com
Will Arizona see a recession? Here’s what experts say
Arizona State University economist Dennis Hoffman is fascinated by weather. In a different life, he’s an oceanographer, focused on running simulation models to predict weather patterns or events. Instead, Hoffman’s reality is grounded in numbers, although forecasting is a major part of his career. As an economist, Hoffman runs business cycle models to predict the state of the economy. So, what’s the economic forecast? And will Arizona see a recession?
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
KOLD-TV
New law takes effect, changing some AZ teacher training requirements
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is the fourth-worst state in the country for teachers, according to a study out this week from WalletHub. It takes into account things like pay, student ratio, and spending per student. So, it’s no surprise that the national teacher shortage is even more...
AZFamily
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
redriverradio.org
Where the Colorado River crisis is hitting home
LAS VEGAS — These days it can feel almost cliche to throw around the word Dystopian. But it's hard not to use it while standing on the narrow road crossing the Hoover Dam as tourists gawk at the hulking structure's exposed columns that for decades were underwater. "It's amazing...
KOLD-TV
StretchLab opens in Marana
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new fitness studio celebrated its grand opening in Marana on Friday morning, Sept. 23. StretchLab, which offers one-on-one stretch sessions, opened its doors at 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Ed Honea. According to a news release,...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Two detained near scene at River, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 700 West Competition Road after someone reported shots fired. Two people were detained, authorities said.
This three-mile stretch of I-10 is Arizona's most 'dangerous' for crashes
PHOENIX — A three-mile stretch near the heart of downtown Phoenix is among one of the most dangerous stretches of road for drivers in the Valley, according to data from the Arizona Department of Transportation. The stretch near the downtown "mini-stack" where the I-10 intersects with SR-51 and Loop...
Aviation job demand thrives in Southern Arizona
According to Pima Community College’s Aviation Program, nearly 800,000 new airline maintenance technicians will be needed in the next 20 years
KOLD-TV
Officers with guns drawn spotted near River, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a KOLD photographer at the scene, TPD officers were spotted with their guns drawn and West Competition Drive was closed in the area. A source told...
KOLD-TV
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than two dozen laws will go into effect on Saturday, Sept. 24, 90 days after the legislature ended its session. The one with the most attention appears to be SB 1164, which bans abortion after 15 weeks unless the mother’s life is at risk.
Candidates for top Arizona election job meet face-to-face in debate
A Republican lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies sparred with the Democrat who helped oversee the 2020 election in Maricopa County in a debate as they each seek the state’s top elections post.
KTAR.com
Arizona man sentenced to over 2 years for straw purchasing 82 firearms
PHOENIX — An Arizona City man was arrested earlier this month for straw purchasing firearms intended for Mexico, authorities said. From September 2020 until June 2021, 23-year-old Jorge Zuniga-Aguilera purchased at least 82 firearms from Arizona gun stores. One of the weapons was found as a murder weapon of...
9 Arizona Eateries Land On Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots In The US'
Yelp released a list of the top 100 taco spots in the US.
AZFamily
Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Flood Watch in effect in Arizona
Another interest rate hike is coming, and it's going to burn a hole in your wallet. More than 25% of Arizona's teaching positions are still vacant, data shows. It's a crisis in the classroom as the state grips with hundreds of open teaching positions. Phoenix-area food banks cope with growing...
KOLD-TV
Man hit by vehicle on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle in Tucson late Friday, Sept. 23. Tucson police say the incident took place near the intersection of West 22nd Street and South 10th Avenue. Drivers are asked to find an alternate...
