Murray, KY

thunderboltradio.com

Mirror-Exchange Purchases Union City Messenger and Weakley County Press

The Mirror-Exchange has announced their acquisition of the Union City Messenger and the Weakley County Press in Martin. The Mirror-Exchange is a product of Gibson County Publishing, which is owned by Victor Parkins and his sister, Scarlet Elliott, of Milan. The announcement of the purchase was made on Wednesday afternoon.
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Attorney talks Marshall County Schools investigation

Attorney hired by Marshall County School Board says investigation does not involve a worst-case scenario. Attorney Chip Adams said the investigation he was hired to carry out is not a worst-case scenario, and children are not in danger. He also said he can't predict how long this investigation will take.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Commissioners Vote to Not Fund a New or Consolidated School

The Obion County Commission has voted unanimously to not fund any new, or consolidated school efforts at this time. A Resolution against the funding was read and voted upon at Thursday’s meeting, following recent exploration by the Obion County School Board concerning a new consolidated Middle School in Troy.
OBION COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

New phone scam targets McCracken County residents

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is once again reminding residents to be mindful of scammers. In a new scam targeting McCracken County residents, authorities said the scammers are calling customers of Jackson Purchase Energy to request a payment by phone. The number reported to be used by the scammers is...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

WKRECC completes 40th Home Uplift renovation

HARDIN – West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation (WKRECC), along with partners TVA EnergyRight, Purchase Area Development District and The Murray Bank, recently celebrated the 40th Home Uplift energy renovation for qualifying area residents. Ann Darnall, the owner of the 40th home uplifted, has been a member of WKRECC...
MURRAY, KY
Outsider.com

Professional Fisherman Sentenced After Investigation Into Mississippi Paddlefish Poaching Scheme

After crossing state lines to poach paddlefish, two Kentuckians are facing felony charges, including prison time and thousands in fines. According to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi on Monday, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray went to Mississippi numerous times in the fall of 2018 and winter of 2019. This was to capture paddlefish from Moon Lake in Coahoma County. This is a lake that is off-limits to all paddlefish fishing.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WBBJ

Titan Tire celebrates ribbon cutting at Union City facility

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Titan Tire has joined the Obion County Chamber of Commerce. Their quality service and customized products have made Titan International Inc. one of the largest manufacturers. It’s also a global leader of off-the-road tires and wheels. Titan has four facilities, and the Union City...
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

St. Louis pair charged in Paducah theft investigation

A theft investigation in Reidland sent a St. Louis pair to jail this week. McCracken County deputies said it was discovered on Tuesday that a 1998 Jeep Cherokee and two electric bikes had been stolen from the parking lot of a local business. The business owner additionally told deputies someone...
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Woman Injured In US 68 Crash

A wreck on US 68 near Hammond Lake Road in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Maj. Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by Tiffany Brown of Cadiz pulling a hay baler was westbound on US 68 when she was hit from behind by a van driven by Carrie MaHaney of Cadiz.
CADIZ, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Sotomayor sentenced to 40 years for murder of MSU student

MURRAY – An Almo man was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for murdering a Murray State University student in March 2021. Julius Sotomayor, 23, of Almo, pleaded guilty on July 19 to the murder of 21-year-old Sarah Townsend of Farmville, Virginia in March 2021. In addition to the murder charge, a Class A felony, he also pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000) and tampering with physical evidence, both of which are Class D felonies.
MURRAY, KY
clayconews.com

DRUG BUST-SEIZURE: Mayfield, Kentucky Duo charged in Laurel County after K-9 conducting a Free Air Search around Vehicle during Traffic Stop alerts on Narcotics

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:02 AM. The arrests occurred on West Cumberland Gap Parkway approximately 10 miles South of London after Deputy France observed a gray...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Milling, paving on tap for Graves County, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans milling and paving at various locations along highways in Graves County starting this week and continuing into next week. This is part of a wide range of spot repairs and maintenance patching in Graves County. Most...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Barbecue on the River road closures negatively affect small businesses

PADUCAH — Nice weather is bringing thousands of people out to Barbecue on the River in Paducah. Businesses in downtown Paducah were hoping those visitors would make an appearance in their shops, too, like in previous years. But, businesses are saying they've barely seen any traffic all week. Business...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

I-24 eastbound to close at Exit 7 for rumble strip installation

PADUCAH — Exit 7 on I-24 eastbound will close from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 26 allow for placement of thermal rumble strips on the ramp. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, over the last 5 years there have been 7 rear-end crashes on the ramp and numerous crashes at the traffic signal.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Construction begins on Bottom Ditch Bridge after 4-month closure

PADUCAH — Jim Smith Contracting began construction on the new Bottom Ditch Bridge on Old Mayfield Road this week following a closure that began on May 24. According to a release from the KYTC, Bottom Ditch Bridge was reduced to a 10-ton load limit in June of 2021 due to substructure damage, but overweight trucks continued to cross it.
PADUCAH, KY

