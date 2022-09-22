Read full article on original website
Orange Leader
Orange County youth encouraged to enter Food & Craft Project Contest
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension invites all Orange County youth ages 8-18 enrolled in a public, private or homeschool to enter the annual Food & Craft Project Contest. The contest will be in conjunction with the Orange County Livestock Show Oct. 7 and 8 at Tin Top 2 Arena in Orange.
Orange Leader
West Orange details trash collection increases, reasons why it was needed
WEST ORANGE — Trash fees are going up in West Orange. Effective Oct. 1, the city announced the rates for trash collection are increasing for residential and commercial customers. The new rates were unanimously approved this month by the City Council. In 2021, the City’s contractor raised the rates...
Couple whose works impacted Beaumont’s Old Town to be honored in double memorial service in Georgia
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas community and beyond are mourning the loss of a beloved couple whose story started in Georgia and made it's way to Beaumont. George Francis Blake II and Bobbie Dene Berry Guyett Blake met and fell in love in high school at the Bradwell Institute in Georgia.
Orange Leader
Hungry? Pumpkin pie eating contest at Orangetober Festival is for you.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is sponsoring a pumpkin pie eating contest at the Orangetober Festival. The contest starts at noon Oct. 8. The City of Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting the 2nd annual Orangetober Festival. This event will be held Oct. 7-9 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange.
Orange Leader
Get involved in the arts by joining the Lutcher Theater Service Guild
The Lutcher Theater invites individuals interested in getting involved with the arts to attend the annual Service Guild Membership Drive Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Lutcher Theater, 3rd Floor Lobby, located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange. The drive is open to the public and all are invited....
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — There was Fifth Street in Orange before the malls
Those who have only lived in Orange since the late 1960s have no idea what a thriving business district the three blocks of Fifth Street between Division Avenue on the south and Green Avenue on the north were before “The Fire.”. On March 14, 1963, a fire that was...
Pat’s of Henderson In Lake Charles Announces New Hours
A few weeks ago, we announced that legendary Lake Charles restaurant Pat's Of Henderson has reopened its doors over two years after hurricane Laura damaged the iconic restaurant. The restaurant opened at the beginning of August with limited hours. That was because they renovated the entire restaurant and had to...
The Latest Info On Invest 98-L For Lake Charles, Louisiana
The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 98-L an 80% chance of forming into a named storm and becoming Hurricane Hermine when it enters the Gulf. Meteorologists are saying that the storm could enter the Gulf of Mexico by this coming Sunday or Monday. Gulf Coast Storm Center shows the...
Orange Leader
Lamar State College Orange opens up Gator Food Pantry
Lamar State College Orange opened Gator Food Pantry this week, in conjunction with the Salvation Army of Orange, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank. The goal of the pantry is to serve the Gator Family members who may be in need. It is open to all LSCO students, faculty and...
kjas.com
Recently foreclosed Wiergate home has burned, fire labeled as suspicious
Burkeville and Trout Creek volunteer firefighters worked overnight and into the morning with no sleep on a large house fire. Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth said it was reported shortly after midnight Wednesday morning on County Road 1082 near Wiergate, and he is labeling the fire as suspicious. According to...
MySanAntonio
Catfish Cabin to reopen under new name, ownership
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Lumberton restaurant Catfish Cabin has changed ownership and been renamed. Tia Juanitas owner Ricky Martinez purchased the restaurant a few months ago and kept it open as Catfish Cabin for about six weeks before closing for a remodel. Martinez...
US Army Corps of Engineers spearheading Port Arthur Project to reduce risk of storm surges, flood damage
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Project leaders met with residents Thursday to discuss the impact of these new flood protection measures on their properties. The $863 million project is being worked on by the US Army Corps of Engineers and Drainage District 7. Their objective is to reduce...
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
Port Arthur News
Legendary lawyer Walter Umphrey’s induction highlights legendary Museum of the Gulf Coast event
The Museum of the Gulf Coast is inducting Walter Umphrey into the Notable People Hall of Fame this weekend. The induction is at 2 p.m. Saturday and also features three inductions into the Sports Hall of Fame. Sports Hall honorees include Mike Simpson, Jason Tyner and Jeff Granger. Umphrey, who...
$1B bond for new Beaumont West End neighborhood to be voted on by only 1 or 2 people in November
BEAUMONT, Texas — A proposed bond that would bring a new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End will be the city’s first ever municipal management district, if passed. The plot of land is between Dowlen Road, Delaware Street and Gladys Avenue. The bond totals almost one billion dollars,...
Orange Leader
Orange County Elections Office temporarily moves locations
The Orange County Elections Office has been temporarily moved. Judge John Gothia said the move is to 106 Border Street inside of the Adult Probation Office due to maintenance issues within the building. The phone number to the office remains the same 409-882-7973. Office hours remain the same: open from...
kjas.com
Work truck goes up in flames
A late Friday afternoon fire destroyed a work truck, but fortunately a tractor and trailer were saved. It happened at about 4:30 at the corner of Mayo & McQueen Streets in northeast Jasper. Jasper firefighters found the engine compartment and cab of the truck completely engulfed in flames upon their...
kjas.com
Limb hits pick up truck breaking windshield
There was a tense moment for a Jasper man on Wednesday afternoon when a limb apparently fell from a log truck and hit the windshield of the pick up truck he was driving. Tony Richards of Jasper said he was headed west on Highway 190 in his late model pick up truck when a chunk of wood fell from a log truck and hit the windshield.
Beaumont Police Department 911 dispatch center urgently looking to fill positions
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department’s 911 dispatch center is looking for people to apply for their five open positions. It’s an important job and the work environment can be high-pressure, but those who work as a dispatcher say the career is rewarding. Dispatch Supervisor Shawn...
'Doing it out of love' : Port Arthur ISD unanimously votes to install vape detectors in bathrooms at all campuses
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — New devices that could soon be coming to all Port Arthur Independent School District campuses will make it harder for students to vape at school. District officials believe vaping can negatively affect students' health. Some vapes contain nicotine and a slew of other harmful chemicals.
