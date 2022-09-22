ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray, Eddyville men sentenced for illegal harvest of paddlefish

OXFORD, Miss. – Two Kentucky men, including one Murray resident, were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District...
MURRAY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Missouri State
City
Hazel, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer tennis travels to Central Arkansas invite

MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis gets their second round of fall action started on Friday when they head to Central Arkansas for a weekend invitational on Friday and Saturday in Conway, Arkansas. The Racers won two of their first three matches last week with wins over Western Kentucky and Austin Peay.
MURRAY, KY
WBBJ

Titan Tire celebrates ribbon cutting at Union City facility

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Titan Tire has joined the Obion County Chamber of Commerce. Their quality service and customized products have made Titan International Inc. one of the largest manufacturers. It’s also a global leader of off-the-road tires and wheels. Titan has four facilities, and the Union City...
UNION CITY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Barkers Mill Road Crash

A wreck on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County sent a Hopkinsville woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 10 a.m. 18-year-old Kaylee Kendall was southbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree near the state line. Kendall was...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Robinson
Murray Ledger & Times

Christian comes back to beat Tigers

HOPKINSVILLE — With less than seven minutes left in the third quarter Friday night, Murray High seemed to be in great shape to pick up its third win of the season. Then, the Tigers learned a valuable lesson — never let the best athlete on the field find a groove. That is exactly what Christian County quarterback Jordan Miles, among the best pure athletes in western Kentucky, did as he helped score three of the four touchdowns with which he was involved after the Tigers had taken a two-score lead to carry the Colonels to a 34-20 come-from-behind win at the Stadium of Champions.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

WKRECC completes 40th Home Uplift renovation

HARDIN – West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation (WKRECC), along with partners TVA EnergyRight, Purchase Area Development District and The Murray Bank, recently celebrated the 40th Home Uplift energy renovation for qualifying area residents. Ann Darnall, the owner of the 40th home uplifted, has been a member of WKRECC...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Cleanup at Barbecue on the River

'Make sure you put your trash in the trashcan.' Crew tackles cleanup at Barbecue on the River. The ultimate goal is that the festival safe and welcoming for every visitor. The Paducah Public Works Department says it's confident its personnel can make that happen, with help from attendees.
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychiatry#The Murray Bank#Riley Of Pleasant Hill
westkentuckystar.com

Two semis crash, cause 10-mile backup on I-24

Two tractor-trailers collided in a work zone and blocked traffic on I-24 for several hours between Cadiz and Clarksville on Thursday afternoon. Christian County deputies said one semi was stopped at a construction zone at the Fort Campbell overpass where traffic was merging into a single lane when it was rear-ended by another semi.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged In Logan County Murder

A Hopkinsville man wanted in connection to a murder in Logan County turned himself in to law enforcement Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Office took 21-year-old Jaquavon Poindexter into custody after he turned himself in to law enforcement. Poindexter was allegedly wanted in connection to the shooting death of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

KORT acquires Murray’s Physical Medicine Services

MURRAY – Kentucky Orthopedic Rehab Team (KORT) recently announced it has partnered with Dr. Scott Winkler and Physical Medicine Services to continue services in Murray. Physical Medicine Services is now KORT Physical Therapy. “KORT Physical Therapy is pleased to be part of the Murray community, along with Winkler and...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Sotomayor sentenced to 40 years for murder of MSU student

MURRAY – An Almo man was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for murdering a Murray State University student in March 2021. Julius Sotomayor, 23, of Almo, pleaded guilty on July 19 to the murder of 21-year-old Sarah Townsend of Farmville, Virginia in March 2021. In addition to the murder charge, a Class A felony, he also pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000) and tampering with physical evidence, both of which are Class D felonies.
MURRAY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
westkentuckystar.com

Wanted Princeton man nabbed in Caldwell

A wanted Princeton man was arrested in Caldwell County on Tuesday. Deputies said 21-year-old Juan Rosales was served with a McCracken County District Court Warrant and taken to the Caldwell County jail. Rosales was wanted on charges of fleeing or evading police, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Flown To Hospital After Crofton Wreck

A woman was injured in a wreck on Poole Mill Road in Crofton Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was northbound when she drifted into the opposite lane of traffic then overcorrected and ran off the road hitting the tree. The woman had to be cut...
CROFTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy