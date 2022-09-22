Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Hardy nets first career goal for Racers, not enough against Belmont
MURRAY —Mary Hardy’s first career goal highlighted the afternoon for Murray State as the Racers fell 3-1 to Belmont on Thursday afternoon at Cutchin Field in the debut game for the Missouri Valley Conference. MSU falls to 0-1 in MVC play on the year. The Racers got the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Christian comes back to beat Tigers
HOPKINSVILLE — With less than seven minutes left in the third quarter Friday night, Murray High seemed to be in great shape to pick up its third win of the season. Then, the Tigers learned a valuable lesson — never let the best athlete on the field find a groove. That is exactly what Christian County quarterback Jordan Miles, among the best pure athletes in western Kentucky, did as he helped score three of the four touchdowns with which he was involved after the Tigers had taken a two-score lead to carry the Colonels to a 34-20 come-from-behind win at the Stadium of Champions.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray High heads to All ‘A’; Tigers must deal with strong NewCath squad
MURRAY — Prior to this season, Murray High Head Boys Soccer Coach Jared Rosa talked about how, eventually, his team would need to deal with some of the more established program in Kentucky in order to be standing above everyone else at the end of the season. In most...
Murray Ledger & Times
Special teams issues hamper Lakers in loss at MNH
MADISONVILLE — Calloway County was more than competitive late in the first quarter of its Kentucky Class 4A 1st District football opener Friday night against host Madisonville-North Hopkins. The Lakers were trailing by only five points and had a chance to take the lead. However, four bad plays on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women’s inaugural Valley schedule announced
MURRAY — On Dec. 30, the Murray State women’s basketball team officially embarks on a new era as they open their first season in the Missouri Valley conference at home against Illinois-Chicago. The opener is part of a 20-game league schedule announced by the Valley Thursday. Following the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Marshall comeback denies Lakers No. 1 seed
DRAFFENVILLE— Twice, Thursday night, Calloway County’s boys soccer team seemed to have the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 2nd District Tournament in its grasp. The first time came in the opening 10 minutes, when the Lakers stunned host Marshall County with two goals and seemed to have caught the perennial state power flat on its feet on its senior night. The Marshals, as expected, snapped out of its funk and responded, taking a lead in the second half.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer tennis travels to Central Arkansas invite
MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis gets their second round of fall action started on Friday when they head to Central Arkansas for a weekend invitational on Friday and Saturday in Conway, Arkansas. The Racers won two of their first three matches last week with wins over Western Kentucky and Austin Peay.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers begin district play with road journey to Madisonville
MURRAY — A brutal early schedule is behind them and now, Head Coach Chris Champion’s Calloway County Lakers turn their attention toward their four Class 4A District 1 games. The Lakers’ quest for a playoff berth begins Friday with a visit to Madisonville to meet the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons.
RELATED PEOPLE
Murray Ledger & Times
Kentucky Region 1 Boys Golf Championship; Whitaker advances to sub-sectional
PADUCAH — The popular folk-pop group America wrote the legendary song "Horse with No Name" way back in 1971. However, those words were perfectly suited for Wednesday's 2022 Region 1 Boys Golf Tournament, specifically when it came to the part of "The heat was hot, the ground was dry and the air was full of sound." It was approaching 100 degrees Wednesday at Paxton Park in Paducah, in the midst of a dry spell throughout the area and, along with the unmistakable whack sound of a driver striking the ball, there were also a few "Fores" along the way, even the “gonk” of a spectator being struck by a ball bouncing into the woods.
Murray Ledger & Times
KORT acquires Murray’s Physical Medicine Services
MURRAY – Kentucky Orthopedic Rehab Team (KORT) recently announced it has partnered with Dr. Scott Winkler and Physical Medicine Services to continue services in Murray. Physical Medicine Services is now KORT Physical Therapy. “KORT Physical Therapy is pleased to be part of the Murray community, along with Winkler and...
Murray Ledger & Times
Sotomayor sentenced to 40 years for murder of MSU student
MURRAY – An Almo man was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for murdering a Murray State University student in March 2021. Julius Sotomayor, 23, of Almo, pleaded guilty on July 19 to the murder of 21-year-old Sarah Townsend of Farmville, Virginia in March 2021. In addition to the murder charge, a Class A felony, he also pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000) and tampering with physical evidence, both of which are Class D felonies.
Murray Ledger & Times
Datebook Sep 22, 2022
Constitution Day will be presented Monday, Sept. 19, in the Curris Center Theater and through Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/Constitution Day 2022. The first session is from 9:30-10:20 a.m. on “An Interview with the Founding Fathers;” from 10:30-11:20 a.m. “Church and State after ‘Shurleff v. City of Boston’” will be presented; the third session is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on “Relic: The American Constitution in Comparative Perspective;” the fourth session is from 12:30-1:20 p.m. on “Non-Delegation and Major Questions Doctrines in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency;” and the final session is from 1:30-2:20 p.m. on “The Ascent of Originalism on the U.S. Supreme Court: Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.” The programs are open to the public.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Sept. 23, 2022
Larry Ray Robinson, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray. He was born March 17, 1955, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the owner and operator of Interstate Filter & Supply Company, and a member of First United Methodist...
Murray Ledger & Times
WKRECC completes 40th Home Uplift renovation
HARDIN – West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation (WKRECC), along with partners TVA EnergyRight, Purchase Area Development District and The Murray Bank, recently celebrated the 40th Home Uplift energy renovation for qualifying area residents. Ann Darnall, the owner of the 40th home uplifted, has been a member of WKRECC...
WOUB
Once numerous, the few remaining ferry boats on the Ohio River carry on
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (OVR) — 62-year-old Rick Turner has seen plenty of sunrises steering his ferry boat, the Loni Jo, between the banks of the Ohio River. But he’s grown accustomed to a slower routine over four decades of work here. Cars and freight trucks carrying timber pile...
wpsdlocal6.com
Attorney talks Marshall County Schools investigation
Attorney hired by Marshall County School Board says investigation does not involve a worst-case scenario. Attorney Chip Adams said the investigation he was hired to carry out is not a worst-case scenario, and children are not in danger. He also said he can't predict how long this investigation will take.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Kentucky County is so Eerie TWO Horror Movies Have Been Filmed There
Graves County, Kentucky is home to places like Fancy Farm Vineyard and Winery and the Barn Quilt Trail. It's also home to the largest corn maze in the state of Kentucky, and a spooky monument in a cemetery that has garnered attention from Ripley's Believe it or Not! Graves County is also the place where two different horror movies have been filmed in the last decade.
WBBJ
Titan Tire celebrates ribbon cutting at Union City facility
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Titan Tire has joined the Obion County Chamber of Commerce. Their quality service and customized products have made Titan International Inc. one of the largest manufacturers. It’s also a global leader of off-the-road tires and wheels. Titan has four facilities, and the Union City...
linknky.com
Cold Spring mayor addresses concern that Paducah school shooter would move there
Cold Spring Mayor Angelo Penque released a statement to the city Wednesday regarding media reports that Michael Carneal, who killed three students at a school shooting in Paducah in 1997, would come to live in Cold Spring with his parents if he is released on parole. Carneal was 14 at...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Bait and Outdoors under new ownership
MURRAY – After 45 years in business, the previous owner of the Murray Bait and Outdoors has sold the business to the owners of Lynnhurst Family Resort. Martha Gardner said she and her late husband, Fred, who died five years ago, bought the business in December 1973, and they opened it in January 1974.
Comments / 0