HOPKINSVILLE — With less than seven minutes left in the third quarter Friday night, Murray High seemed to be in great shape to pick up its third win of the season. Then, the Tigers learned a valuable lesson — never let the best athlete on the field find a groove. That is exactly what Christian County quarterback Jordan Miles, among the best pure athletes in western Kentucky, did as he helped score three of the four touchdowns with which he was involved after the Tigers had taken a two-score lead to carry the Colonels to a 34-20 come-from-behind win at the Stadium of Champions.

MURRAY, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO