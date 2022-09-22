Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Special teams issues hamper Lakers in loss at MNH
MADISONVILLE — Calloway County was more than competitive late in the first quarter of its Kentucky Class 4A 1st District football opener Friday night against host Madisonville-North Hopkins. The Lakers were trailing by only five points and had a chance to take the lead. However, four bad plays on...
Murray Ledger & Times
Marshall comeback denies Lakers No. 1 seed
DRAFFENVILLE— Twice, Thursday night, Calloway County’s boys soccer team seemed to have the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 2nd District Tournament in its grasp. The first time came in the opening 10 minutes, when the Lakers stunned host Marshall County with two goals and seemed to have caught the perennial state power flat on its feet on its senior night. The Marshals, as expected, snapped out of its funk and responded, taking a lead in the second half.
Murray Ledger & Times
Christian comes back to beat Tigers
HOPKINSVILLE — With less than seven minutes left in the third quarter Friday night, Murray High seemed to be in great shape to pick up its third win of the season. Then, the Tigers learned a valuable lesson — never let the best athlete on the field find a groove. That is exactly what Christian County quarterback Jordan Miles, among the best pure athletes in western Kentucky, did as he helped score three of the four touchdowns with which he was involved after the Tigers had taken a two-score lead to carry the Colonels to a 34-20 come-from-behind win at the Stadium of Champions.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray High heads to All ‘A’; Lady Tigers seek more success in Frankfort
MURRAY — Murray High’s soccer girls have had success at the Kentucky All “A” Classic State Tournament. Three times, they have reached the title match. Every time, it has been Owensboro Catholic that has defeated the Lady Tigers — 2017, 2016 and 2014 — with the 2016 loss probably being the most painful, coming by a 3-2 final score.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray High heads to All ‘A’; Tigers must deal with strong NewCath squad
MURRAY — Prior to this season, Murray High Head Boys Soccer Coach Jared Rosa talked about how, eventually, his team would need to deal with some of the more established program in Kentucky in order to be standing above everyone else at the end of the season. In most...
Home Team Friday: Owensboro vs. Ohio County
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Ohio County – 7 Owensboro – 56
Murray Ledger & Times
Hardy nets first career goal for Racers, not enough against Belmont
MURRAY —Mary Hardy’s first career goal highlighted the afternoon for Murray State as the Racers fell 3-1 to Belmont on Thursday afternoon at Cutchin Field in the debut game for the Missouri Valley Conference. MSU falls to 0-1 in MVC play on the year. The Racers got the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women’s inaugural Valley schedule announced
MURRAY — On Dec. 30, the Murray State women’s basketball team officially embarks on a new era as they open their first season in the Missouri Valley conference at home against Illinois-Chicago. The opener is part of a 20-game league schedule announced by the Valley Thursday. Following the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer tennis travels to Central Arkansas invite
MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis gets their second round of fall action started on Friday when they head to Central Arkansas for a weekend invitational on Friday and Saturday in Conway, Arkansas. The Racers won two of their first three matches last week with wins over Western Kentucky and Austin Peay.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers, Panthers each want first win come Saturday at Stewart
MURRAY — When two football teams that have not won a game yet meet, the result is usually a very competitive and intense contest. That is what is being anticipated Saturday at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray. Host Murray State is 0-3 against a very tough schedule, and that has been made harder to swallow by yet another rash of early-season injuries to key players.
Murray Ledger & Times
Kentucky Region 1 Boys Golf Championship; Whitaker advances to sub-sectional
PADUCAH — The popular folk-pop group America wrote the legendary song "Horse with No Name" way back in 1971. However, those words were perfectly suited for Wednesday's 2022 Region 1 Boys Golf Tournament, specifically when it came to the part of "The heat was hot, the ground was dry and the air was full of sound." It was approaching 100 degrees Wednesday at Paxton Park in Paducah, in the midst of a dry spell throughout the area and, along with the unmistakable whack sound of a driver striking the ball, there were also a few "Fores" along the way, even the “gonk” of a spectator being struck by a ball bouncing into the woods.
14news.com
‘It’s traumatic’: Mistaken identity affecting everyday life of EVSC coach
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - His own glory days may be behind him, but Brandon Artis stays in shape. After all, he has to keep with up a bunch of teenagers as head track coach at Memorial High School and assistant football coach at North High School. “For me just being...
wkdzradio.com
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
Ellis Park to be closed for maintenance
Officials from Ellis Park told Eyewitness News that Ellis Park will be closed for Gaming and Simulcasting on September 26.
Dawson Springs man turns tornado debris into art
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The deadly western Kentucky tornado left behind a long path of destruction, but one Dawson Springs resident is using his talents to give new life to the damage. Life since December 10, 2021 has been difficult for Brett Cobb, a lifelong Dawson Springs resident, but following the tragic storm, Cobb […]
Murray Ledger & Times
KORT acquires Murray’s Physical Medicine Services
MURRAY – Kentucky Orthopedic Rehab Team (KORT) recently announced it has partnered with Dr. Scott Winkler and Physical Medicine Services to continue services in Murray. Physical Medicine Services is now KORT Physical Therapy. “KORT Physical Therapy is pleased to be part of the Murray community, along with Winkler and...
Clay Walker Talks About Owensboro Bar-B-Q, a Super 8 Motel and His 2022 Concert Tour
Country music star Clay Walker is coming to Owensboro this weekend and Angel and I had the chance to chat with him about his trip to town. Of course, anyone from Owensboro knows that we lay claim to the title The Bar-B-Q Capital of the World and we'll put our BBQ up against anyone's. Suck it, Memphis. Kansas City who? Well, Clay is from Beaumont, Texas and, when we told him to get ready to try the best BBQ he's ever eaten, he seemed a bit skeptical. See, those Texans think pretty highly of their BBQ too.
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Sept. 23, 2022
Larry Ray Robinson, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray. He was born March 17, 1955, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the owner and operator of Interstate Filter & Supply Company, and a member of First United Methodist...
westkentuckystar.com
Two semis crash, cause 10-mile backup on I-24
Two tractor-trailers collided in a work zone and blocked traffic on I-24 for several hours between Cadiz and Clarksville on Thursday afternoon. Christian County deputies said one semi was stopped at a construction zone at the Fort Campbell overpass where traffic was merging into a single lane when it was rear-ended by another semi.
