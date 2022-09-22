ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Racer women’s inaugural Valley schedule announced

MURRAY — On Dec. 30, the Murray State women’s basketball team officially embarks on a new era as they open their first season in the Missouri Valley conference at home against Illinois-Chicago. The opener is part of a 20-game league schedule announced by the Valley Thursday. Following the...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer tennis travels to Central Arkansas invite

MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis gets their second round of fall action started on Friday when they head to Central Arkansas for a weekend invitational on Friday and Saturday in Conway, Arkansas. The Racers won two of their first three matches last week with wins over Western Kentucky and Austin Peay.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Christian comes back to beat Tigers

HOPKINSVILLE — With less than seven minutes left in the third quarter Friday night, Murray High seemed to be in great shape to pick up its third win of the season. Then, the Tigers learned a valuable lesson — never let the best athlete on the field find a groove. That is exactly what Christian County quarterback Jordan Miles, among the best pure athletes in western Kentucky, did as he helped score three of the four touchdowns with which he was involved after the Tigers had taken a two-score lead to carry the Colonels to a 34-20 come-from-behind win at the Stadium of Champions.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Marshall comeback denies Lakers No. 1 seed

DRAFFENVILLE— Twice, Thursday night, Calloway County’s boys soccer team seemed to have the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 2nd District Tournament in its grasp. The first time came in the opening 10 minutes, when the Lakers stunned host Marshall County with two goals and seemed to have caught the perennial state power flat on its feet on its senior night. The Marshals, as expected, snapped out of its funk and responded, taking a lead in the second half.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Hardy nets first career goal for Racers, not enough against Belmont

MURRAY —Mary Hardy’s first career goal highlighted the afternoon for Murray State as the Racers fell 3-1 to Belmont on Thursday afternoon at Cutchin Field in the debut game for the Missouri Valley Conference. MSU falls to 0-1 in MVC play on the year. The Racers got the...
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Benefit rodeo in Mayfield October 1-2

The Northeast Regional rodeo finals are coming to the Mayfield-Graves County fairgrounds on October 1 and 2. All proceeds from the rodeo will benefit the efforts of Micah Seavers in west Kentucky tornado relief, and in eastern Kentucky flood relief. The Saturday session starts at 7 pm, and Sunday at...
MAYFIELD, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Special teams issues hamper Lakers in loss at MNH

MADISONVILLE — Calloway County was more than competitive late in the first quarter of its Kentucky Class 4A 1st District football opener Friday night against host Madisonville-North Hopkins. The Lakers were trailing by only five points and had a chance to take the lead. However, four bad plays on...
MADISONVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Lakers begin district play with road journey to Madisonville

MURRAY — A brutal early schedule is behind them and now, Head Coach Chris Champion’s Calloway County Lakers turn their attention toward their four Class 4A District 1 games. The Lakers’ quest for a playoff berth begins Friday with a visit to Madisonville to meet the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons.
MADISONVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racers, Panthers each want first win come Saturday at Stewart

MURRAY — When two football teams that have not won a game yet meet, the result is usually a very competitive and intense contest. That is what is being anticipated Saturday at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray. Host Murray State is 0-3 against a very tough schedule, and that has been made harder to swallow by yet another rash of early-season injuries to key players.
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Three local high schools take home College Success Award

Three local high schools have been named as winners of the College Success Award from GreatSchools, the leading nonprofit providing school information to parents. The award recognizes schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college. In western Kentucky, Marshall County High School, McCracken County High School,...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

KORT acquires Murray’s Physical Medicine Services

MURRAY – Kentucky Orthopedic Rehab Team (KORT) recently announced it has partnered with Dr. Scott Winkler and Physical Medicine Services to continue services in Murray. Physical Medicine Services is now KORT Physical Therapy. “KORT Physical Therapy is pleased to be part of the Murray community, along with Winkler and...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Sept. 23, 2022

Larry Ray Robinson, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray. He was born March 17, 1955, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the owner and operator of Interstate Filter & Supply Company, and a member of First United Methodist...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray Bait and Outdoors under new ownership

MURRAY – After 45 years in business, the previous owner of the Murray Bait and Outdoors has sold the business to the owners of Lynnhurst Family Resort. Martha Gardner said she and her late husband, Fred, who died five years ago, bought the business in December 1973, and they opened it in January 1974.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

WKRECC completes 40th Home Uplift renovation

HARDIN – West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation (WKRECC), along with partners TVA EnergyRight, Purchase Area Development District and The Murray Bank, recently celebrated the 40th Home Uplift energy renovation for qualifying area residents. Ann Darnall, the owner of the 40th home uplifted, has been a member of WKRECC...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Datebook Sep 22, 2022

Constitution Day will be presented Monday, Sept. 19, in the Curris Center Theater and through Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/Constitution Day 2022. The first session is from 9:30-10:20 a.m. on “An Interview with the Founding Fathers;” from 10:30-11:20 a.m. “Church and State after ‘Shurleff v. City of Boston’” will be presented; the third session is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on “Relic: The American Constitution in Comparative Perspective;” the fourth session is from 12:30-1:20 p.m. on “Non-Delegation and Major Questions Doctrines in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency;” and the final session is from 1:30-2:20 p.m. on “The Ascent of Originalism on the U.S. Supreme Court: Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.” The programs are open to the public.
MURRAY, KY

