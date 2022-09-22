ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Steve
1d ago

propaganda article.Biden declared war on American oil his 1st day in stolen office. Fuel doubled well before Bidens Ukraine war.

KOLD-TV

StretchLab opens in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new fitness studio celebrated its grand opening in Marana on Friday morning, Sept. 23. StretchLab, which offers one-on-one stretch sessions, opened its doors at 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Ed Honea. According to a news release,...
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Two detained near scene at River, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 700 West Competition Road after someone reported shots fired. Two people were detained, authorities said.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Officers with guns drawn spotted near River, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a KOLD photographer at the scene, TPD officers were spotted with their guns drawn and West Competition Drive was closed in the area. A source told...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to over 2 years for straw purchasing 82 firearms

PHOENIX — An Arizona City man was arrested earlier this month for straw purchasing firearms intended for Mexico, authorities said. From September 2020 until June 2021, 23-year-old Jorge Zuniga-Aguilera purchased at least 82 firearms from Arizona gun stores. One of the weapons was found as a murder weapon of...
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Flood Watch in effect in Arizona

Another interest rate hike is coming, and it's going to burn a hole in your wallet. More than 25% of Arizona's teaching positions are still vacant, data shows. It's a crisis in the classroom as the state grips with hundreds of open teaching positions. Phoenix-area food banks cope with growing...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Man hit by vehicle on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle in Tucson late Friday, Sept. 23. Tucson police say the incident took place near the intersection of West 22nd Street and South 10th Avenue. Drivers are asked to find an alternate...
TUCSON, AZ

