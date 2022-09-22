ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Orange Leader

Hungry? Pumpkin pie eating contest at Orangetober Festival is for you.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is sponsoring a pumpkin pie eating contest at the Orangetober Festival. The contest starts at noon Oct. 8. The City of Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting the 2nd annual Orangetober Festival. This event will be held Oct. 7-9 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
Orange County, TX
Orange Leader

Get involved in the arts by joining the Lutcher Theater Service Guild

The Lutcher Theater invites individuals interested in getting involved with the arts to attend the annual Service Guild Membership Drive Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Lutcher Theater, 3rd Floor Lobby, located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange. The drive is open to the public and all are invited....
ORANGE, TX
92.9 THE LAKE

Pat’s of Henderson In Lake Charles Announces New Hours

A few weeks ago, we announced that legendary Lake Charles restaurant Pat's Of Henderson has reopened its doors over two years after hurricane Laura damaged the iconic restaurant. The restaurant opened at the beginning of August with limited hours. That was because they renovated the entire restaurant and had to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

The Latest Info On Invest 98-L For Lake Charles, Louisiana

The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 98-L an 80% chance of forming into a named storm and becoming Hurricane Hermine when it enters the Gulf. Meteorologists are saying that the storm could enter the Gulf of Mexico by this coming Sunday or Monday. Gulf Coast Storm Center shows the...
Orange Leader

Lamar State College Orange opens up Gator Food Pantry

Lamar State College Orange opened Gator Food Pantry this week, in conjunction with the Salvation Army of Orange, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank. The goal of the pantry is to serve the Gator Family members who may be in need. It is open to all LSCO students, faculty and...
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Recently foreclosed Wiergate home has burned, fire labeled as suspicious

Burkeville and Trout Creek volunteer firefighters worked overnight and into the morning with no sleep on a large house fire. Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth said it was reported shortly after midnight Wednesday morning on County Road 1082 near Wiergate, and he is labeling the fire as suspicious. According to...
BURKEVILLE, TX
MySanAntonio

Catfish Cabin to reopen under new name, ownership

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Lumberton restaurant Catfish Cabin has changed ownership and been renamed. Tia Juanitas owner Ricky Martinez purchased the restaurant a few months ago and kept it open as Catfish Cabin for about six weeks before closing for a remodel. Martinez...
LUMBERTON, TX
107 JAMZ

Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?

When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Orange Leader

Orange County Elections Office temporarily moves locations

The Orange County Elections Office has been temporarily moved. Judge John Gothia said the move is to 106 Border Street inside of the Adult Probation Office due to maintenance issues within the building. The phone number to the office remains the same 409-882-7973. Office hours remain the same: open from...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Work truck goes up in flames

A late Friday afternoon fire destroyed a work truck, but fortunately a tractor and trailer were saved. It happened at about 4:30 at the corner of Mayo & McQueen Streets in northeast Jasper. Jasper firefighters found the engine compartment and cab of the truck completely engulfed in flames upon their...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Limb hits pick up truck breaking windshield

There was a tense moment for a Jasper man on Wednesday afternoon when a limb apparently fell from a log truck and hit the windshield of the pick up truck he was driving. Tony Richards of Jasper said he was headed west on Highway 190 in his late model pick up truck when a chunk of wood fell from a log truck and hit the windshield.
JASPER, TX

